Modi’s Speech on Indian Independence Day is a Declaration About Taking the Region’s Leadership

We Either Establish Khilafah or Become Slaves of the Hindu State

Speaking on the Independence Day of the Hindu State, the Butcher of Gujarat and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said, “We all know that our country was invaded (by Muslims) twelve hundred years ago. A small state (Sindh) and its king (Raja Dahir) were defeated. But, we (Hindus) had no idea that this one incident would plunge India into a thousand years of slavery. We were stuck in the quagmire of slavery. Whoever came, robbed us and ruled us. What a disastrous millennium it was.”

Modi added, “I am absolutely sure that just as a new world order was established after the Second World War, a new world order, a new global order, a new geopolitical equation is being born after Corona. You will be proud of yourself that the world is recognizing the talents of my 1.4 billion countrymen. You are standing at an important turning point.”

Thus, on Indian Independence Day, Modi announced the arrival of a new world order. It is with the blessing of the colonialist powers. The Hindu State is to take control of this region. It will take revenge on the Muslims for their millennia of rule. Modi has already started this project. So, what other path do we have other than the establishment of Khilafah (Caliphate)?

After the BJP government aligned the Hindu State with American dictation, the US has become the firm ally of the Hindu State. The US has completely changed the old dynamics of the region. The US used to provide support to Pakistan against the Hindu State. Pakistan used to be the most important pawn of the US in the region. Pakistan fulfilled the American requirements, from opening doors to China, to facilitating the invasion of Afghanistan. However, today, the United States considers present-day China and the soon-to-be established Khilafah (Caliphate) as major regional strategic threats.

The US considers the Hindu State as its ally against both China and the Muslims. No matter how much the government of Pakistan flatters the US, the US strategic goal is to weaken Pakistan and Muslims. It has taken many steps already to ensure that. The US used FATF to eliminate the Kashmiri jihadist organizations. It used the IMF to destroy Pakistan’s economy. It has ensured the continued reduction of the military budget in real terms. It has ensured the slowing of the development of missiles and other strategic weapons. It is turning Pakistan’s brave, powerful military into a mere anti-terrorism force.

O Muslims of Pakistan’ Armed Forces! Pakistan’s leadership is following American dictates. It is turning Pakistan into a vassal of the Hindu State in exchange for its throne. However, it is afraid that you will not allow it. Therefore, it is taking steps with shrewdness.

Pakistan’s leadership holds secret backdoor talks with India. It has limited itself to public protests, after the forced annexation of Kashmir by Modi. It gifted Modi a ceasefire on the Line of Control. It opened the Kartarpur Corridor. It allowed Indian airlines to fly through Pakistan airspace. It allowed trade in more Indian goods. It keeps quiet over the occupation of Kashmir. It is sending a Pakistani sports team to India to further normalization. It did not take advantage of the transfer of an Indian strike corps from the Pakistani border to China. It is altering the military balance between Pakistan and India constantly. It is demoralizing our forces and people into submission, by presenting “evidence” of the supremacy of the Hindu State.

It is clear to the aware that Democracy, hybrid systems, dictatorships, technocratic governance and caretaker governments have all failed. The time has come to make Afghanistan an integral and important part of the Khilafah established in Pakistan, under the wide vision of Islam, rather than a “strategic depth,” under the narrow agenda of nationalism. Central Asian countries becoming part of the Khilafah will be the natural next step. The expansion of the Khilafah to the Gulf would be “checkmate” for the Hindu State. This will be the beginning of unifying the Islamic World and throwing America out of this region. The soldiers and officers of Pakistan Army are ready for this great mission.

O Muslims of Pakistan’ Armed Forces! Grant Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is only after that we can practically start this mission. The Khilafah is the only option that will save us from the slavery of the Hindu state. It is the only Shariah method to re-establish the dominance of Islam over all of the Indian Subcontinent. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنَّهُمۡ يَرَوۡنَهُۥ بَعِيدٗا وَنَرَىٰهُ قَرِيبٗا]

“Verily they think that the chastisement is far off, while We think that it is near at hand.” [TMQ Surah Al-Ma’arij 70:6-7].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

7 Safar 1445 – Wednesday, 23 August 2023

No: 07 / 1445