Integration of International Conspiracy Incidents against the Revolution of Ash-Sham

Arab regimes unanimously agreed, after an apparent rupture with the tyrant Bashar Assad’s regime that lasted for eleven years, to reinstate him to the Arab League.

The foreign ministers of Arab countries met in Cairo on Sunday, the seventh of the current month of May, to discuss the return of the criminal regime to the Arab League after its membership was suspended eleven years ago, specifically since the 16th of November 2011. The decision to reinstate the regime was made unanimously. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who chaired the meeting, stated in his speech during the meeting, as reported by the Jordanian channel Al-Mamlaka, saying: “All stages of the Syrian crisis have proven that there is no military solution to it, and that there is no winner or loser in this conflict.”

He added, “We are fully convinced that the only way to achieve a settlement is through a political solution with the sovereignty of Syria, free from external dictates, and by fulfilling the procedures related to achieving national consensus among the Syrian brethren, building trust, and continuing the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in line with international references and Security Council Resolution 2254, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people and realizes their legitimate hopes for a better future.”

On the tenth of this month, a meeting was held in Moscow, including the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, in addition to the foreign minister of the criminal regime.

What has happened in the past few days is the culmination of a long-standing conspiratorial plan that the United States and its tools from the treacherous regimes have initiated to eliminate the revolution of Ash-Sham since its inception.

The United States distributed roles and devised plans to eliminate the revolution of Ash-Sham, which rose against its agent in Damascus, as it realized that the success of this revolution and the achievement of its goals in overthrowing its agent Bashar and establishing Islamic rule on its ruins would threaten its interests and even its existence, and would cause the puppet regimes in the region to collapse one after another, by the permission of Allah.

America wants to eliminate the revolution of Ash-Sham through the political solution it seeks to impose. Its forefront was Resolution 2254 and the subsequent conspiratorial conferences in Geneva, Sochi, and Astana, which aimed to take successive steps to tame the cradle of the revolution and grow despair in its hearts, to accept the solutions imposed on it, which would reproduce the criminal regime and eliminate the revolution of Ash-Sham and its sincere supporters.

These conspiratorial plans had to include internal tools, which were carried out by the intelligence of some factions, led by the intelligence of the so-called Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), under the instructions of its affiliated leadership.

This explains what the intelligence of the so-called “Tahrir al-Sham” did on the morning of the day when the Arab regimes returned the criminal regime to its organization, through the arrests of the Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria and a number of Hizb’s members, in a desperate attempt to silence the voices calling for the truth, those who work to establish the rule of Allah on earth, carrying the liwa’ (banner) of rectifying the path of the revolution and restoring its assertion.

The brutal manner in which they stormed houses, terrorized children, and violated sanctities is evidence of their deviation from the constants of the revolution of Ash-Sham and their attempt to send a message to anyone who opposes their role and the policy of their masters in working towards normalization with the criminal regime and pursuing the deadly political solution.

O our Sincere People in Ash-Sham Revolution

The truth about the roles of internal and external tools has been revealed. There is nothing left for you except to turn to Allah, rely on Him, support His Deen, gather together seeking refuge in His rope alone, and confront all attempts to conspire against the revolution and dominate it. Work diligently and resolutely to overthrow the criminal regime and establish the rule of Islam on its ruins in the shade of a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

So, after Tawakkul (placing your trust) in Allah, do not fear the plots of the plotters, the conspiracies of the conspirators, or the transgressions of the arrogant ones. Be confident that the victory of Allah is coming, and His promise to the sincere believers will be fulfilled, and His victory is near.

Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّا لَنَنصُرُ رُسُلَنَا وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْأَشْهَادُ]

“Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand” [Ghafir: 51].

#منتهك_الحرمات_عراب_المصالحات