Oh Muslim Ummah! Shoulder the Project of Resuming the Islamic Way of Life by Establishing Khilafah

and do not Turn Back due to Worst Reality and Overwhelming Calamity

Today, Muslims are living at the lowest level of all the time such that the disbelieving nations attack us from all the corners that cause the ummah to be in despair and frustration. At this lowest level, the Ummah stumbles to take the project of resuming the Islamic way of life, entrapped into the reality of current secular democratic world as if capitalist leadership will exist forever without having the reality of Islam being returned to replace Capitalism. Though the Ummah is longing for the return of Islam and the Sharia being implemented, the existence of reality hinders it to shoulder the project of Khilafah that would liberate it from the oppressions of kufr systems in all forms.

When the Ummah faced overwhelming oppressions from puppet regimes, it came out to the streets and called for the toppling of rulers through revolutions. However, most part of the Ummah is reluctant to hold the project of Khilafah in their revolutions as it is obsessed with the reality it lives to think that the return of Islam is almost far away from the reality though it loves and longs for its return. Also as it lives in the contradicting reality with what it believes, loves and longs for, the Ummah becomes frustrated and hopeless to the extent that it looks for the miracles to happen such as the arrival of Mahdi and Isa (as) to change the reality. Being the best and just nation ever brought forth amongst humankind, the Ummah should not stumble with the overwhelming calamities that befell. Rather, it should progress to take the project of establishing the Khilafah, thereby becoming a reference nation as it was once before to witness the justice of what our prophet ﷺ has brought to the whole humankind and by removing the unjust Capitalist system that is actually causing all the calamities not to the Muslims alone but to the whole humankind. Ummah has to reflect upon the following matters to hold the project of Khilafah boldly without hesitation and without looking into the reality it is under, no matter how low it is, as the return of Islam would only bring them the true prosperity in this world and Hereafter.

1- Islam came to change the reality and not to be inclined with the reality:

Ever since the first Revelation was revealed to our beloved Prophet ﷺ, Islam attempted to change the reality and fix it according to Islam without inclining to it, no matter how hard the reality was until it succeeded in its progress. The reality of society before Islam was at low level such that idols were worshipped, female children were buried alive, the weak were oppressed and killed, and destruction prevailed all around. Islam addressed all these munkar that were prevalent in the reality only to change it and not just to get away from individually. Indeed, Islam continuously addressed all these munkar not to get inclined with it, rather to change it until the Islamic state was established whereby reality was transformed according to Islam. And when Allah (swt) declared on the Day of Arafah the completion and perfection of Islam, it is apparent that Islam was perfected to change all the realities until the day of judgement that include the current reality of secular democratic system. It is only upon the Muslim Ummah to make a change in reality based on Islam by shouldering the project of Khilafah (Caliphate) without being pragmatic in approach as Allah (swt) says, الْيَوْمَ يَئِسَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ مِن دِينِكُمْ فَلاَ تَخْشَوْهُمْ وَاخْشَوْنِ الْيَوْمَ أَكْمَلْتُ لَكُمْ دِينَكُمْ وَأَتْمَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ نِعْمَتِي وَرَضِيتُ لَكُمُ الإِسْلاَمَ دِينًا فَمَنِ اضْطُرَّ فِي مَخْمَصَةٍ غَيْرَ مُتَجَانِفٍ لِّإِثْمٍ فَإِنَّ اللّهَ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ “…This day those who disbelieve have despaired of [defeating] your religion; so fear them not, but fear Me. This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as Deen. But whoever is forced by severe hunger with no inclination to sin – then indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.” [5:3]

2- The Ummah has to proceed implementing Islam without turning back and without looking for the miracles to happen while leaving its own responsibilities:

When calamities befall upon the Ummah one upon another, it stumbles until it became hopeless to proceed towards implementing Islam as the kufr system is dominant and oppressing it. What could be a greater loss for the Ummah than the death of our beloved Prophet ﷺ?! Yet, this great loss cannot be an excuse for the Ummah to turn back from Islam leaving its responsibilities. When the great companions of prophet ﷺ grieved during the death of Prophet ﷺ, Abu Bakr As Siddiq (ra) reminded the Ummah to proceed bearing the responsibilities of Islam despite the death of Prophet ﷺ by reciting the verse in which Allah (swt) says, وَمَا مُحَمَّدٌ إِلاَّ رَسُولٌ قَدْ خَلَتْ مِن قَبْلِهِ الرُّسُلُ أَفَإِن مَّاتَ أَوْ قُتِلَ انقَلَبْتُمْ عَلَى أَعْقَابِكُمْ وَمَن يَنقَلِبْ عَلَىَ عَقِبَيْهِ فَلَن يَضُرَّ اللّهَ شَيْئًا وَسَيَجْزِي اللّهُ الشَّاكِرِينَ “Muhammad is not but a messenger. [Other] messengers have passed on before him. So if he was to die or be killed, would you turn back on your heels [to unbelief]? And he who turns back on his heels will never harm Allah at all; but Allah will reward the grateful” [3:144)].

While the death of our Prophet ﷺ cannot be an excuse for the Ummah to turn back from its responsibilities, can there be a greater calamity than this as an excuse for the Ummah? When the Ummah is being attacked by disbelieving nations from all corners, the Ummah cannot be stopped to stay away from the course of implementing Islam just by giving excuse of the worst reality.

Moreover, despite the Ummah facing overwhelming calamities, it is not allowed for it to assign its responsibilities to others who are about to come in future such as Imam Mahdi and Isa (as). Since Islam is completed and perfected, Allah (swt) ordained the Ummah to proceed even without the need of another prophet until the day of judgement. Prophet Isa (as) will only descend as the follower of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and not as prophet and he will rule the world only with Quran that had already perfected at the time of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ as Allah’s Messenger ﷺ said, «وَالَّذِي نَفْسِي بِيَدِهِ لَيُوشِكَنَّ أَنْ يَنْزِلَ فِيكُمُ ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ حَكَمًا مُقْسِطًا فَيَكْسِرَ الصَّلِيبَ، وَيَقْتُلَ الْخِنْزِيرَ، وَيَضَعَ الْجِزْيَةَ، وَيَفِيضَ الْمَالُ حَتَّى لاَ يَقْبَلَهُ أَحَدٌ» “By Him in Whose Hands my soul is, son of Mary (Jesus) will shortly descend amongst you people (Muslims) as a just ruler and will break the Cross and kill the pig and abolish the Jizya (a tax taken from the non-Muslims, who are in the protection, of the Muslim government). Then there will be abundance of money and nobody will accept charitable gifts” (Bukhari 2222)

Similarly, the arrival of Imam Mahdi, though he will be supported, will not change the Sharia of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. All these explicitly indicate that the perfected Islam has to be implemented against all the realities without the need of miracles. However, Allah promised to those who are pious and steadfast without leaving their responsibilities that he will surely support them with miracles as Allah (swt) says, بَلَى إِن تَصْبِرُواْ وَتَتَّقُواْ وَيَأْتُوكُم مِّن فَوْرِهِمْ هَـذَا يُمْدِدْكُمْ رَبُّكُم بِخَمْسَةِ آلافٍ مِّنَ الْمَلآئِكَةِ مُسَوِّمِينَ “Nay, if you remain patient and pious of Allah while the enemy come upon you [attacking] in rage, your Lord will reinforce you with five thousand angels having marks [of distinction]” [3:125].

Here the promise of support comes with the conditions of being pious and steadfast without leaving the responsibilities. And it is not allowed to look for miracles while leaving its obligations and without having patience.

In conclusion, despite the lowest reality and overwhelming calamity, the ummah has to shoulder the project of resuming the Islamic way of life by establishing Khilafah upon the way of Prophethood.

وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient.” [24:55]

Muhammad bin Farooq

