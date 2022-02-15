Konya (Turkey): Panel discussion to discuss the Islamic solution to the Economic Crisis

Within the framework of the series of conferences, seminars and panels organized by Hizb ut-Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, the party met with representatives of political parties, NGOs, representatives of local media and educators in Konya.

Speaking at the meeting, each of the professors; Murat Savas, Muhammed Hanafi Yaghmur, Yilmaz Şilek, and Suleiman Ugurlua.

In the meeting, it was emphasized that the solutions and rulings of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in management, economics, education and social fields, and that it must be expressed in every platform.

The meeting ended with a desire and affirmation that these consultation and solutions meetings should be held frequently in all areas.

Saturday, 04 Rajab 1443 AH – 05 February 2022 CE

