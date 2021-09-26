India’s Audacity in Claiming Parts of Bangladesh’s Deep Sea and the Slavish Attitude of the Hasina’s Regime point to the fact that unless these Traitorous Rulers are Removed, Ummah’s Sovereignty will always be Compromised

After Hasina regime’s false claim of victory in the maritime boundary disputes with India through United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 2014, the truth has come out now that the Mushrik state India was never willing to resolve the sea boundary dispute of the international court. On September 17, 2021, India registered objections with the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf against a claim of Bangladesh on the continental shelf in the Bay of Bengal. This shows that the treacherous Hasina government has kept the people of Bangladesh in the dark about this hostility of India during this entire period. Rather, it tried to get away with lies at that time by claiming the ruling “a victory of friendship between Bangladesh and India” and commending India for her “willingness to resolve this matter peacefully by legal means and for its acceptance of the tribunal’s judgment”. Besides, while the maritime dispute with India was going on, treacherous Hasina government awarded Indian state-owned companies the hydrocarbon exploration and extraction of oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal for the first time in history in 2014. And what an irony that the day (September 17, 2021) India registered complaint against Bangladesh to annex a significant part of our strategically and economically vital deep sea, the very same day our traitorous rulers have denoted her as “true friend” and that the relationship with India “is written with blood and cannot be broken” (“India is our genuine friend: Minister of State for Shipping”, Dhaka Tribune, September 17, 2021). Allah (swt) says about these hypocrites,

[بَشِّرْ الْمُنَافِقِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا – الَّذِينَ يَتَّخِذُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِنْ دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِنْدَهُمْ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًا]



“Give tidings to the hypocrites that there is for them a painful punishment – Those who take disbelievers as allies instead of the believers. Do they seek with them honor [through power]? But indeed, honor belongs to Allah entirely.” [Surah An-Nisa:138-139].

O Sincere Officers in the Military, you have taken oath to protect the sovereignty of the Muslims of this land, and only you have the material strength to take measures against these secular treacherous rulers who shake hands with the Kafir-Mushrik states to bring harm upon us just to secure their throne. You are clearly breaching your oath while the Islam-hating government of Hasina is collaborating with India by all means to give her access to our strategic resources and exploit our infrastructures for her own geopolitical imperatives and ambition in this region even though Allah has warned us about its dire consequences,

[إِنْ يَثْقَفُوكُمْ يَكُونُوا لَكُمْ أَعْدَاءً وَيَبْسُطُوا إِلَيْكُمْ أَيْدِيَهُمْ وَأَلْسِنَتَهُمْ بِالسُّوءِ وَوَدُّوا لَوْ تَكْفُرُونَ]



“If they gain the upper hand over you, they would be your open enemies, unleashing their hands and tongues to harm you, and wishing that you would abandon faith. [Al-Mumtahinah: 2]. How can you even think about giving protection to these traitors who have stabbed you behind your back in Pilkhana in a bid to pull apart your mighty institution after conspiring with this Mushrik enemy state India? You must avenge the death of your martyred brothers and not forget that the relationship with the belligerent India is not written with blood, rather with war.

O Officers, the longer you tolerate these treacherous rulers, the more desperate they will be to surrender the Ummah’s sovereignty. So, to save yourselves and the Ummah from this humiliation and disgrace, give Nussrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to bring back the promised second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. Only the Khaleefah (Caliph), the shield, can stop making our resources the target of Kuffar and Mushrikeen, and end the aggression of the Mushrik State India by bringing the entire Indian Subcontinent once again under the shade and justice of Islam.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

14 Safar 1443 – Tuesday, 21st September 2021

No: 04 / 1443