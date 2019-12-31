Sykes-Picot Regimes have no Sovereignty, but they are being Hurled by the Colonial Powers!

The Peoples of the Region will only be Upright by the Khilafah State

The territorial national entities are the creation of the colonial Kafir West, which demolished the state of Islam, and thereby removed from these entities their sovereignty. The Jordanian entity is one of these entities that Britain established in a weak functional political component, stripped off from the body of Ash-Sham in proportion to its role and tasks assigned to it, to achieve Western colonial ambitions and plans that compete with each other for influence and policies, which serve the plan of those who gained political control either by loyalty or dependence, or both, by tacit agreement or the benefit-sharing of both the British and American colonists, and for that reason it was its existence to remain under the mercy of external colonial recovery.

Although Britain is the one that established the Jordanian regime to remain representative of the British political kitchen and be the second partner for the Jewish entity in the intelligence and security field and then to preserve the Jewish entity and sustain its life, survival and security. America entered the line of preserving the Jewish entity and preceded Britain in that, especially when Britain’s role in the region became declining in favor of the United States of America… Thus, preserving the Jewish entity is one of the colonial agreed roles and among the tasks entrusted to the Jordanian regime.

Another role entrusted to the ruling system in Jordan is the service of the colonial countries in confronting those working to resume the Islamic way of life, especially Hizb ut Tahrir, which has been operating for more than six decades committed to intellectual and political work. So, this regime had repressed the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, terrorized them and their families, attacked them and imprisoned them, and tried to distort the Hizb’s image and made cunning plans to beat it and harm it…

Although America and Britain are in agreement to exploit Jordan in these two roles, America is working to disrupt the British influence in Jordan to replace it in various ways. It provides the regime in Jordan with generous aid mostly military and security ones. On the other hand, it controls the economy and floods it with debt and with what is called the economic reform programs that America imposed through the International Monetary Fund, as a means of pressure and an entry to provoke the street against the regime when needed, as America has not abandoned since the 1950s competing the English influence that created the Emirate of Transjordan for the Hashemite family to keep its control and implementation of its policies and conspiracies in the region, the so-called American friendship with the regime and considering it an ally in the so-called fight against terrorism and even its military alliance with it all that do not depart from this competition! In spite of extensively opening the country to the American bases and its personnel, maneuvers, joint training and the tours of the former ambassador Alice Wells along and across the country, and finally the appointment of Henry Wooster as a new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US. Despite all of this, the regime in Jordan is still in its covenant with its old political milieu in its loyalty to Britain, but it is moving according to the British policy that does not confront America publicly but (contradicts it) behind the curtain… And other times it agrees without ‘contradicting’ as a result of the American pressure due to the weakening of Britain’s political influence with regard to America, as happened recently from the restructuring of the army, where the regime recently conducted high-level procedures that are not in the context of natural changes, on the security, military, and economic levels, thus the army was restructured, the chief of staff was appointed on 25/07/2019 from outside the natural chain of appointing the chiefs of staff, and dismissals and appointments in the royal court, and restructuring of General Intelligence were made… And all of this is a step that appears to be in regulatory measures, but it is more likely to be a response and compliance to external pressures (America) to weaken the security and intelligence capabilities to facilitate America’s interventions in Jordan and weaken the regime! Britain has agreed to this due to its reality, which we have mentioned above, but it will address the American intervention by other means, behind the scenes, as usual! It has started by improving the image of the regime in front of public by deceptive means:

– On 6/10/2019, it created a partial solution that appeased the teachers’ crisis … It had previously in this context raised the salaries of members of the army, the king received clans and promised them to stop more taxes, and the government restructured and increased salaries for workers and retirees, though it continues to complain of resentment of the demands of the IMF and the budget deficit that exceeded one billion dinars, the public debt that exceeded 97% of the gross domestic product, and the rise of unemployment to more than 19.1% … All this to lose the American pressure in structuring the army its usefulness in weakening the regime!

– In terms of relations with the Jewish entity, foolish formative measures have emerged to gain popular sympathy, suggesting bad relations with this entity with steps in line with the renewing old popular trend of dealing with Jews as enemies and the necessity of severing relations with them. So, there were talks about low level of relations after the completion of the work in the Baqoura and Al-Ghamr extension, refusal to legalize settlements, warning against annexing the Jordan Valley, the trial of an infiltrated Jew, maneuvers of Swords of Karameh, against a “danger” coming from the West, creating a war atmosphere with the Jewish entity, and media talk about canceling the gas agreement and even the Wadi Araba agreement. Although this agreement in view of the regime is a strategy that cannot be abandoned, and Jewish leaders described the relationship with Jordan as a precious treasure that cannot be sacrificed! It is nothing more than a cracking without grinding but rather to improve the image of the regime for some time until the ice melts and shows what is hidden under it!

Thus, all these formal actions are nothing but an attempt to win the support of the street and calm any movement that amounts to the political level, not the demand level, in anticipation of a looming political threat to the regime, which has been publicly referred to in the media for months as being prepared by America, whether at the level of the composition of the family system, or what is called the constitutional monarchy and the parliamentary government…

This is the case of the entities made by colonialism being hurled by the colonists to serve their interests. They are entities whose sovereign is removed, and their rulers possess nothing in the matter! It is regrettable that people see with their own eyes the corruption of the systems that surround them, which are imbued with injustice and association with the enemies of Islam and Muslims, yet they do not work to change these systems, and people have forgotten or try to forget that humiliation, disgrace and severe punishment not only affects those who did wrong, but also affects those who remain silent to injustice. وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنْكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ “And fear the Fitnah (affliction and trial) which affects not in particular (only) those of you who oppress (but it will afflict everyone) and know that Allah is Severe in punishment.” [Al-Anfaal: 25].

It is worth mentioning that changing the injustice is not through changing to something of its kind, so the Ummah does not make sacrifices and moves to change an oppressor with another one, or change a man-made law with another man-made law, or through the Sykes-Picot entities by keeping these entities separate in Muslim countries, otherwise the Ummah in its movements and sacrifices would be like the one who untwisted her spun thread after it was strong. Change on a non-sound basis does not bring any goodness or benefit, but rather bad and evil, shame and humiliation in the world and a painful torment in the Hereafter…

It is time for the Ummah to realize that true and sound change can only be achieved through the application of Islam in life, state and society, and by restoring the cohesion and unity of the Ummah and its country, and by eliminating the Sykes-Picot system, through establishing the Khilafah (caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, that our noble Messenger ﷺ gave us its glad tidings. And here is Hizb ut Tahrir has prepared the tools and prepared what is necessary for the establishment of this state. It developed a draft constitution derived from Shariah evidence, and prepared programs for governance, economy, education, foreign policy, etc. … It calls on the Ummah to walk with it in what it seeks and take it a political leadership to lead it, with Allah’s permission, to the change that satisfies Almighty Allah, so that it walks on guidance and awareness and avoids being misled or exploited. Therefore, it establishes its state, the Khilafah State, eliminates the influence of its enemies and the monstrous Jewish entity, and restores its honor and dignity, with Allah’s permission.

وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَىٰ لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security…” [An-Nur: 55]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Jordan

29 Rabii’ al-Akhar 1441 AH

26/12/2019 CE