Secularization and Alienation of the Educational Curricula is Part of the Corrupt Regime’s Policy in the Islamic Countries… The Integration of Gender Types as a Model

In light of the systematic attack to strike the values of Islam in Islamic countries, the Ministry of Education in Jordan circulated books to 42 education directorates in various governorates to implement a training program for male and female teachers on “integrating gender in education and the school environment.” In a clarification to this, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ahmed Al-Masa’fa, confirmed: “There are no conditions from the Canadian government funding the project in conducting these courses, indicating that the ministry is committed to the philosophy of education, Islamic law, and the customs and norms of the Jordanian society.” To demonstrate the falsity and mendacity of this claim, we say:

When talking about Western terms, it is necessary to refer to the owners of those terms in order to understand the true meaning of their inherent meaning. When importing this term, and when talking about gender, the World Health Organization defined it as: “The term whose use is useful to describe the characteristics that men and women have as complex (social) qualities, that is, not related to organic differences and biological composition.” In the Encyclopedia Britannica, the term gender was defined as: “a person’s feeling of himself as male or female regardless of his biological sex.” Gender culture is one of the articles of the CEDAW Agreement Article 5, Paragraph A – which Jordan signed in 1992 and ratified and published in the Official Gazette in 2007.

Based on the foregoing, the following appears:

First, it is clear that the reason for the invention of the term gender is the circumvention of the advocates of “absolute equality between male and female” on gender, which cannot be crossed due to the clarity of the differences in the organs and the body.

Second: The gender culture establishes homosexuality, and considers the sexual relationship between two men or two women as a legitimate relationship between different types, one of whom feels like a male and the other as a female.

Third: Gender culture abolishes motherhood and considers it a mere job that can be performed by a man or by others other than the mother. The English feminist Anne Oakley – who is the first to introduce this term to social studies – believes that motherhood is a myth created by society and has no root in human instinct. Rather, it is a societal function that can be performed by any other alternative, and this was confirmed by the disastrous CEDAW Agreement in Article 5, Paragraph B.

If this is the reality of gender culture, and if this is the core of the ideas that call for it, then what commitment to Islamic law does the Ministry of Education claim when it tries to combine these ideas with the Islamic law rules?! What justification drives the Ministry of Education for this corruption by integrating this culture into the educational curricula?!

Therefore, O People of Jordan:

The advocacy of women’s rights under the slogans of equality and the culture of gender is only part of the systematic cultural and political ideological campaigns led by the West in Muslim countries since the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State in a frantic attempt to divert the Islamic Ummah from its religion and its awareness of its issues, with the aim of penetrating the social life of Muslims, and destroying the Muslim family, by corrupting its women and thus corrupting the entire Muslim generation, and the Islamic Ummah and its women are fully aware of the goals of these campaigns that are supported by political efforts at all global levels, so it finances and supports such courses to bring Muslim women into the whirlpool of these traps, and all of this is under the hearing and encouragement of the regime in Jordan, which prevents, persecutes and imprisons dawah carriers, when they call for Islam through a political party that carries out political intellectual work, while allowing the foreigner to interfere in the Ummah’s affairs with the misleading Western cultural invasion and its hostile ideas for Islam and Muslims.

The Islamic ideology carries a unique model of its kind as a human system that addresses human problems. Islam has honoured women, preserved their rights, and legislated for them rules that guarantee their rights and dignity, whether she is a young child or an old woman, and whether she is a mother, daughter, sister, maternal or paternal aunt. Or a wife or an unrelated woman, so Islam enjoins honouring one’s parents and giving the mother a position that is greater than the father, and she is the most deserving of people in kindness and good companionship, and whoever raises his daughters well, they would be a shield for him from the Fire, and it commanded to keep the ties of kinship, the protection of the honour and lowering the gaze, and it commanded men to exert themselves in their defence, and other rules and commands that came detailed in the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (pbuh), and which were implemented over thirteen centuries, at the time when Europe was living in the Middle Ages in complete darkness.

O People of Jordan:

Reject all these courses, agreements, and cultures, and teach your children the love of Allah and His Messenger (saw), teach them the Book of Allah (swt) and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw), tell them about the noble Companions (ra) and how they carried Islam and their sacrifices in order to establish Allah‘s religion on earth, tell them about the mothers of the believers (ra) and the great companions (ra) who left a prominent impact in the course of carrying Islam that the generations still pass it on. Instill in them the obedience to Allah (swt) and the obedience to His Messenger (saw). Sit with your children and discuss with them the rulings of Islam and make them aware of what the enemies of Islam are plotting against them, and warn them against following the footsteps of Satan or allying with the enemies of Islam, respond to the call of Allah the Almighty when He said:

[يا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا قُوا أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَهْلِيكُمْ نَاراً وَقُودُهَا النَّاسُ وَالْحِجَارَةُ عَلَيْهَا مَلَائِكَةٌ غِلَاظٌ شِدَادٌ لَّا يَعْصُونَ اللَّهَ مَا أَمَرَهُمْ وَيَفْعَلُونَ مَا يُؤْمَرُونَ]

“O you who believe, save yourselves and your families from a fire, the fuel of which is human beings and stones, appointed on which are angels, stern and severe, who do not disobey Allah in what He orders them, and do whatever they are ordered to do.” [TMQ 66:6].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

9 Rabi’ I 1443 – Saturday, 16th October 2021

No: 02 / 1443

(Translated)