It’s Time to Draw Close to Allah, Reverting to the Khilafah, the Ruling System of Islam

After Witnessing the Failures of Democracy, Martial Law and the Hybrid Model

Pakistan is once again standing at a crossroads, after passing through the fire of yet another round of democracy, dictatorship and the hybrid model. The call for national dialogue and a truth reconciliation commission is for a power sharing agreement amongst the various factions of the ruling elite, giving a new lease of life to this dying system, whilst the Muslims of Pakistan yearn for revolutionary change to end the current painful status quo.

The origin of the failure of Pakistan’s current ruling system is its granting of sovereignty to human beings, whether it is a single man, an autocratic dictator, or 342 men and women, an assembly of parliamentarians. Due to the sovereignty of man, Musharraf, a dictator, was able to surrender the soil, air corridors, military, intelligence and resources to the disposal of America for dollars, whilst the parliament approved his treachery by passing the Seventeenth Amendment. Due to the same sovereignty of man, corruption and plundering of national resources was pardoned by the National Reconciliation Ordinance. The sovereignty of man enabled Zardari and his cronies to formulate policies that legalized corruption in CNG, rental power and beyond. Sovereignty of man allowed the embedding of the American Raymond Davis terror network, launching of US drone operations in FATA and signing agreements with IMF, which are all forbidden in Islam. Sovereignty of man during Nawaz’s rule allowed; agreements with IMF, ignited the US crusade in every city of Pakistan under the National Action Plan, facilitating it through the 21st constitutional amendment, multiplied of the burden of interest in the name of CPEC, bowed before Modi’s aggression and polluted Pakistan with Western liberal values. It is sovereignty of man that allows the Bajwa-Imran hybrid regime to; surrender the economy to the IMF and abandon Occupied Kashmir to Modi instead of repelling him through Jihad, whilst changing the status of Gilgit-Baltistan to a province, to give international justification to Modi’s forceful annexation of Occupied Kashmir as a quid pro quo.

Only the system of Khilafah (Caliphate) based on the sovereignty of the Law of Allah (swt) will bring real change. Only the Khilafah will restore stable family life by implementing the commands of Allah (swt), ending the corroding pollution of liberal values. Only the Khilafah will provide speedy and free justice, ending the corrupt British colonialist era law that crushes the oppressed. Only the Khilafah will make the cities of the Muslim World beacons of guidance and knowledge for the world, as they were for centuries, ending the era of substandard and corrupting education which compels our most brilliant minds to flee to far flung corners of the world. Only the Khilafah will ensure rulers look after the affairs of Muslims by Islam, ending the miserable burden of sovereignty of man, disruptive swings between military and civilian supremacy, backdoor deals and front door street drama. This Rajab 1442, it is a hundred Islamic hijri years since the destruction of the Khilafah, although Muslims are not allowed to remain without a Khaleefah for more than three days and three nights. So let the people of power come forwards, providing Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah, so that we finally have rulers that rule by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً “They will shake their heads at you and inquire: “When will that be?” Say: “Perhaps that time might have drawn near” [Al-Israa 17:51].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Friday, 26th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

11/12/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 33