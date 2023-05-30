Insisting on the Social Security Law is Fighting the People in their Livelihood, Looting the Sustenance of their Children and Striking their Steadfastness and Resolve

Why is this insistence by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to revive the Social Security Law? Is it because of its concern for the people of Palestine? Or in order to protect their steadfastness and consolidate them in the Blessed Land? Who is the real beneficiary of this law? Are they the workers, employees, and employers, or are they those in power?

The Palestinian Authority is in a state of frenzy and a race to impose a series of laws. When scrutinizing these laws, one sees that they all fall into one category, which is fighting Islam and its rulings and plundering people’s money. The purpose of these crimes is to weaken the people’s ability to stand firm and carry out the Ribat (guarding), and to protect and serve the occupation. This is the reality of the Palestinian Authority and its main role.

People have stood against the Social Security Law because of the assault on their livelihoods, the fruits of their efforts, and their livelihood under the pretext of “guaranteeing them!”, but the PA did not despair, so it returned once again because this law would generate hundreds of millions of dollars for it, and it mobilized all its energies and men in institutions and unions to promote it and mislead people with cosmetic modifications that do not change the essence of the previous version or its detrimental effects.

This law is above all its negativity and injustice, and above being a fertile breeding ground for theft and corruption, it is a gamble with your money. The existence of the Palestinian Authority, has no future, its sovereignty is under the carpets of occupation, and the President of the PA has repeated more than once that he will hand over the keys of the PA to the occupation, so who will guarantee the guarantee? Who guarantees your money? And who protects your live’s savings? It’s a guarantee, with no guarantee, nor a guarantor!

The PA is a corrupt institution with the testimony of its people and the institutions that support it. The manifestations of its corruption are everywhere and the hidden scandals of its officials are much greater than what has been published. It has shameful experiences in this. Favoritism and theft affected all institutions, and the Palestinian National Fund, the Pension Fund, the Khaled Al-Hassan Cancer Hospital Fund, and the Waqf of Izz are only the tip of the iceberg.

O our People in the Blessed Land: Going into the details of this law and its amendments is of no benefit, and it is a deception by the Palestinian Authority and misleading to the people. But we will be sufficed with referring to the 16% that the PA will take and put in the guarantee fund. What are the consequences of this amount for workers, employees, employers, and small businesses? What are its effects on operating costs and prices of goods and services? What is its impact on local products and their ability to compete with imported materials? Will this law enhance job opportunities and reduce unemployment, or will it be a catalyst in closing small businesses and pushing workers to work in the jewish entity? What is its impact on the standard of living and income, or will it deepen the economic gaps between the rich and the poor and increases the number of the poor?

This law will not be affected by monopolistic companies such as Jawwal or Unipal…etc., because these companies add every additional cost to the prices of their goods and services so that their profits remain within limits that do not fall from them, and this will lead to an increase in prices. The real harm is to the general public, workers and owners of small businesses. The wages of workers and employees are barely sufficient for them, and the owners of small businesses are struggling to keep their enterprises operating, and people suffer from high cost of living, high prices, and little wages.

This law will withdraw huge amounts from people’s money and put it in the hands of a handful of influential capitalists to use in their investments. The main beneficiary of this law is the corrupt PA and the big capitalists who monopolize the markets. These are the beneficiaries of this law. As for the workers and employees, they will take the crumbs after their blood has been sucked and money looted. If the PA applies this law, people will be burned by the fire of this law in all aspects of life, so what will be the fate of people when their interests are linked to the certificates of clearance from the Social Security Corporation?

O People of the Blessed Land, O Honoured Ones with Islam:

The Palestinian Authority’s reference to the greedy capitalist system in all its legislation and laws, and its subordination in all its decisions to Western countries that are hostile to Islam, is what makes all the laws and decisions that the PA take, either treacherous decisions or unjust laws that bring hardship to the lives of the people of Palestine. Whichever direction it takes; it does not bring any good.

[وَضَرَبَ اللهُ مَثَلاً رَجُلَيْنِ أَحَدُهُمَا أَبْكَمُ لَا يَقْدِرُ عَلَى شَيْءٍ وَهُوَ كَلٌّ عَلَى مَوْلَاهُ أَيْنَمَا يُوَجِّهْهُ لَا يَأْتِ بِخَيْرٍ هَلْ يَسْتَوِي هُوَ وَمَنْ يَأْمُرُ بِالْعَدْلِ وَهُوَ عَلَى صِرَاطٍ مُسْتَقِيمٍ]

“And Allāh presents an example of two men, one of them dumb and unable to do a thing, while he is a burden to his guardian. Wherever he directs him, he brings no good. Is he equal to one who commands justice, while he is on a straight path?” [An-Nahl: 76]

The Palestinian Authority and its legislations are null and void in their foundations and corrupt in all its branches, and therefore it is not correct to discuss amendments and it is not permissible to engage in compromises, and under the name of “decision by law” prohibitions are permitted and laws are changed. This PA does not give weight to Islam, sanctities, or people, and it is completely subject to occupation and Western countries. So, stand in the face of the PA and reject its crimes. The guarantee law is not more dangerous than the Family Protection law or the Child Protection law or those amendments to the curricula. Rather, these laws are more dangerous and more deadly because they target your Deen and your children. The Palestinian Authority and those behind it are carrying out an all-inclusive war against you, targeting your Deen, your children, your families, your money, and your interests, and the main goal of all this is to protect the Jewish entity and empower it in the Blessed Land.

O our People in the Blessed Land of Palestine:

The great Islam, which the Palestinian Authority and its men turned away from, guaranteed the rights of all people in their capacity as subjects of the state regardless of their religion, race and colour, it guaranteed them their basic needs of food, drink, clothing, housing, medicine and education. It clarified the Shariah rulings that ensure the eradication of poverty, and the Shariah rulings that deal with matters of sustenance for the young, elderly, those with disability, and women. It obligated the state to work to assist the citizens in obtaining luxuries as much as possible. There is no way to live decently except under Islam and its rulings, so we ask Allah (swt) for a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood that puts Islam into practice, eliminates poverty, does justice to the servants, and takes care of them with the right of care, and liberates the lands and the people from the occupation and its tools from the agents and the rulers of the tyrant, and achieves tranquility, safety and a decent life for the people, and rids them of the hideous capitalist system that brought calamities upon all humanity.