“Mental Corona” Nesting in the Minds of Aounist Politicians!!

Be Aware… our Master Muhammad is Above Money, Family and Offspring

At a time when Lebanon and the world live in a global crisis, that struck all aspects of life: political, economic, social, health, education, transportation and communication between people, and at a time when everyone calls for solidarity in the ordeal, and renouncing what is not necessary to focus on saving the country and people from the plight of Coronavirus that swept the world … some of those who attribute themselves to Lebanon, and in light of the domestic quarantine, refuse but to show their ill minds and understanding, which now needs another kind of quarantine, because of its danger to the peace and security of the country, and that this matter; racism and sectarianism, has become a widespread pandemic among the leaders of this Aounist Movement, Tayyar Al-Aouni, from head to toe.

Here, May Khraish, described as the deputy head of the Aounist Movement for Political Affairs, and an appeal lawyer, calls for taking advantage of staying at home by reading a book in French, the language of which she and her group Tayyar adhere to, the book “Les derniers jours de Muhammad”, (The Last Days of Muhammad), that provokes Muslims, and distorts the reality of the Messenger, peace be upon him and his family, and the honorable Companions, may Allah be pleased with them, where they are depicted as exploitative and opportunistic.

We would not have written about the so named May Khraish, who is known for her utter failure in the content and form of everything she speaks! As a reminder, and let the people of Lebanon know who May Khraish is, on the day that May Chidiac commented on the speech by President Aoun at the opening of the first oil extraction, Khraish did not like these words, so she rushed to defend her president and his speech saying: “Some people’s physical and psychiatric disabilities will not hinder the extraction of oil …” Noting that Khraish holds an administrative position on the Board of Directors of the Sobell Foundation for People with Disabilities!! Yes, we would not have written about who she is, but she entered a forbidden sanctuary, and raised a difficult level, which a Muslim who is protective of his religion and of the Prophet ﷺ and his honor, could not be silent on such nonsense, and this inherent hatred rampant in the leaders of the Tayyar, like the spread of coronavirus, but even worse and more dangerous.

The hateful practices of the Tayyar against Muslims in Lebanon were prominent in preventing the recruitment of successful people in civil service council examinations because they are mostly Muslims, and preventing Muslims from buying or renting a house, shop, or property in some areas, and its refusal to release the oppressed Islamic detainees at a time it stands behind the release of the agents, the latest of whom is Amer Fakhoury, or even preventing citizenship of the children of Lebanese mothers who married non-Lebanese because the majority of them are Muslims, or its enmity towards the displaced from the people of Palestine or the people of Syria because they are Muslims! If all this can be tolerated – and it is not tolerated – then the promotion of reading a book that provokes Muslims and mocks their Prophet ﷺ and his companions, may Allah be pleased with them, cannot be tolerated.

Through these practices, Tayyar creates the atmosphere of sectarianism, and throws the first spark of devastation, in a country that is predominated by the people of Islam, but rather it is a Muslim country, regardless of whoever accepts it or discontents it. And here we raise the voice loudly, warning to put an end to such spiteful and hateful racists, especially with regard to the person of our Prophet, his family and his companions, peace and blessings be upon them, as this is not accepted by a Muslim who fears Allah almighty, whether by negligence, silence or manipulation of words.

Now, in these moments, we demand:

– That Tayyar should announce its repudiation of these statements in a clear, explicit unequivocal statement, without any ambiguity, or false arguments.

– That the relevant Islamic religious authorities in the country should take the necessary legal measures, and not be limited by their authoritarian position to the condemnations and denunciations.

– That the protective Muslim lawyers should move what is necessary to prosecute May Khraish, and those who they find complicit, for the crime of mocking sanctities, attempting to sabotage civil peace, and whatever they see appropriate in this section.

– That the allies of this Tayyar, especially as they attribute themselves to the people of the Prophet’s household (Ahlul Bayt), peace be upon them, and from their position in power, should clearly state their position, and take the necessary steps, which we do not see as being less than the dissolution of this abhorrent alliance, which produced the release of agents and the mockery of the prophets.

As Muslims, the people of this country, we recall how the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate) embraced in all its days non-Muslims in all countries, including the Christians of Lebanon, where they lived in safety and security under the rule of Islam, and their numbers were increasing. But after the abolition of the Ottoman Caliphate 99 years ago, and the West intervention to divide the Ummah and prevent the rule of Islam, the number of non-Muslims in our country, the land of Islam, has decreased, and they have become small, displaced and torn groups in all parts of the earth.

Then came from the likes of this Tayyar, those who use these methods of provocation to attract Christians, especially after the apparent failure to manage the crises in the country, foremost of which is the ongoing political and economic crisis since 17/10/2019, and then the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, which this Covenant and its allies have neglected at the beginning, until it heralded the spiraling of the problem out of control.

We ask Allah that Lebanon, its people, and all Muslim countries, rather the world, be protected from this pandemic, and that we emerge from it to a new global leadership, the success of which in all aspects will be witnessed by the world after it witnessed the failure of the Capitalist system in dealing with its crises, and the evil actions of its men who those Lebanon’s politicians in this covenant and before it are not far from their evil actions.

كَبُرَتْ كَلِمَةً تَخْرُجُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ إِن يَقُولُونَ إِلَّا كَذِباً

“Grave is the word that comes out of their mouths; they speak not except a lie” [Al-Kahf: 5]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Thursday, 02nd Sha’ban 1441 AH

26/03/2020 CE

No: H.T.L 1441 / 06