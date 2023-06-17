Money of the Muslims is in the Pockets of the Corrupt

Finally, after long deliberations between the government and Parliament representatives, conflicts and consensuses between the political blocs that extended for five months, the House of Representatives voted on Monday, corresponding to 12/6/2023, on the draft federal budget law for Iraq for the fiscal years (2023, 2024, 2025), after adding a new article stipulating not dealing with any text, law, or decision that contradicts the budget law, and an article stipulating an increase in the salaries of the Awakening Council (Sahwat) from 250,000 dinars to 500,000 dinars from the budget of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, and an article on the differences of the Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as the People’s Mobilization Committee, and another stipulating the transfer of pending contracts in the Commission Elections to operational contracts.

This budget has been described as explosive, amounting to 198 trillion and 910 billion dinars ($153 billion) per year, and a deficit of about 64.36 trillion Iraqi dinars ($49 billion), which is a huge amount that can solve all economic problems if the corrupt thieves did not seize most of it. This is what was spoken in the halls of Parliament, which witnessed screams, wailing and chaos, especially between the Democratic Party and the Coordination Framework bloc, about the share of the Kurdistan region as well as the oil file in the region, which prompted the Kurdistan Democratic Party to describe the budget law and the amendments that occurred to it as unfair to the people of Kurdistan. The leader of the Democratic party, Kamal Kirkukli said, “What happened and is happening in the sessions of the Iraqi parliament is the agreement of two suspicious agendas.” Kirkukli explained, “The first was the flood of deep hatred of a deeply rooted chauvinistic mentality, and a strong desire for revenge.”

Referring to the coordination framework, “As for the second agenda, it was represented in the fall of a traitorous group into a deep valley of treason and subservience, from which it became impossible to get out. A reckless and worn-out group that hopes that treachery will give it back gains,” referring to the Patriotic Party of Kurdistan (PUK), and he added, “The union of haters and the traitors and the submissive transformed a general legislative process into a war arena and a stage for squabbling out bids and exporting false victories.”

O Muslims in Iraq: The estimate of the annual budget is based on what Iraq exports of oil throughout the year. The Shariah has defined the types of ownership: individual ownership, public ownership, and state ownership, and it has stated that what is similar to continuous flowing water source is from public ownership, oil is similar to that, it is a public property, the rule is to distribute to the subjects in assets or services. The Shariah entrusted the ruler with directing this process and disposing of it in the interest of the Ummah, and Allah (swt) has warned whoever takes something, no matter how small, from this money unjustly. Allah (swt) says;

[وَمَا كَانَ لِنَبِيٍّ أَن يَغُلَّ وَمَن يَغْلُلْ يَأْتِ بِمَا غَلَّ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ ثُمَّ تُوَفَّى كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا كَسَبَتْ وَهُمْ لَا يُظْلَمُونَ]



“It is not [attributable] to any prophet that he would act unfaithfully [in regard to war booty]. And whoever betrays, [taking unlawfully], will come with what he took on the Day of Resurrection. Then will every soul be [fully] compensated for what it earned, and they will not be wronged” [Aal-i-Imran: 161].

The traitor and deceiver of the rulers are also warned that Paradise would be forbidden to them. He (saw) said:

«مَا مِنْ عَبْدٍ يَسْتَرْعِيهِ اللهُ رَعِيَّةً، يَمُوتُ يَوْمَ يَمُوتُ وَهُوَ غَاشٌّ لِرَعِيَّتِهِ، إِلّا حَرَّمَ اللهُ عَلَيْهِ الْجَنَّةَ»

“Any governor in charge of Muslim subjects who dies while acting dishonestly towards them will be excluded by Allah from Paradise.”

But after the absence of the just ruler who rules by the law of Allah, and his successors are Ruwaybidah (incompetent) thieves who are agents of the West, state ownership and public ownership became a booty for them and their masters, and even individual ownership was not spared from their oppression, as they burden the people with taxes and royalties, and manipulate the exchange rate between currencies to steal their efforts after stealing the country and its wealth.

For this reason, we saw them in the halls of the parliament punch each other for the theft and their shares like donkeys. They all claim their interest of the people of the country, but their concern is the group that they represent, as the poet said:

“And everyone claims to be connected to Layla ** and Layla does not acknowledge that for them!”

O Muslims: Kufr has united against you, and nations have gathered to fight against you, and you are the Ummah of a billion and a half, and the owners of the greatest creed.

And Allah has blessed your land with riches and bounties, so why don’t you remove the humiliation from your shoulders, and respond to the call of your Lord, by not giving the kuffar authority over you?

And will this be achieved except the by the Khilafah (Caliphate) state and the pledge of allegiance to the imam who fears Allah (swt) in what He (swt) is entrusted him with, an imam that is a shield behind whom people fight and are protected by?

For the good of this world and the Hereafter, we invite you, O Muslims, to be with the sincere workers to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللهِ]

“And that day the believers will rejoice in the victory of Allāh” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

25 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 – Wednesday, 14th June 2023

No: 17 / 1444

