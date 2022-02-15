Kahramanmaras (Turkey): Panel discussion on the Islamic solution to the Economic Crisis

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey organized a panel discussion in the city of Kahramanmaras as part of its campaign entitled “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, which offers radical Islamic solutions to the current economic crisis in Turkey, by communicating with NGOs, representatives of parties and local media institutions and answering their questions.

Within the framework of the “radical Islamic solution to the economic crisis”, representatives of political parties, NGOs, local media representatives and educators gathered in Kahramanmaras.

The conversation, which began with the opening speech of Professor Ahmed Saba, continued with the speech of Ustaadh Muhammad Hanafi Yaghmour. After the presentation, the question-and-answer phase began and some participants made valuable contributions with their questions and others with their opinions and comments. Ust. Hakki Eren, Abdullah Imamoglu, Musa Beyoglu and Mehmet Hanafi Yaghmur answered the questions asked.

In our meeting, it was emphasized that the solutions and provisions of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in administration, economics, education and social fields, and it was emphasized that they are expressed in every platform.

Sunday, 29 Jumada al-Akhir 1443 AH – 30 January 2022 CE

