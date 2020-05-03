Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Lebanon Revive the Friday Obligation on the 8th of Ramadan in Sidon

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Lebanon in the city of Sidon has called for Friday prayers in an open square in the city, months after the disruption of Friday prayers, due to the mobilization measures taken by the authority, especially after the authorities announced the start to lift the closure and ease public mobilization, but they made the places of worship in the last phases of lifting the closure, after the casinos, shopping malls, schools and universities, which are the most crowded and with the longest span of communication between people.

The organizers were keen to take the necessary preventive measures to preserve public safety, as the attendees were obliged to wear masks, and to bring their personal prayer mats, in addition to taking the temperature of all those entering the place of prayer.

The director of the office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the city of Sidon, Hajj Hassan Nahhas, delivered the Khutbah (Friday sermon) and led people in the prayer, where he indicated in his sermon the reason for the establishment of prayer in this place. Then he turned to the harsh economic crisis that people are going through in the country, explaining that the main cause is the corruption of politicians and dealing with Riba. He pointed out that the solution is to establish the law of Allah in Lebanon and the world by the establishment of the state of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, concluding with the supplication to Allah to lift the calamity of Muslims, and that the prayer in the coming days be in all the mosques of the city.

The prayer was attended by a large gathering of people whose hearts longed for Friday prayers, especially during the month of Ramadan that came in exceptional circumstances this year worldwide, which reflects people’s attachment to their religion and rituals, despite all the campaigns of alienation and attempts to distance them from their religion, led by states, groups and associations.

In this regard, we urge all concerned, in Sidon and Lebanon, to work tirelessly so that Muslims return to their worship and rituals, and put pressure on the authorities not to place mosques at the end of the list of lifting the closure without scientific or practical justification, not even a clear Shari’ justification. And once again we remind people to the research (Q&A: The Ramifications of the Coronavirus, and Answers to Inquiries Received about the Q&A: The Ramifications of the Coronavirus) issued by the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah, on the topic of prayer in light of the ramifications of the Coronavirus crisis.

We supplicate to Allah to lift the adversity from this Ummah, and to place us in the caravan of those who revive Allah’s obligations in His land, and to make this our work, and all our actions pure for His sake, Subhanahu, and that these circumstances that take place in the Ummah and the world to show them that it is truth, as to the saying of Allah Almighty: سَنُرِيهِمْ آيَاتِنَا فِي الْآفَاقِ وَفِي أَنفُسِهِمْ حَتَّى يَتَبَيَّنَ لَهُمْ أَنَّهُ الْحَقُّ أَوَلَمْ يَكْفِ بِرَبِّكَ أَنَّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ شَهِيدٌ “We will show them Our signs in the horizons and within themselves until it becomes clear to them that it is the truth. But is it not sufficient concerning your Lord that He is, over all things, a Witness?” [Fussilat: 53]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Friday 8th Ramadan 1441 AH

01/05/2020 CE

No: H.T.L 1441 / 08