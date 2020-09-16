On This Day, the UAE and Bahrain Will Sign the Agreement with the Jewish State of High Treason for Palestine

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

The Site of the Isra’ and Mi’raj of the Messenger ﷺ … Without fearing Allah, His Messenger and the Believers

France 24 published yesterday 14/9/2020: (“A new era for the Middle East will be charted Tuesday when the UAE and Bahrain sign agreements to recognize Israel [normalize relations], in Washington…[It is decided that US President Donald Trump will oversee it during the signing ceremony at the White House]….. Alongside them will be foreign ministers from the two Gulf states who will ink a deal…”) That is, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will sign today, Tuesday, in that black capital Washington, the agreement of high treason for the Messenger of Allah’s ﷺ location of the Isra’ and Mi’raj without fearing Allah, His Messenger and the believers! They are thus following the path of their likes before them: the Egyptian regime in Camp David, the PLO in Oslo, and the Jordanian regime in Wadi Araba!

The rulers in Muslim lands, before and after these signatures, were dealing with the Jewish state, but from behind a cover, observing a measure of modesty, but rather of shame, and were normalizing with them from behind a curtain. But when this was removed, the declaration of the normalization became ‘a source of pride’, that they announce without feeling humiliated or some shame! This humiliation will befall on them, whether they admit that or deny it, as is the fate of anyone who commits a crime against his Deen and Ummah. سَيُصِيبُ الَّذِينَ أَجْرَمُواْ صَغَارٌ عِندَ اللّهِ وَعَذَابٌ شَدِيدٌ بِمَا كَانُواْ يَمْكُرُونَ “There will afflict those who committed crimes debasement before Allah and severe punishment for what they used to conspire” [Al-An’am: 124].

It is one of the greatest sins, that this is taking place, as normalization proceeds rapidly in full view of the Ummah and its army! And without the Muslim armies moving to turn the world upside down on them and remove them! Moreover, those who have not signed declared agreements yet are not below the level of the signatories, for Oman hosts and is hosted by the Jewish state, and Qatar is an impartial mediator between the Jews and Gaza! The Saudi regime in the land of the Two Sacred Mosques (al-Haramain) has opened its airspace for the warplanes of the monstrous state that occupies the sacred Al-Quds of Muslims!! And the Turkish regime still recognizes the occupying Jewish state of Palestine! Indeed, it is one of the gravest sins that this is taking place, as if it is a normal matter between brothers and it does not exceed a difference in views on the demarcation of borders!!

O Muslims:

Palestine is the blessed land, the land of Al-Quds, the land of Isra’ and Mi’raj, it is in the hearts of the Muslims, even if they are afflicted with the Ruwaibidha (ignorant) rulers who obey the colonial kuffar above the obedience of the Lord of the Worlds. Palestine and its Al-Quds is the Palestine of the Muslims, and not of those treacherous rulers. The normalization of their relations with the Jewish state, the usurper of Palestine, will crown them with shame and humiliation until the day they are promised, because Palestine will return to its people after fighting the Jews, the occupiers of the blessed land on a memorable day, that will be filled by the chant of takbeer of the Muslims’ armies; indeed it is a true promise made by the Al-Sadiq Al-Masdooq ﷺ (the honest and trustworthy). «لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ، حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ» “You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him.” (Narrated by Muslim).

O Muslims:

The armies in Muslim countries are your sons, your brothers and from you, and in them are the sincere ones, so enlighten their insight with the truth and push them towards it to save Palestine from the monstrous Jewish entity, that occupied it and spread corruption and corrupting in it with the support of the rulers in Muslim countries; who instead of fighting that entity they protected its security! Otherwise, this entity would not have survived to this day, since the Jews will not be aided in a serious fight with the Muslims. لَن يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلاَّ أَذًى وَإِن يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الأَدُبَارَ ثُمَّ لاَ يُنصَرُونَ “They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided” [Al-Baqara: 111].

This is their reality, and this is their affair, but instead of fighting them, the rulers reconciled with them, and instead of driving them out of our homes, as in the saying of Al-Aziz al-Hakim: وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ “And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you” [Al-Baqara: 191]. Instead, these tyrants consolidate them on it! قَاتَلَهُمُ اللّهُ أَنَّى يُؤْفَكُونَ “May Allah destroy them; how are they deluded?” [Al-Munafiqun: 4].

O Muslims:

This matter will only be resolved in the way it was resolved at the beginning: the ruling by what Allah has revealed and armies that shake the enemies of Allah (swt), and this will not happen except by the return of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood again. So it will uproot the entity of Jews that desecrated the pure Palestine for more than seventy years, and then Palestine will return completely to the lands of Islam, a dear country in a dear state, a Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood … And this will materialize, Allah willing, it is confirmed with definite evidences by four matters:

First: The Muslim Ummah is the best nation brought to humankind. كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ “You are the best nation produced [as an example] for mankind” [Al-i-Imran: 110].

And a nation of this state will not be patient on injustice, it will therefore not forget its Al-Quds, no matter what tyrants do, but rather it will trample over them with its feet …

Second: A promise from Allah of succession on earth وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth” [An-Nur: 55].

And a glad-tiding from the Messenger ﷺ of the return of the Khilafah on the method of Prophethood. «ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “And then there will be Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood” (Extracted by Ahmad).

Third: The Hadith of Al-Sadiq Al-Masdooq ﷺ (the honest and trustworthy) of fighting and killing the Jews. «لَتُقَاتِلُنَّ الْيَهُودَ فَلَتَقْتُلُنَّهُمْ، حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ فَتَعَالَ فَاقْتُلْهُ» “You will fight against the Jews and you will kill them until even a stone would say: Come here, Muslim, there is a Jew (hiding himself behind me); kill him.” (Narrated by Muslim)

Fourth: A sincere, loyal party, Allah willing, working to fulfill the promise of Allah Almighty, and the glad tidings of His Messenger ﷺ. It is a pioneer that does not lie to its people, one with sight and insight, it leads the Ummah to the good that revives it with glory and triumph, and victory in the two worlds, and glad-tiding to the believers.

And an Ummah that has these pillars of victory, Allah willing, it will establish its Khilafah (Caliphate) and liberate its Al-Quds, and eliminate the source of the oppressors and their masters and aides.

وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَاء وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ

“And that day the believers will rejoice * In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

Hizb ut Tahrir

27 Muharram Al-Haram 1442 AH

15 September 2020 CE