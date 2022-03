The war in Ukraine and the posturing response of Western nations is a damning example of how little the current secular world order has to offer and a desperate reminder that Muslims must be active in exposing the current hypocrisies and explaining the Islamic alternative.

Join Muhammad Nawaz and Adnan Khan as they discuss the Ukraine crisis, put your questions to them on why it matters to Muslims and our role in this situation.

Saturday, 25 Rajab-ul Muharram 1443 – 26 February 2022 CE