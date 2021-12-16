Obituary of the Former Imam of the Ibrahimi Mosque, One of the Members of Hizb ut Tahrir

(مِّنَ الْ(مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzab: 23]

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine mourns the former Imam of the Ibrahimi Mosque, one of righteous members of Hizb ut Tahrir, Hajj Salih Abdul-Jawad Al-Razem (Abu Dhia), who passed away on Wednesday afternoon, 8/12/2021, after patiently persevering with the disease that caused him pain and paralysis, and we ask Allah (swt) that it will be an expiation for him on a day when neither money nor children will be of avail.

The Sheikh was known for his good manners, eloquent speech and discussion, and for his love for the Dawah and sacrificing for its sake. Neither old age nor illness discouraged him from continuing to enjoin the good and forbid evil. He had well-known stances in confronting the enemies of the Ummah and the insidious CEDAW agreement, and he was bold in adopting the Ummah’s issues; he defended the endowment of the noble companion Tamim bin Aws al-Dari, and stood by the workers in defending their money and preventing its theft under the name of the (Social Security) Law. And he, may Allah (swt) have mercy on him, was the former Imam of the Ibrahimi Mosque, which he loved, and loved old city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) and loved guarding it, and he loved the people of Al-Khalil, and they loved him for the sake of Allah (swt). This is how we view him, and Allah knows him best.

We, in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land, offer our condolences to his family and relatives and the people of the city of Al-Khalil who knew the sheikh well. His generation among the elderly remember how he only feared of Allah (swt) since his youth. He once gave a Khutba on the sufferings of the people of Al-Khalil, the Jewish entity were the direct ruler of Al-Khalil then, so he was imprisoned for 6 months for that, and he remained so after the arrival of the Authority; so, he accounted it and exposed its evils, and did not fear it. The Reform Councils remember his righteousness. May Allah (swt) have abundant mercy on Sheikh Salih, and may He make the wide gardens his abode. We ask Allah (swt) to make his work to resume the Islamic way of life the doorway for him to enter Paradise, and to gather him with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, the righteous, and those are the best of companions. We only say what pleases our Lord, “we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”, and to Allah belongs what he provided and to Him belongs what He took, and Allah (swt) gave everything a decreed time.

Press Release

4 Jumada I 1443 – Wednesday, 8th December 2021

No: BN/S 1443 / 05

(Translated)

Condolences from The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ The Blessed Land of Palestine for Sheikh Salih Al-Razem