Hizb ut Tahrir’s Stands to Address the Secular Absurdity Terrify Colonialism and its Followers

On Friday, 15th October 2021, Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Tunisia organized stands after Friday prayers in the capital Tunisia and the cities of Kairouan and Sfax; to address the secular absurdity and the political course tamperingwith the country, with no difference between the course before and after the 25th July procedures. Slogans such as “No democracy, no dictatorship, but an Islamic Khilafah” were raised, and then speeches were made calling for the country’s liberation from Western hegemony and its local tools and the rejection of Secularism, with its two parts, the parliamentary democratic system and the dictatorial presidential system, and making Islam alone the basis of governance and legislation, through the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood.

The stands took place in front of Al-Fath Mosque in the capital Tunisia, the Lakhmi Mosque in Sfax, and Al-Ghufran and Al-Naqra Mosques in Kairouan, after the ruling authority rejected a request to hold them in the squares and turned the Municipal Theater and Al-Thawra Street in the capital into a security barracks to prevent the influx of participants to them, then sent a fleet of security cars to Al-Fath Mosque to prevent people from gathering for the protest. Also, Shabab from Hizb ut Tahrir were arrested in Sfax, who were later released on the same day.

The desperate measures and strenuous attempts to isolate Hizb ut Tahrir and prevent the real Islamic project from reaching the masses, while leaving the owners of Western projects to demonstrate in the squares prove beyond any doubt that the regimes in Tunisia do not exist except by a decision of Western countries as they represent the guarantee for the survival of the country and people under Western hegemony, by fighting Islam and distancing it from the rule and legislation and from influencing the masses.

O People in Tunisia:

Bourguiba and Ben Ali ruled according to the presidential system for decades, and after them Tunisia lived under parliamentary democratic rule until President Kais Saied overthrew them on 25th July to establish a presidential rule again, according to a constitution that does not differ from the man-made constitutions imposed by the colonial states on the Islamic Ummah after the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) and the exclusion of Islam from rule and legislation. There is no difference between the constitutions before or after the revolution, as the Ummah did not reap from their rule anything but misery, distress, security grip, and political and economic crises. The solution to what we are in is to precisely and clearly re-define the revolutions’ constants and assert that they are the overthrow of the entire system, liberation from the influence of the colonial West, then meeting and uniting one and allon the basis of the clear political project derived from the Qur’an and Sunnah that Hizb ut Tahrir presents, and moving forward with the Hizb and its political leadership towards pleasing Allah Almighty, achieving the goals of the revolution and the Ummah’s interest and happiness in both worlds, and restoring the Ummah’s former dignity and glorythrough the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of Prophethood.

Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

9 Rabi’ I 1443 – Saturday, 16th October 2021

No: 08 / 1443

(Translated)