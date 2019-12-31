KL Summit 2019 – Solution from the Source of Problem?

The 2019 Kuala Lumpur Summit, held from December 18-21, revealed a shameful irony of the Muslim World. The conference was in reality a disgrace despite its grandiose facade, when its main objective was to find a solution that plagued the Muslim world and the Muslims, but the fact is that the leaders of the meeting themselves are the cause of the problem!

Comment:

When the summit began, it was fuelled by controversy when Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled his last-minute presence on the pretext of trying to avoid the split of the Muslim Ummah. This is in line with the comments of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman Abdulaziz, who expressed his anger concerning the conference on the grounds that the agenda was better discussed through the OIC (Islamic Cooperation Conference). Whatever the reason, leaders of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, both of them are puppets of America, are among the biggest contributors to the problems of the Muslim Ummah. Indonesia’s president and vice-president also cancelled their visit even though the Turkish president who is well-known for his rhetoric, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fulfilled his promise to come alongside Emirate of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Meanwhile, Hassan Rouhani, who did not initially confirm his presence, attended the summit. Ironically, no objection against his visit was heard from the Islamic Religious Department, especially that of the state of Selangor who made it a point to allege the Shi’a of being deviant in every Friday sermon.

Despite the glamour associated with the summit, it is a fact that just as previous international conferences, none of the problems of the Muslim Ummah is ever solved; in fact, what we see are betrayals after betrayals perpetrated upon this noble Ummah. Why is this happening? The reason is simply that these leaders constitute the very cause of the problems!!! Just look at those who were invited! The Iranian President was given the red carpet even though his hands are still covered in the blood of Muslims he spilled in Syria. Iran’s alliance with Turkey and Russia in strengthening Bashar al-Assad’s regime under the American command and blessing is so clear that even the blind could see it! And Erdogan, considered a hero by many, still maintains good relations with America and the illegal Jewish entity. His allegiance to the kuffar requires no digging up to be revealed clearly. Another Muslim state, Qatar, is reportedly tainted by exploitation of foreign workers through the ‘kafala system’ used in infrastructure development projects in preparation for hosting the 2022 World Cup. The organization of the World Cup itself shows that Qatar does not care about the problems of Muslims. To Qatar, this “amusement” must not be placed at stake while the Muslim Ummah is still struggling with various crises.

Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, is a country where the Muslim population has many chronic and depressing problems. In the latest development, the religious ministry of the republic has decided to remove the subject of caliphate and jihad from the syllabus of education in the country. In the meantime, the Indonesian government, led by Jokowi, has begun to pursue the project of “disinfecting” the issue of terrorism on the pretext of preventing the rise of political Islam and distorting Muslims from the true understanding of Islam. Such a move is in line with the US desire to ‘abolish’ jihad and political Islam – something that is seen as threatening to the American hegemony.

What about Malaysia itself? Neither the Pakatan Harapan that has taken over the government in the last election nor the Barisan Nasional who had been in power for over six decades has the intention to implement Islam. What is certain is that secularism is growing stronger, and the agenda of liberalism is spreading, while groups that hate Islam are increasingly spreading their devious ideas in the name of freedom of expression in a democratic system. Both governments have never truly embraced Islam in their rule; instead, they merely play with the perceptions and create Islamic narratives to cover up their failures.

So the question is: can these leaders be expected to find solutions to the problems that plague Muslims? In fact, their efforts to maintain the status quo and maintain a system of government they inherited from the colonialists, as well as their submission to the kuffar- are the root causes of the turmoil that engulf the Muslim world and Muslims today. As long as the status quo is still maintained and Islam is not implemented in totality, then the problem of Muslims over the world will never be solved, come thousands of conferences!

Dr. Mohammad – Malaysia