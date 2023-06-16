America is Prolonging the Conflict in Sudan to Force Civilians to Accept the Pro-Military Rule

America launched what it called the Sudan Conflict Observatory platform. On June 9, 2023, the spokesman’s office of the U.S. Department of State issued a statement in this regard, “The Sudan Conflict Observatory platform affirms the U.S. commitment to transparency as we work with partners to bring an end to the military conflict in Sudan; address human rights violations and abuses; and ensure immediate, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for organizations providing life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable and those displaced due to the fighting. The United States is unwavering in our support for the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and their demands for freedom, peace, and justice.”

It has become known to every follower of Sudanese politics that America is the one who instructed its puppets, Burhan and Hemeti, to ignite this ongoing war in Sudan in order to sabotage the Constitutional Declaration that places the military under civilian authority, which means the real transfer of power from the hands of American military men to British civilian men that is managing this war in a way that prevents either side from achieving a decisive victory, prolonging the duration of the war and pushing the political parties, especially the civilians, into a state of despair and ultimately accepting its conditions, with the real power remaining in the hands of its military men. This statement issued by the US State Department leaves no room for doubt about America’s management of the conflict, despite its claims that it seeks to end it, as stated in the misleading statement. The reality contradicts what they say, and the recurrence of ceasefires that both sides do not abide to confirms America’s lies and deception.

As for the greatest wonder of all wonders as the saying goes, “the worst calamity makes you laugh” it is what was stated in the statement that America supports the aspirations of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice, while simultaneously maintaining its grip on Sudan through the military! It is well-known that America only supports dictatorial and military regimes in Muslim countries that govern their people with iron and fire.

Sudan is an Islamic land, and it will not be liberated from America and its men, or from Britain and its followers, except by establishing a principled state based on the great Aqeedah of Islam, Al-Aqeedah of the Islamic Ummah, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood that unifies the Muslim lands, cuts off the tails of the kuffar (disbelievers) and their followers, and restores the Ummah’s glory, dignity, and goodness.

[وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أنْ يَكُونَ قَرِيباً]

“”When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Al-Isra:51]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

24 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 – Tuesday, 13th June 2023

No: HTS 1444 / 43

(Translated)