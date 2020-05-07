Iran Reveals its Treacherous and Un-Islamic Face by Drowning Afghan Muslim Youth!

The Iranian border guards have harshly beaten and thrown 58 Afghan citizens into a river. One of the survivors has declared that Iranian guards first brutally tortured then pushed him and 57 other of his companions, who were trying to enter Iran, into the river. He also added that only 23 of them were able to survive.

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan condemns this tragedy in the strongest possible terms, and highlights the following points concerning this outrageous occurrence:

First, Afghanistan is one of the wealthiest Islamic lands with rich natural resources, but has been unable to benefit from its own assets. The bitter reality is that the treachery of Afghan rulers and the dominance of colonialism has never given this country an opportunity to self-sufficiently stand by its own. Because one form of the Western colonialism lies on the political and economic dependency that has been being imposed on Islamic lands. That is why millions of young Afghans have migrated to other countries due to poverty and food shortages. The traitorous rulers of Afghanistan not only have kept plundering the revenues and the donated funds for their own interests, but have also deceived the public with their fictional economic plans, which are nothing more than lies!

Second, the Iranian regime has tried hard to present itself as an example and role-model to the entire Islamic world since its rise as the ‘Islamic Republic’. But this government, along with its ostentatious slogans, has not only addressed any troubles in the Muslim world, but has also committed great betrayals against Muslims around the world – even disgracefully kept contributing to American policies in the region. As a result of hypocritical policies of the Iranian government, thousands of Muslims in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and so forth are being tortured and killed. Therefore, such a heinous act of throwing the Afghan youth into the river clearly indicates the continuation of the same inhumane and non-Islamic policies of this so-called Islamic state.

Third, the Islamic world has experienced many of such vicious acts ever since it fell into the hands of Nation-State order by means of which it was torn apart through colonial borders. With the formation of the Nation-States, the concepts of ‘Islamic Ummah’ and ‘Brotherhood’ actually ceased to exist as governments, including the oppressive regime of Iran, were formed based on secular thoughts basically relying on national interests. In fact, the notion of national interests has inspired hatred between Muslims against each other to an extent that an Afghan happens to justify the killing of a Pakistani while an Iranian justifies the killing of an Afghan, though they all feel proud of their biases against each other. Therefore, such kind of oppression, corruption and catastrophes will end only if their root causes are eradicated. The main cause of such dilemmas are the existence of venomous concepts such as national governments, national borders, national interests, non-Islamic regimes, and the like of which that have been imposed on the Islamic world and led to the disintegration of Muslims. We have been alerting the Muslims for years concerning the threats of such concepts, and so far, we have struggled to get the Islamic world back to its original basis, Islam, by establishing intellectual, political and geographical unity among Muslims.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Tuesday, 12th Ramadan 1441 AH

05/05/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1441 / 12