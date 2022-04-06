In Afghanistan, ‘People Selling Babies, Young Girls to Survive’

Dire economic situation sees children dying of starvation as millions of Afghans struggle to put food on their tables. By Ruchi Kumar [Aljazeera.com Published on 31 Mar 2022]

Comment:

Imagine, if these were “white, blue-eyed and blond” Ukranian families freezing in the cold, forced to sell their kidneys and children, merely to feed their families. Imagine, trying to rebuild their lives after 20 years of destruction, only to have the invader steal and withhold $3.5 billion of the people’s own wealth, so painfully needed. If it were white Europeans, the West would never stand for it.

Now, they want the rest of the world to be dragged down along with them. After a virtual summit between the EU and China on Friday, EU President Von Der Leyen asseverated, “…This is not a conflict. This is a war. This is not a European affair. This is a global affair.”

No, Von Der Layen, this European/US mischief, is certainly not a global affair.

To the West, Muslim lives and nations are mere ‘collateral damage’, what matters is they achieve the benefit they seek. After the disgraceful way the West and its allies monopolised the Covid Vaccine depriving the rest of the world, and now the open display of bigotry and Nazism the world has had enough.

Who stands for the Muslims in Afghanistan? Who stands for Believers, persecuted, tortured and terrorised in their own lands, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Kashmir, India, East Turkestan, Myanmar. Who stands for justice for the rest of the majority, non-Western world? The terrible litany of oppression and injustice, ever increasing since the demise of the last Khilafah on the 3rd of March, 1924.

Western nations have made an industry out of colonialism and war since the 19th century. They feed their families and children on the profits of slaughter and blood, shed by our children and families. They groom and install thugs and traitors as fanciful tyrants who rush to carry out their instructions and plans. These puppets are brave and harsh only toward their own people, but pusillanimous in the face of their kafir masters and Zionist apartheid friends. – the very same who hold such hatred for Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and His Messenger Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam.

No one will come to the aid of the Islamic Ummah, not the West and certainly not our rulers, for they are worse than cowards – they are treacherous. It falls upon us the Believers to re-establish the system of Islam that will liberate not only the Islamic Ummah, but the rest of the world from the tragedies of colonial greed and ambition, West or East.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«أَنْتُمْ تُتِمُّونَ سَبْعِينَ أُمَّةً، أَنْتُمْ خَيْرُهَا وَأَكْرَمُهَا عَلَى اللَّهِ»

“You are the final of seventy nations, you are the best and most honoured among them to Allah.” [Ahmad, At-Tirmidhi, Ibn Majah, and Al-Hakim]

Ramadan, is the time, to shed erroneous loyalties, and delusions of Western morals and principles and to stand for Islam. Do not be a pawn for the Russians, nor for Europe nor the US. Rather, answer the call of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) and move to establish the true Khilafah (Caliphate), that will establish Islam, protect the Islamic Ummah and rescue the oppressed nations of the world.

Allah (swt) informs us,

[كُنتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُونَ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱللَّهِ وَلَوْ ءَامَنَ أَهْلُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ لَكَانَ خَيْرًا لَّهُم مِّنْهُمُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَأَكْثَرُهُمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ]

“You are the best ummah singled out for mankind: you enjoin what is right (ma’roof), forbid what is wrong (munkar), and believe in Allah.” [T.T.Q. Aali-Imran: 110].

Muhammad Hamzah