O Armed Forces of Pakistan! Is There Not One Salahudin Amongst You to Liberate Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa?!

O Muslims of Pakistan!

The first Qibla of our Deen, the blessed place of the Isra’a and Miraj of the Prophet (saw), has been desecrated in the most blessed of months, Ramadan. The Noble Quran, which has been sent down during this blessed month, has been torn and tossed, without regard, to the ground. The chaste Muslim woman has been dragged and beaten, with blood upon her Hijab, which was worn in obedience to her Lord (swt). The noble Muslim man has been thrown out of Al-Masjid al-Aqsa, to make way for the Jewish settlers. The most cowardly of all people, the Jews, strut and roar like lions, whilst the sons of Salahudin are caged like domesticated pets, in their military barracks.

It is not enough for you to shed tears. It is not enough for your blood to boil. It is not enough for you to express your grief and rage on social media. It is not enough for you to boycott the dates of the Jewish entity, which they grew on the lands of the Muslims. It is a duty upon you to ensure that all of the lands of Palestine are liberated from occupation, down to every square inch and every square foot. It is a duty upon you to seize every one of your sons, your brothers, your fathers and grandfathers in the armed forces of Pakistan and demand, “Is there not one Salahudin to be found amongst you, today?!”

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

You see the burning rage within the eyes of the ordinary men around you. So how must you be?! Your lives are not the lives of ordinary men. Ordinary men think no further than expanding trade, building houses and educating children. Ordinary men express rage with their tongues and words, whilst you act with your fire and steel. Your lives must be that of the Islamic warrior, who yearns for his body to be torn to pieces in war, so that he may taste the abundant favors extended by Allah (swt) to the martyr. You are told that you are the Khorosan army that awaits Imam Mehdi, so act now in the manner of an army of believers! The true path of the army of the believers is before you, irrigated by the sweat and blood of the army of Salahudin (rh). The army of Salahudin first established the unity of the Islamic Ummah under a single Khaleefah, ruling by Islam. Then the army of Salahudin mobilized under the command of the Khaleefah, marching a great distance to earn the honor of liberating Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. So, must you act now. Toss these pathetic rulers aside and grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is then that a Khaleefah Rashid will lead you in a Second Battle of Hattin, this Ramadan, to crush the occupiers, ahead of raising takbeers of victory in Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Allah (swt) said,

[وَاقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ]

“And kill them wherever you overtake them and expel them from wherever they have expelled you” [TMQ Surah Al-Baqarah 2: 191].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

15 Ramadan 1444 – Thursday, 6th April 2023

No: 31 / 1444