Accepting a Two-State Solution for Palestine is the Ultimate Disservice

The issue of Palestine has exhausted the West in its efforts to impose a ‘solution,’ since the creation of the Zionist entity in the Blessed Land of Palestine. The West was unable to implant this entity naturally in the pure body of Islamic Ummah, without rejection. This is despite the ease with which the West has generated normalization between the Jewish entity and the rulers of Muslims, who were imposed over the necks of the Ummah by the disbelieving colonialists, whether it is the case of the lowly rulers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, or others that are waiting in line after the Abraham Accords of 15 September 2020.

However, in stark contrast, the West and its agent rulers have not been able to generate normalization within the Muslim population for the Jewish entity. Nor will they ever be able to do so. Moreover, the West’s inability to implant the cancerous Jewish entity within the body of Ummah, confirms an insurmountable impasse. The stalemate is obvious to anyone observing the parties involved in generating the international and regional scenarios, pertaining to the issue of Palestine. There is clear confusion that reaches to the level of floundering. It reveals a vacuum, generated through an inability to advance along the path of both proposed and envisaged proposals to resolve the issue.

This confused floundering was noticeable even during the early years of the current Trump administration. From its onset, the Trump administration had expressed eager resolve to formulate creative solutions, describing them as out-of-the-box thinking to resolve the conflict over Palestine, with boasts about the “Deal of the Century.” Yet, all this time later, the goal of the deal, let alone its practical implementation on the ground, has yet to see the light of day. Matters remain stalled as they were stalled under the preceding Obama administration. Granted that the stalemate was also partly due to attendant factors, such as the lack of prioritization of the US administration and the intransigence of Netanyahu. However, the lack of coherence and clarity is evident, due to the glaring division within the US political medium in America regarding the details, modalities and schedule, of any solution. Thus, the Trump administration had barely announced the two-state solution, before there was a frank admission of doubt over insisting upon it, arising from outputs of the long promised out-of-the-box thinking.

The floundering of recent times is similar to that during the announcement of the Jewish entity’s establishment in 1948. Thinking of solutions in modern times is markedly different from the political stances adopted by the US administration in the 1950s, such as re-visiting the one state solution, instead a two-state solution. The American-Jewish Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Human Rights, Richard Falk declared that the South African model is the only way to end the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflicts. Professor Falk further clarified that the intention of his words related to the South African model is to launch a struggle aimed at obtaining the Palestinians’ rights, whether on their lands or in “Israel,” in parallel with the presence of organizations that pressure the world against Tel Aviv. This stance resembles that of Saeb Erekat, a former Secretary of the Executive Committee for the Palestine Liberation Organization. Mr. Erekat said in mid-February that the alternative to the two-state solution was a single democratic state with equal rights for all its Christian, Muslim and Jewish citizens, whilst adding that only the one-state solution with two systems, the apartheid state, promoted by the Jewish entity is unacceptable. Thus, a political scenario over the issue of Palestine has arisen where impasse and floundering prevails amongst the actors and decision-makers. Both implementers and engaged parties have lost sight of any compass or identity.

In contrast, the Islamic Ummah firmly considers the Blessed Land of Palestine exclusively belongs to her. It is beyond any doubt for even the politically naive that a solution based on pre-1967 borders for a Palestinian state cannot be achieved. International powers cannot sponsor a solution except with the recognition of the Jewish entity within Palestine, entering into normalization with this entity, regulated by international agreements that are binding upon the promised Palestinian entity and the current states in the Islamic world. However, this is all rejected by the Ummah outright. Political and media justifications about accepting and legitimizing Western colonialist proposals are pointless. Political dumbing down will not work either, whether it is the call to “refuse the recognition but accept the state” or the call for “the necessity of accepting the Jewish entity in line with the Arab Peace Initiative 2007.” All justifications emergent from the skills of writers and or the silver tongues of politicians, to establish acceptance of a settlement on pre-1967 borders, amount to political self-delusion. Statements about the acceptance of the two-state solution are outside the confines of serious discussion. They are in complete contradiction with all the foundations upon which the Palestinian resistance, both its Islamic and secular wings, was launched. They are contradictory to the charters which they announced, in addition to the ‘aqeedah bond of Islamic Ummah to the Blessed Land of Palestine.

Attempts for acceptance of the two-state solution are unsuccessful attempts to sanitize this treacherous advance towards the ‘international community’ and normalization with the Jewish entity. Nonetheless, these attempts are mandatory in front of the people, as a theatrical performance to market the new political approach, domestically. The Western politicians are fully aware of the significance of these domestic statements. For example, after meetings with Hamas figures in the West Bank, Cairo and Damascus former US president Jimmy Carter confidently asserted on 21 April 2008 that Hamas would accept 1967 boundaries. He declared that, “If President Abbas succeeds in negotiating a final status agreement with “Israel,” Hamas will accept the decision made by the Palestinian people and their will through a referendum.” Thus, these leaders do not unambiguously reject such approaches, with actions preceding words. Instead, they do not fail to make statements about accepting the Palestinian state at every afforded opportunity.

Undoubtedly, the two-state solution and recognition of a state for the Jews, even if it were just confined to the small village of Tiyaha on the outskirts of Acre city, let alone most of the land of Palestine, are invalid both politically and according to Shariah for the Ummah. It is invalid even if it is transitional or temporary, as some of the leaders raising the slogans of Islam claim currently, just as the PLO claimed at the beginning of its sinking into the swamp of “recognition,” whilst announcing the policy of “take and then demand.” The Shariah ruling gave ownership of the Blessed Land to the Islamic Ummah alone, mandating the Ummah to march forth immediately for the liberation of the Blessed Land by uprooting the Jewish entity. The Shariah rulings granted the ownership of the Blessed Land of Palestine to the Islamic Ummah, designating it as Kharaji Land. The Shariah injunctions determine Jihad by mobilizing the Islamic army as the only way to liberate the land, rescuing it from occupation. The divine right, which made the Blessed Land property of the Islamic Ummah, cannot be restored except through Shariah rulings. Palestine can only be liberated by mobilizing the Islamic army that has the will to execute the Shariah obligation which falls upon its shoulder. The methods and tools taken from the West to claim rights are the doors to establish the Jewish entity alone, consolidating its foundations by way of international accords.

The Jewish occupation took its legitimacy from resolutions and laws of the international community, which created fake “rights” for the occupation in the Blessed Land. This legitimacy is through; recognition, normalization, granting “rights” for the occupation to exist upon the Blessed Lands, arbitration based on international resolutions over the issue of Palestine and calling for protection from the international community. All of this legitimacy is established on arbitration by other than Allah (swt) and is hence roundly rejected. Moreover, it is an arbitration from those who actually originally gave the “rights” to the Jewish entity over our land. This arbitration will only invoke visitation by the Wrath of Allah (swt), betrayal and abandoning of the Blessed Land to the usurping Jewish entity. Is it possible to obtain land rights from someone who does not own the land, but instead granted land that they do not possess to the stateless foreigner Jews?! Is it conceivable that the very plans drawn up for the consolidation of Jewish entity, become a method for liberating the land?! Will sane people seek to knock on the door of the colonialist West or its malicious international tools, such as the Security Council, to obtain the usurped right?! Could the paths of the devils grant a way to restore the divine right?!

The issue is more dangerous than the leaders, Ulema and all Palestinian factions. Without doubt, it is more important than the anger of the international community or its acceptance. The march of the lowly regimes, PLO, Palestinian Authority and nationalistic factions have converged upon the two-state solution, as a prelude to any political efforts. Thus, the UAE and Bahrain have made normalization with the Jewish entity through the Abraham Accords. However, marching towards normalization with the Jewish entity herds the people of Palestine and the Islamic Ummah into a futile path, which grants legitimacy to the Jewish entity and makes it an undeserving partner in the Blessed Land. Merely denouncing the settlements in the West Bank alone amounts to giving up most of the Blessed Land that was usurped in the year 1948. The demand to establish a state on 1967 borders would recognize the right of the usurping entity to exist over what it had usurped from the land before and after 1967, which includes giving up Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Herding people to peaceful protest that calls for Palestine as the issue of Palestinians alone, and not that of the Islamic Ummah, amounts to a call for restoration of the rights according to international resolutions. It amounts to abandoning the rights of the Ummah to mobilize the armies to liberate Palestine completely, restoring it to the embrace of the Ummah. Exclusion of the military option, by seeking Nussrah from the armies of the Ummah to mobilize for liberation, amounts to abandoning the liberation of the Blessed Land for a path that only legitimizes the Jewish entity’s existence and consolidation.

Thus, it is time for the sincere to break their silence and reclaim, rather confirm, the true basis of relationship with the occupation, which is the state of permanent war until complete liberation. Will the Ulema, leaders, and parties not abort this normalization process before there is no time to escape?! Are the heads to be buried in the sands of Western plots under the slogans of “keeping faith in leaders” and “respecting Ulema,” who give statements and fatawa in the favor of those who make normalization with the Jewish entity.

According to the great Deen of Islam, the only acceptable solution for the issue of Palestine is its complete liberation from occupation, which will only happen with the mobilization of the Islamic armies, including the powerful Pakistan Army, to support Palestine and its people. There is no room for talk about other scenarios, such as the one-state or two-state solutions, as discussed by the enemies of Ummah or those who are devoid of identity and compasses, such as the Arab and secular Muslim rulers. The rulers over Muslims have completely detached from their Islamic Ummah and are now behaving as unscrupulous mercenaries that sell themselves at any price, accepting any solution in return for the protection of their thrones, spoils and wealth.

Islam has determined that the issue of Palestine is an Islamic issue, not an issue confined to the Palestinians or the consensus of the Arabs. Its land belongs to the Islamic Ummah until the Day of Judgment. Liberating all of the Blessed Land is obligatory upon the sons of Islam who are capable, those of the armed forces of the Muslims. It is forbidden to leave a single inch of land under occupation, regardless of any circumstances or any number of worldly justifications. There is no need for the Ummah to even consider the proposals of the criminal disbelievers for the Blessed Land of Palestine. Allah (swt) said, أَفَمَن يَمْشِي مُكِبّاً عَلَى وَجْهِهِ أَهْدَى أَمَّن يَمْشِي سَوِيّاً عَلَى صِرَاطٍ مُّسْتَقِيمٍ “Then is one who walks fallen on his face better guided or one who walks erect on a straight path?” [67:22] Indeed, the promise of liberation is about to descend upon Palestine, with the permission of Allah, through liberation at the hands of the armies of the Ummah, mobilized by the rightly guided Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the Method of Prophethood, whose establishment is soon with the permission of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said, فَإِذَا جَاء وَعْدُ الآخِرَةِ لِيَسُوؤُواْ وُجُوهَكُمْ وَلِيَدْخُلُواْ الْمَسْجِدَ كَمَا دَخَلُوهُ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍ وَلِيُتَبِّرُواْ مَا عَلَوْاْ تَتْبِيراً “Then when the final promise came, [We sent your enemies] to sadden your faces and to enter the temple in Jerusalem, as they entered it the first time, and to destroy what they had taken over with [total] destruction.” [17:7]

Bilal Al-Muhajir – Pakistan