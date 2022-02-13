National Security Policy (NSP) Abandons Occupied Kashmir to Modi by Refusing Military Support to Muslims of the Valley!

The Muslims of Occupied Kashmir do not need routine official statements on 5th February 2022, Kashmir Day.

The Muslims of Kashmir have been in need of military mobilization to liberate Srinagar ever since the forceful annexation of Occupied Kashmir by Modi on 5th August 2019.

However, National Security Policy (NSP) strictly confines Pakistan to “moral, diplomatic, political, and legal support to the people of Kashmir.”

It is only through the establishment of Khilafah on the method of Prophethood, that we will rejoice as our troops deliver a resounding victory for the Islamic Ummah, under the leadership of a Khaleefah Rashid and liberate Occupied Kashmir from the clutches of the Hindu mushrikeen.

Allah (swt) said:

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Fight them. Allah (swt) will punish them at your hands, and humiliate them, and help you against them, and heal the hearts of a believing people.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9: 14].