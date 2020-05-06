Naveed Butt, Advocate of the Khilafah, Symbol of Resistance to American Raj (Colonialism), Has Been Confined to the Dungeons of Secret Agencies for the Last Eight Years

On 11th May, it will be eight years since Naveed Butt, the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Pakistan was abducted and confined to Islamically illegal imprisonment, in the dungeons of the secret agencies. Yet, the Bajwa-Imran regime released the Indian pilot Abhinandan, who violated the Line of Control to attack Pakistan, in just one day.

It also made a special diplomatic arrangement for the meeting of the Indian terrorist spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, with his wife. However, this regime continues to deprive Naveed Butt of any kind of communication with his family. Allah (swt) said, مُّحَمَّدٌ رَّسُولُ اللَّهِ وَالَّذِينَ مَعَهُ أَشِدَّاءُ عَلَى الْكُفَّارِ رُحَمَاءُ بَيْنَهُمْ “Muhammad is Allah’s Messenger, and those who are with him are firm with the disbelievers and compassionate with one another.” [Al-Fath 48:29]. How the affairs of these American agent rulers are twisted! They are gentle with the enemy kuffar exhibiting love, compassion and kindness for them. Yet, whilst they shower favors and concessions upon the kuffar, they deal with Muslims with an iron fist, even using the language of fire and bombs. This is despite the Hadith Qudsi, in which RasulAllah ﷺ said, «إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَالَ مَنْ عَادَى لِي وَلِيًّا فَقَدْ آذَنْتُهُ بِالْحَرْبِ» “Allah said, ‘I will declare war against the one who shows hostility to my wali (friend).” (Bukhari).

Fifty-one year old Naveed Butt, father of four, is a loyal and praiseworthy son of the Islamic Ummah. He is an ideological politician of such a class that he can easily fulfill the responsibility of ruling in any post, after the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate). He is from a noble Kashmiri family residing in Islamabad. He gained admission to the renowned University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. His brilliance was such that he was transferred to the University of Illinois in the US, where he completed his graduation. He was working in the private sector in the US, when he decided to return to Pakistan to be part of the global struggle for re-establishing the Khilafah in Muslim Lands, willingly leaving behind a luxurious life to face the wrath of tyrants. He tirelessly exposed the treachery of the rulers against Islam and Muslims and their slavery to the US, through writing hundreds of press releases, penning dozens of columns, addressing dozens of press conferences, seminars and conferences, and meeting thousands of influential people, over the course of his struggle. He traveled all over Pakistan to enlighten people about the obligation of re-establishing Khilafah and the details of its structure. During his political and intellectual struggle, he endured repeated arrests and imprisonment and was renowned for his defiance and bravery.

Let it be considered that in February 2018, the head of the missing persons’ commission, Justice Javed Iqbal, issued the production orders of Naveed Butt, confirming the custody of Naveed Butt with the secret agencies. Naveed Butt was abducted at a time when he was leading the campaign of Hizb ut Tahrir in strongly accounting the rulers. The campaign was launched against the rulers for releasing the American spy and assassin, Raymond Davis, as well as their failure to stop the US attack on Abbottabad, which fully exposed their slavery to the US to all but those who blind themselves for Dunya reasons. It is time for rulers to repent for their crime, by releasing Naveed Butt immediately. Allah (swt) said, إِنَّ الَّذِينَ فَتَنُوا الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ ثُمَّ لَمْ يَتُوبُوا فَلَهُمْ عَذَابُ جَهَنَّمَ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابُ الْحَرِيقِ “Surely those who tormented the believing men and the believing women and then did not repent, theirs shall be the chastisement of Hell, and theirs shall be the chastisement of burning” [Al-Buruj 85:10]. It is indeed clear to the Bajwa-Imran regime that despite its relentless oppression, Hizb ut Tahrir has neither abandoned nor slowed in its struggle. Instead, the influence of Hizb ut Tahrir has increased generally in the Muslims and particularly in the armed forces. Indeed, the Muslims regard those who bear difficulties in the cause of Allah (swt) and His Messenger ﷺ as being the sincere ones and deserving of leadership. In this blessed month of Ramadhan, we pray to Allah (swt) that, like the Prophet Yousuf (as), He (swt) grants Naveed Butt escape from the dungeons of the tyrant and honors him with ruling by all that Allah (swt) has revealed. Indeed, that day will surely be severe upon the oppressors, whilst their severe torment in the Aakhirah is definitely far worse.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 10th Ramadan 1441 AH

03/05/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 57