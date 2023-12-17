Pakistan’s Military and Political Leadership Refuses to Fight for the Liberation of Kashmir. It is Preparing for Normalization with the Hindu State, by Burying Kashmir, in Obedience to American Dictation!

On Monday, 11 December 2023, the Indian Supreme Court ruled by a majority of 5-0, in favor of Modi’s efforts to forcibly annex Kashmir into the Hindu State. It announced that elections in Kashmir would be held by September 2024. This is after the Hindu State forcibly annexed Kashmir in August 2019. However, it did not do so by its own power and strength. It did so through the facilitation of Pakistan’s leadership, after the visit of Pakistan’s Army Chief at the time, General Bajwa, to the United States. It was done according to American dictation. Due to this American policy, within a few months, the Hindu State was gifted with a ceasefire on the Line of Control. America thus ensured that the Hindu State had no fear of the lions of the Pakistan Army, to its West, thereby allowing India to focus on border clashes with China, to its East. It is according to this American policy that the Supreme Court of India has now supported this forced annexation. It as if the Kharaji lands of the Indian Subcontinent were not inviolable lands of Islam, to be defended at all costs, but were lands to be surrendered to the enemies, without a single shot fired.

The problem of the Islamic Ummah is neither economic weakness nor a lack of military strength, personnel, technology or resources. The problem is the absence of an Islamic leadership. Instead, the Ummah is dominated by rulers that run the affairs of Muslims, according to dictation by the West. After all, the rulers of Muslims did not fire a single shot in support of the Muslims in Gaza, because, according to them, even the cowardly Jews are too powerful! Modi occupied Kashmir without a single shot being fired by Pakistan’s military and political leadership. Pakistan’s spineless rulers bluntly refused to give a military response to the Hindu State’s forced annexation. Now, if Srinagar and Gaza are surrendered to the enemy so easily, are Lahore, Cairo and Oman to be spared? What kind of logic is this? What kind of system is this? What kind of thinking is this? Is war only permissible for the enemies of Muslims, and forbidden for the Muslim armed forces? These are the treacherous rulers of Muslims who betray the Ummah. They surrender lands of Muslims to their enemies, using the excuse of weakness, to cover up their treachery.

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Nothing is hidden anymore, except from the person who does not want to see and hear. Much has been said and heard. Enough is enough. Now is the time for action. The reality of the United Nations has become clear to you. It is nothing but a tool of America. The Western faction of the international community is busy keeping the eastern borders cool, by directing you to engage in a war of Fitna on the Western border. This is so that the Hindu State can stand as America’s bulwark against Chinese power. With every passing day, America is arming the Hindu State against you. With every passing day, the Western world will weaken you, and strengthen the Hindu State. Then, these rulers will ask you to concede, submit and surrender to the Hindu State. They will demand that you ensure normalization with the idolatrous Hindu mushrikeen, using the excuse that Muslims are weak. Thus, Pakistan’s military leadership has gone to America to take dictation on the conspiracy to bury Kashmir, after the elections in Pakistan and India, as one of its unfurling treacheries. Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِذَا لَقُواْ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ قَالُوٓاْ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَوۡاْ إِلَىٰ شَيَٰطِينِهِمۡ قَالُوٓاْ إِنَّا مَعَكُمۡ إِنَّمَا نَحۡنُ مُسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ ٱللَّهُ يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ بِهِمۡ وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ فِي طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ يَعۡمَهُونَ]

“And when they meet those who believe, they say, “We believe”; but when they are alone with their evil ones, they say, “Indeed, we are with you; we were only mockers.” [But] Allah mocks them and prolongs them in their transgression [while] they wander blindly.” [TMQ Surah Al Baqarah 2:14-15].

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! By not acting to stop the rulers betraying the interests of the Ummah, you become complicit in their guilt and sin. You have power and authority. Grab these rulers by their necks. Seize their hands. Grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. Pakistan and the Islamic Ummah are looking forward to bold steps, taken by the officers and soldiers of Pakistan. One of your bold steps on 27 February, 2019 struck fear in the enemy, throwing it into disarray, and reminded Sushma Swaraj and Modi of their actual stature. Arise, and follow the Sunnah of your Prophet (saw). Upon the establishment of the new state of Madinah, he (saw) strengthened the state, by fighting against the surrounding kafir tribes. In ten years, the Messenger of Allah (saw) personally led in battle, and at times he appointed others to lead the battle. The Prophet (saw) showed the Muslims that honor lies only in Jihad, and it is the peak of worship. The brothers and sisters of Kashmir are calling you. It is your duty to help them. The plan of action is clear in front of you. Establish the Khilafah (Caliphate), so that the Khaleefah (Caliph) leads you in battles, establishing Islam’s dominance over our enemies. Allah (swt) said,

[وَٱللَّهُ غَالِبٌ عَلَىٰٓ أَمۡرِهِۦ وَلَٰكِنَّ أَكۡثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعۡلَمُونَ]

“Allah has full power to implement His design, although most people do not know that.” [TMQ Surah Yousuf 12:21].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

16th December 2023

No: 25 / 1445