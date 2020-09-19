Hizb ut Tahrir is within Reach of Establishment of the Second Khilafah Rashidah

“It is not be Harmed by those who desert it or those who Oppose it until the Order of Allah Comes and it will be Like that!!”

This issue comes in the month of Muharram, the beginning of the Hijri year 1442, and it is not hidden from us what the beginning of this calendar means, and its renewal every year, and it is no secret from Muslims that Hizb ut Tahrir is unmatched by anyone’s interest in establishing the religion by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate).

The Khilafah, against which every delusive clear enemy to Allah, His Messenger and Muslims, is still conspiring, and following them in that is every polluted patient from this ummah of agent rulers and false scholars, who do not take into account a belief in Allah or the Last Day. The Ummah, despite all that it suffers, is not averted or returned away from its demand to rule by Islam, for it is proceeding by the command of Allah; it is proceeding with Hizb ut Tahrir towards fulfilling Allah’s promise to establish the promised Khilafah, whose project is ready and awaits relief, support and victory from Allah Almighty. Ever since Hizb ut Tahrir has been working hard and earnestly, and its only capital is to abide by the command of Allah Alone, following the method of its Honorable Messenger, and not deviating an inch from it. That is why it comes near to victory every day, as with every day passes its call, the true promise approaches. We say that, and we do not ascribe purity to anyone before Allah (swt). This article was sent by one of the esteemed brothers on the occasion of the last special issue, and its publication came in this issue on the occasion of the beginning of the new Hijri year, in which we ask Allah (swt) that victory has come close to reaching His Promise.

Hizb ut Tahrir was established in response to the command of Allah Almighty:وَلْتَكُنْ مِنْكُمْ أُمَّةٌ يَدْعُونَ إِلَى الْخَيْرِ وَيَأْمُرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَيَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُون “And let there be [arising] from you a nation inviting to [all that is] good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong, and those will be the successful” [Al-i-Imran: 104].

It works within the Ummah and together with it, so that it adopts Islam as its cause and is led to restore the Khilafah and the ruling by what Allah (swt) revealed. Hizb ut Tahrir is an ideological party that works to establish the Khilafah obligation in a way that absolves from blame those who work with it. It fully comprehends its idea, is aware of its correct method, and understands its mission, and is aware of the conspiracies being plotted against its Ummah, seeking to establish a correct revival in which it would lead the world a political and intellectual leadership, through this Islamic Khilafah Rashidah state.

In the course of its work, the party was pious and committed only to the Sharia rule, pure, freed itself from being influenced by anything that is not legitimate, whether it is a whim or interest, or influence by any other culture, sincere in its work to Allah alone so that it does not associate anyone with Him. All its jurisprudence (ijtihad) was extracted from disciplined Shariah principles, and it strives very hard to be truthful in its work, so its actions do not contradict its words. What applies to the companions of the Prophet ﷺ in Makkah who he ﷺ established the religion with them and they immigrated with him to Medina applies to it Allah Almighty said in describing the Companions: لِلۡفُقَرَآءِ ٱلۡمُهَٰجِرِينَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُخۡرِجُواْ مِن دِيَٰرِهِمۡ وَأَمۡوَٰلِهِمۡ يَبۡتَغُونَ فَضۡلٗا مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَرِضۡوَٰنٗا وَيَنصُرُونَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۚ أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلصَّٰدِقُونَ “For the poor emigrants who were expelled from their homes and their properties, seeking bounty from Allah and [His] approval and supporting Allah and His Messenger, [there is also a share]. Those are the truthful.” [Al-Hashr: 8].

It seeks to be the victorious sect, with Allah’s permission, that is not harmed by those who oppose it nor those who failed it until the order of Allah comes and it is on that. That sect in which several hadiths of the Messenger were mentioned, including what al-Bukhari, Muslim, and Ahmad narrated on the authority of Muawiyah, that he heard the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «لا يزال من أمتي أمة قائمة بأمر الله، لا يضرهم من خذلهم ولا من خالفهم حتى يأتي أمر الله وهم على ذلك» “There will always be a party from my Ummah who keep on following Allah’s commands strictly; they will not be harmed by those who desert them or those who oppose them until the order of Allah comes and they will be like that [victorious].”

For this sect, the description of the Messenger has been fulfilled by the hadith which is narrated by Muslim on the authority of Abu Hurairah who said, the Prophet ﷺ said: «بدأ الإسلام غريبًا وسيعود غريبًا كما بدأ، فطوبى للغرباء» “Islam began as something strange and will go back to being strange as it began, so glad tidings to the strangers.” Imam Ahmad and Ibn Majah transmitted it from the hadith of Ibn Masoud with this addition in the end: It was said: O Messenger of Allah, and who are the strangers? He ﷺ said:«النُّزَّاع من القبائل» “They are those who depart from the tribes.” meaning from each tribe, one or two men. Al-Ajri transmitted it, and Al-Albani corrected it, and according to him: Who are they, O Messenger of Allah? He ﷺ said: «الَّذين يُصْلِحون إذا فسد الناس» “They are those who reform the people when they have become corrupt.” Ahmad and Al-Tabarani transmitted it from the hadith of Abdullah bin Amr that the Prophet ﷺ said:«طوبى للغرباء» “Glad tidings to the strangers.” We said: who are the strangers? He said:«قوم صالحون قليل في ناس سوء كثير، مَنْ يَعصيهِمْ أكثَرُ مِمَّن يُطيعهم» “They are righteous people among many evil people. Those who disobey them are greater in number than those who obey them.” Al-Albani authenticated it.

The strangers mentioned in these hadiths are those who reform the affairs when people have become corrupted. Those who correct what people have corrupted of the Sunnah, and they are the ones who flee from trials and tribulations to safeguard their religion, and those who have departed from the tribes. For they are few, only one or two will be found in some tribes. This is how the Imams have explained this tradition.

And when we attempt to match these hadiths to reality, we see that they apply the most to Hizb ut Tahrir, and we pray to Allah that we will be on this goodwill, and be up to the noble mission entrusted to it. And it is a great honor for us to have the establishment of the Khilafah on the method of the Prophethood, which the Messenger ﷺ gave the glad tiding of it in the last days to be at its hands.

Allah (swt) has enabled this party to be worldwide in proportion to the universality of its ideological thought, and its leadership, methodology, adoption, and culture have been the same everywhere, and its members are only bonded by the Islamic bond. Rather, it fights all corrupt bonds such as the national and patriotic bonds and all the colonial bonds. It does not take its methodology from other than Islam, and is driven only by the command of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet ﷺ.

Hizb ut Tahrir is the frontrunner that does not lie to its people, and it is working to achieve its aim of resuming the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, and it works day and night to achieve that aim with a firm and unshakable belief that Allah’s promise to this Ummah of victory, empowerment and succession will not fail, and it will come on time set by Allah Almighty.

Hizb ut Tahrir, as the hadiths mentioned, has already found those who oppose it, fail it and intend to harm it, but by the grace of Allah alone they did not and will not harm it. There are those who disagreed with its method, who embarked on the Dawah ship and called and still calls for the continuation of the application of the outdated man-made systems despite that their ideas have fallen; their magic is exposed, their star is declined, and their failure has emerged, and there are those who disagreed with it by distorting the Khilafah and showing it in a disgusting way that makes people flee from it and not flee to it.

They have fallen but the Khilafah has not fallen from the souls of Muslims because it is more deeply rooted than what they plotted against it, so such letdown and opposing to Hizb ut Tahrir did not harm it. Likewise, we see insistence from the West to fight political Islam (Islamism) and they use Erdogan as a model for it to mislead people without knowledge or guidance or enlightened book. So, he introduces Islam that Allah had not sent down any authority, declaring the secularism of the state and the faith of individuals, and coordinating with the West, especially America, in its international aggressive plans and alliances against Islam in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, like other rulers who betray their religion.

There are others, whom we see breaking their oath, violating and deserting the party’s work. All of these were told by the Messenger ﷺ that they would not harm it; rather, Allah would make it victorious while it is in this state of vulnerability. The hadiths did not tell us that one of the aforementioned cases is the one that will be victorious and the truth is on its side, or that the sect, ummah, or this group of good has regressed. On the contrary, we have seen the various hadiths talking about the one Victorious Sect, and talking about the characteristics of its members«النُّزَّاع من القبائل» “They are those who depart from the tribes”, its work «قائمة بأمر الله» “Following Allah’s commands strictly” and about their patience «مَنْ يَعصيهِمْ أكثَرُ مِمَّن يُطيعهم» “Those who disobey them are greater in number than those who obey them” speaking of the one who praises it, keen, protecting it from harm from its opponents or those who betray it until the order of Allah comes, then it determines and reassures the Ummah that they are victorious, that is, they are supported by His (swt) victory, and that the promise to establish the Khilafah will be on their hands with His permission.

Yes, and we say with confidence that Hizb ut Tahrir is in continuous progress, and it is getting within reach of its goal and achieving its aim more than ever before. Among the indications of Hizb ut Tahrir getting near to the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah:

1- The availability of the elements of strength of the political movement that works for real change in Hizb ut Tahrir: These elements are as follows:

The strength of the thought that this movement carries.

The strength of the building of party’s members who represent this movement.

The strength of the presence and influence of the movement in the Ummah.

The political movement working for real change is aimed at reviving the Ummah and changing society, and it depends on its own forces to take power, and these are formed from its own strengths and from the strengths that support it from the sons of its Ummah. So, taking power is achieved through its Ummah to which the authority belongs, and which has the power to give it, grant it, or withdraw and block it. If this is not in this way, then the movement would be aiming to change people and not aiming to change the situation, and this does not involve the revival of a nation, nor the liberation of a country, or the unification of peoples, and these forces are available in Hizb ut Tahrir. The thought is the basis of the movement, the essence of its existence, and the essence of its strength. It is the force of attraction that raises personalities, creates statesmen, and attract supporters.

As for the strength of the party’s members, it is represented in their intellectual strength, the strength of their Islamic personalities, their willingness to sacrifice everything they possess to achieve their aim and their readiness to meet the call to action at any time.

As for the party’s influence on the Ummah, it is known and not anonymous. When it confronts the projects of disbelief and their conspiracies, tens of thousands of the people of its Ummah respond with it, as happened in Palestine when it confronted the CEDAW agreement or the Deal of the Century and so on, which is evidence of the extent of the party’s influence in the Ummah and the extent to which it was affected by it and its thinking and the speed of its response to participate in its work.

2- Hizb ut Tahrir’s proceeding on the Shari’ path following the method of the Messenger that leads to the aim:

As for Hizb ut Tahrir proceeding on the Shari’ method of the Messenger that leads to the aim, this is clear from its adherence to the method of the Messenger ﷺ, for it did not deviate from it by an inch, by following his same steps, following his methodology, and adhering to his three-stage method:

The first stage, which is the stage of founding, building and preparing the party members intellectually and emotionally to form their Islamic personalities to engage in the ideological and political struggle to bring about real change that aims to free human beings from slavery to other than Allah so that the absolute rule is of Allah, the Lord of the worlds Alone.

The second stage, which is the stage of interaction with the Ummah through intellectual and political struggle to create public opinion emanating from public awareness, and to take the leadership of the Ummah to make it carry the project of the Khilafah in order to establish it on the ruins of the existing capitalist regimes.

The third stage, which is the stage of taking the government, which is followed by implementing Islam in all aspects of life, and carrying the message of Islam to the world through Dawah and jihad.

3- Progress of the Khilafah project carried by Hizb ut Tahrir as a revival project, and the decline of the projects of the Kuffar:

As for the progress of the Khilafah project carried by Hizb ut Tahrir and the decline of the projects of the Kuffar, it can be seen through the march of Hizb ut Tahrir’s Dawah, for its call for the establishment of the Khilafah upon its inception was reprehensible to the people of the Ummah, then it moved to the stage of acceptance and listening, where people began to listen to what Hizb ut Tahrir was calling them for and they approve it after their feeling of distasting it ceased, and many Muslims began to realize that the Khilafah can be a reality, although reaching it is very difficult and needs great sacrifices. Then they moved to the stage of turning to and listening to it. as their thinking rose from listening to what Hizb ut Tahrir was proposing to them to approaching it, discussing with its Shabab, listening to their answers and attending their various activities. Then it moved to the stage of support for the Khilafah and the people asking the party to double its efforts to achieve the aim and accelerate it. Then it moved to the stage of people rallying around the project of the Khilafah and supporting it in a manner close to unanimity, as the public opinion has escalated demanding the rejection of the rule of the tyrants and the return to the application of Allah’s law and following the methodology of Islam. The Ummah’s longing for the Khilafah project is on the rise, and their commitment to the Sharia rulings related to the individual is evidence that the Ummah will accept nothing but Islam as a method and system for its life.

On the other hand, the West’s capitalist culture and its corrupt laws are falling apart day after day, as they are in a disappearing stage despite being imposed on Muslims through the ‘iron and fire’ regimes. The Ummah’s renewed and continuous revolutions that are not contained in one country to flare up in another country, as is the case now in Lebanon, Iraq and Algeria, is evidence of the bankruptcy of the West’s capitalist laws that are imposed on the world, foremost among which is the Muslim countries. All this confirms the progress of the Khilafah project carried by Hizb ut Tahrir and the decline of the Kufr projects and their moving towards death and fall.

4- The expansion of Hizb ut Tahrir and the growth of its body despite the global cunning in fighting it.

As for the expansion of Hizb ut Tahrir and the growth of its body despite the global cunning in fighting it, it has become clear to everyone. The emergence of Hizb ut Tahrir was only in Beit al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) and the suburbs of Beit al-Maqdis, then it began to expand and its body grew and strengthened until it became rooted in the depths and its branches in the horizons, and today it works in more than 40 countries, and it is expanding day after day. All this despite the global deception in fighting it and the desperate attempts to distort its call and pursue its Shabab and arrest them, although its Shabab can still be called “those who depart from the tribes”.

5- The media cover-up on Hizb ut Tahrir has cracked despite the insistence of the Kuffar and their agents on its continuation.

The media coverup on Hizb ut Tahrir has cracked despite the insistence of the Kuffar and their agents to continue it. Since the launch of Hizb ut Tahrir in carrying out its call to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah, and the media’s coverup on it and its call is in the most intense way, the Kuffar and their agents have been keen, since its inception to extremely disguise its call and to keep it secret, and they have made sure that the idea of ​​establishing the Khilafah does not leak into the minds of Muslims so that they do not turn around it and their regimes fall. To ensure this, the media cover-ups were accompanied by a frenzied campaign to pursue and arrest Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir. However, its growth, the steadfast of its Shabab, the creativity in its leadership and its devotion to Allah have imposed its call among the ummah, which made the media cover-up cracked, and the party’s call was carried out to reach the minds and hearts of Muslims, touch their ears and be influenced by it despite the noses of the Kuffar and their agents.

The media coverup is further cracked by the fact that Hizb ut Tahrir depends on the efforts of its Shabab and its own media to deliver its call to its Ummah, such as the opening of media offices in many countries in which the party operates, in addition to the radio and Al-Waqiyah Channel and the issuance of Al-Raya Newspaper, which is distinguished from all newspapers with its sincere articles that look at the world from the Islamic Aqeedah point of view, in addition to Al-Waie Magazine and Mukhtarat Magazine, all of which had the greatest impact on conveying its call to the Ummah, and cracking the media cover-up that the enemies of the Ummah imposed on Hizb ut Tahrir and its call.

The Hizb will continue, with Allah’s help, in its work until it breaks the walls of the media coverup, despite all the methods taken in fighting it, such as distorting its image and its call and turning the facts to distract people from it and its call, and mastering this by using media influence theories, such as: Cumulative Effects Theory, Magic Bullet Theory, Cultivation Theory, Two Step Flow Theory, Agenda Setting Theory, Gatekeeping Theory, Uses and Gratification Theory and other malignant theories. However, their plan will end in ruin, and Hizb ut Tahrir will succeed, with the help of Allah, in breaking their media disguise, exposing and dropping it, and the Hizb, with Allah’s help Alone, will continue to get near to the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

6- The escalation of terror of the Kuffar and their agents from the progress of the Khilafah project carried by Hizb ut Tahrir.

As for the escalation of terror of the Kuffar and their agents from Hizb ut Tahrir and the progress of its project of the Khilafah, the Kuffar and their agents realize that the establishment of the Khilafah by Hizb ut Tahrir means the overthrow of the regimes that govern their laws through their agents, and this in itself is a destruction of Western civilization as stated by the Western political leaders warning their people of the upcoming Khilafah. The brutal war waged by America, its allies and agents and followers against the Syrian revolution in particular, and the ummah’s revolutions in general, is clear evidence of the terror that fills the hearts of Western leaders. The fear of the Kuffar and their agents of the Khilafah and Hizb ut Tahrir is expanding, which made their reactions to Hizb ut Tahrir and its call and its nation toss the hidden hatred that squeezes their hearts.

7 – Hizb ut Tahrir commitment to the methodology of Islam, its steadfastness, and patience upon harm in its cause.

The Islamic Ummah will not rise again and return to its position as the best ummah that has been brought out to the people as it was before, except by adhering to Islam, discarding anything else and establishing its rulings in the lives of Muslims through a state that implements it. Hizb ut Tahrir has been carrying its call for more than 60 years, it is steadfast on it, it has not changed a single idea of ​​its ideas, and it has endured all sorts of harm inflicted on it by the enemies of the Ummah and their agents, which is evidence that it is close to achieving the goal.

8- The bankruptcy of man-made ideologies, the confusion of their people, and the turning of some people to Islam in the absence of their state.

The first feature indicating the corruption of the capitalist ideology is that it is a man-made produced by human minds, and its failure is on the global level, and everyone has been engulfed by the fires of its hell, including its own people. Although the Kuffar are the ones who brought their agents to power and imposed their rotten capitalist ideology in the lives of Muslims and ruled them by it for nearly a century, the revolutions in Muslim countries have flared up since 2011, declaring their rejection of the Kuffar, their laws and their agents. This and the good turnout of wise Kuffar to convert to Islam, and the return of many sinful Muslims to adhere to it are signs for nearing the date of the establishment of the Khilafah.

9- Hizb ut Tahrir’s achievement of the conditions for victory qualifies it to achieve victory at its hands, with Allah’s permission.

There is no doubt that victory has one reason, which is that it is from Allah. Allah (swt) said: وَمَا جَعَلَهُ ٱللَّهُ إِلَّا بُشۡرَىٰ وَلِتَطۡمَئِنَّ بِهِۦ قُلُوبُكُمۡۚ وَمَا ٱلنَّصۡرُ إِلَّا مِنۡ عِندِ ٱللَّهِۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ “And Allah made it not except as [a sign of] good tidings for you and to reassure your hearts thereby. And victory is not except from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.” ]ِAl-i-Imran: 126]. However, there are conditions for victory that must be fulfilled so that whoever achieves them is worthy to be supported by Allah, including belief in the promise of Allah, and that victory is for the believers. Allah (swt) says: وَكَانَ حَقًّا عَلَيۡنَا نَصۡرُ ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ “And it is an obligation upon Us to help the believers.” [Ar-Rum: 47], as well as adhering to Allah’s law, continuous strive to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah, and following the method of the Messenger ﷺ in working to establish the Khilafah. Hizb ut Tahrir, according to its jurisprudence, is qualified to fulfill the conditions of victory at its hands, with the permission of Allah Almighty.

10- The rise in Ummah’s awareness and the support of many of its sons for the Khilafah project:

The public opinion emanating from a general awareness of the Khilafah project has become the predominant one, and the disbelief states are fully aware of this and are totally afraid of it. The condition of this Ummah, which the Kuffar and their agents worked to make it ignorant, mislead it, and prevent its awareness, has changed, as its awareness has risen day by day, and among the indicators of this is that:

The Ummah now wants its Islam and rejects all other ideologies.

The Ummah wants its unity and rejects division.

The Ummah knows its enemies and their agents.

The bankruptcy of man-made ideologies such as democracy and their inability to properly solve human problems.

The colonial countries, led by America, are in trouble and haunted by crises.

Rulers have fallen in the eyes of the Ummah and their betrayal to Allah, His Messenger and the believers has been revealed, and their agency to the Ummah’s enemies has been exposed.

Hizb ut Tahrir is victorious, with Allah’s permission, prevailing by Allah’s command. It will not be harmed by those who fail it or those who oppose it and will remain in this position until Allah’s command is executed. Allah Almighty said: وَلَيَنصُرَنَّ اللَّهُ مَن يَنصُرُهُ “And Allah will most certainly aid those who aid His cause” [Al-Hajj: 40].

Shayef Al-Sharadi – Yemen

Al-Waie Magazine- Issue 408 – Muharram 1442 AH corresponding to September 2020 CE