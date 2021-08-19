Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya Successfully Concludes its Economic Campaign under the theme – Economic Hardship Islam Is the Answer

With the Blessing of Allah (swt), Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya concluded its one-month economic campaign which began on 11th July 2021 and ended on 11th August 2021.

The campaign involved a series of activities; public talks in Mosques, street walks and online debates. On the last Friday of the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah a leaflet by Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya entitled: “THE CORRUPT CAPITALIST ECONOMY IS THE ORIGIN OF ECONOMIC HARDSHIP IN THE WORLD“ was distributed in Nairobi and the Coastal towns of Mombasa, Kilifi, Malindi and Kwale.

During the campaign, Hizb ut Tahrir / Kenya was able to crystalize the reality of corrupt and erroneous Capitalist Economic System that has resulted into economic hardships that face the Ummah. On the other hand, Hizb also presented the public with a clear viewpoint of the Islamic Economic System that was executed for 13 centuries by the Islamic State of Khilafah (Caliphate) and practical solved economic challenges, how the Khilafah which will soon be reestablished Inshallah will address all economic problems.

The campaign hashtags were:

English: #EconomicHardships_IslamIsTheSolution

Kiswahili: #MsotowaKiuchumi_Uislamundio_Jibu.

We pray to Allah (swt) to accept our deeds and grant us the Khilafah on the method of the Prophethood that will liberate the world’s population from endemic poverty. And our last prayer is that all praise be to Allah the Lord of the worlds.

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Statement

3 Muharram 1443 – Wednesday, 11th August 2021

No: AH 01 / 1443