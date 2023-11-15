Navigating the Gaza Crisis “Expert Insights of the Crisis”

Hizb ut Tahrir / America presented this online event. This event critically explores the intricate geopolitical landscape of the situation in Gaza and across the region. Our guests are experts in Middle Eastern and Islamic affairs. Today’s discussion navigates through the complex interplay of U.S. foreign policy, the internal political chaos within the Zionist Entity, and the pivotal events in Gaza. Today’s topics include America’s strategy for normalization in the Middle East, the impact of Netanyahu’s governance, the influence of social media in the narrative war, the United States’ strategic interests in the region, and other important issues. The conversation will shed light on America’s push for a two-state solution and examine the current state of international relations regarding Gaza.

#ArmiesToAqsa Sunday, 28 Rabi-ul Akher 1445 AH – 12 November 2023 CE