Hizb ut Tahrir Carries its Work in Response to Allah’s Command and does not wait for Permission from Anyone

Journalist Lina Yaqoub wrote an article for Baj News, commenting on a picket organized by Hizb ut Tahrir to denounce the convening of the so-called Friends of Sudan conference, which stated the following:

“Dozens of protesters stood in front of the Friendship Hall gate, carrying banners denouncing the Friends of Sudan conference. Those individuals belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir Sudan; said that they reject what they called the government’s begging and reliance on donor money to support the next budget, and they considered that solving economic problems would be through exploding the country’s energies.! For my life, this is the strangest protest that goes on in the country’s history. A poor country protests the desire of the international community to support it. And considers that the matter is a begging despite the previous government’s reliance on loans, grants, gifts and aid, in the conduct of its work and life, and even amid great joy from Hizb ut Tahrir and the parties close to it..! The view was very beautiful and confirms the existence of freedoms and democracy. Although we have reached excellent stages in the freedoms currently available currently available, this is a scene that it was important for Sudan’s friends to see as they enter the Friendship Hall..!”

It is strange that a reporter, who is following the events, links Hizb ut Tahrir to the previous government, despite the availability of information that definitely removes this incorrect link. My sister, a journalist looking for the same truth, why don’t you answer the thousands of private and public invitations sent by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan for the Journalists, and the Media to attend its activities?! There is no doubt that this is enough to remove this unknown connection between the party and the former regime.

As for the issue of the international community and the fact that it gives support, this is what needs to be studied deeply and in an enlightened manner, because it is hidden from the many who agreed to obey and those who bury their heads in the sand.

There are facts that are only unknown to the contentious about the complete kaffir European and Western colonial domination over the Islamic country’s region. It exercises all forms of control, humiliation, and subjugation, after it managed to demolish the Islamic State, the Ottoman Khilafah (Caliphate), and excluded Muslims from international politics, and was able to extend its influence over all the countries it established under the Sykes-Picot Agreement, and Sudan is one of these states. Then, America took over the colonial role in the middle of the last century to lead the kaffir West in continuing colonialism and carrying the torch of brutal capitalism in the task of subjugating the whole world and globalizing the West’s perspective.

A follower of events finds beyond a reasonable doubt that the international community is the partner of all the existing regimes in its crimes against its people, with the support that it provides as much as it keeps these regimes authoritarian, implementing what is required of them at the expense of their people, otherwise how can failed rulers last decades of rule? Why didn’t Western countries rush to remove them?

One who is aware is not surprised by the presence of rulers who are just tools for colonialism! That is when he knows that the West lives in luxury as a result of what it is looting from the third world countries, as was mentioned by the former President of France, Chirac, who said: “Without Africa, France would have been a country of the third world.” As for the human rights slogans promoted by the West, they are nothing but lies and deceit; and their actions are the best testimony to their crime in supporting and establishing tyrants and fighting all attempts to liberate from the domination of this global system; which supports killing the people of Palestine in cold blood! As for Ash-Sham and its tyrant Bashar, the Western support for him is seen by all, and Sisi, Trump‘s favorite dictator, do not ask about his slaughter of his opponents of young age, and do not forget the Rohingya Muslims, East Turkistan and Central Africa.

The strange thing is that there are still people who trust these countries and believe their slogans, they are still begging for help and asking for their aid, despite the fact that they failed their predecessors in the ruling, but they still find justifications for their failure and insist that they are the Saviour! We find this running of the new rulers of Sudan behind the support they dream of from the capitalist system, despite knowing that it is restricted and linked to the implementation of the agenda of hegemony and control… Therefore, everyone who blesses and supports these rulers in begging by holding donor conferences, is thus taking its role in dependency and enslavement to the West.

No one can justify that this is a foreign policy, because the foreign policy, in fact, of any state must be based on certain foundations and special standards, stemming from that state’s belief and concepts about the life in which looks after affairs of those who are citizens to it in the field of relations with other nations, peoples and states. Muslims must never be part of any global or regional political system; rather, they should be as they were under a state that pursues an independent policy based on the Shariah rules that prioritize the interest of Islam and Muslims.

Foreign relations since the alleged independence were not independent relations, based on the doctrine of Islam and embraces the interests of the people, but rather are based on the interests of the major colonial powers, and against the interests of the people of the country. Therefore, we see this state of confusion, hypocrisy, and subservience to the kaffir enemy from our rulers. The one that made previous governments adopt the system of privatization and facilitating foreign investments that gave every resort or a project to the foreigner, in honour and favour, while the people of the country did not have anything but hardship, and they did not sponsor those who said that they came to blow up everything that the rescue (Inqaz) government ruled by; who today they are following in their footsteps!

Actual evidences has shown the truth of these partners beyond a reasonable doubt. It cannot be said that there is a desire by the international community to support Sudan, but it is superficial to think that the Western countries are donor countries, or that they want to help! All political projects proposed by both Europe and America aim from their respective perspectives and vision to ensure hegemony in an effort to implement their agendas to control the country’s capabilities through loans that are followed by the IMF’s prescriptions, and pressure to facilitate foreign investments to dry up the sources of raw materials. Even from years ago, no one can think that the West holds compassion for the people of Sudan or for the sake of their poor and needy people. There is no doubt that the application of the capitalist economic system for decades has created this state of affairs. The country is rich in its wealth, and its people suffer from hardship of living, high costs, and poverty.

It has become clear as day that the media, despite the neutrality it claims, has become mere doormats and tools in the hands of the colonial kaffir, and that they do not move a finger towards exposing the greedy capitalist Western schemes, and they do nothing but serve this colonialism and promote it through the paid pens. Otherwise, how can their malicious work be polished and they are considered friends or partners who are in fact greedy enemies and capitalists? And if the media is honest, then all the real information that exposes the West as a colonialism that sucks the blood of peoples at hand. Zafir Fortado, the representative of the World Bank in Sudan said: “Sudan’s total external debt is approximately $46 billion, and the original the debt is only 15% (about 6.9 billion dollars) of this amount, while 85% (i.e. 39.4 billion dollars) of debt, are non-payment penalties, and debt service (meaning usury)! (Al-Tayar Newspaper).

It has also become clear that the major colonial countries do not provide money simply to help the people of Sudan or the reconstruction of the war zones in Darfur or to aid their needy, but rather as a political price and in return for the progress of the parties involved in Western plans and projects, and the rulers are just implementers of this scheme when they entered obediently by choice in the usury debt trap. So they pledged the country and the servants to the International Monetary Fund, and its damned prescriptions, and the World Bank and the policy of piracy. Indeed, reality testifies that all the aid provided by the colonial countries called the donor countries is political money that was revealed by the “Burqa” of lies and the deception that hired pens covers, and deception of rulers from which the people of Sudan reaped the secession of the south.

Hizb ut Tahrir did not come out in this picket as a result of the available freedoms, but rather came in response to Allah’s command that says: وَلَا تَرْكَنُوا إِلَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا فَتَمَسَّكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُمْ مِنْ دُونِ اللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَاءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنْصَرُونَ “And do not incline toward those who do wrong, lest you be touched by the Fire, and you would not have other than Allah any protectors; then you would not be helped” [Hud: 113].

It came out during the days of muzzling and arrest of all the members of the picket and were tortured and abused. This did not deter them from their work, which they consider a sacred duty. Hizb ut Tahrir does not believe in the idea of ​​freedoms that is celebrated by some because it is a Western political idea, whose existence is necessitated by the democratic system of governance, which makes the sovereignty for the people, and the people are the source of powers. In order for the people to be their own masters, and be able to exercise their sovereignty, and to conduct their will in their entirety by themselves, to lay down their laws, regulations of life, and all other legislations, and to choose their rulers, it was necessary (according to the political thought of the kaffir West) to have the general freedoms, which are four: freedom of belief, freedom of opinion, freedom of ownership and personal freedom. The idea of freedoms is invalid, contradicting the belief of Islam, because a Muslim in his actions and sayings is not free to do whatever he wants, but is a servant of Allah (swt). If he changes the Deen of Islam, he will be killed, this contradicts the freedom of belief. And if a Muslim professes a kufr opinion, or an opinion that contradicts Shariah, he will appear before the judiciary to be punished, and this contradicts the freedom of opinion. The basis for the rights and duties of Muslims is Islam (the Book of Allah (swt) and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw), and references they guide to; of the consensus of companions and Shar’i Qiyas). It is forbidden for Muslims to take other creed than that of Islam, Allah (swt) says: وَمَا آتَاكُمُ الرَّسُولُ فَخُذُوهُ وَمَا نَهَاكُمْ عَنْهُ فَانْتَهُوا وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ “And whatever the Messenger has given you – take; and what he has forbidden you – refrain from. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is severe in penalty” [Al-Hashr: 7].

Al-Mustafa (saw) said: «مَنْ عَمِلَ عَمَلاً لَيْسَ عَلَيْهِ أَمْرُنَا فَهُوَ رَدٌّ» “Any action that is not in accordance to our matter (Islam) is rejected” [Muslim]

Official Spokeswoman of the Women’s Section in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 20th Rabii’ II 1441 AH

17/12/2019 CE

No: 1441 / 06