Hasina’s Subservience towards the Enemies of Allah cannot stop her Imminent Downfall

Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebration plan turned sour as massive protests erupted against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Dhaka on March 26 as the chief guest. At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in anti-Modi protests. The Indian prime minister was invited to mark the South Asian nation’s 50th Independence Day. Bangladesh’s government was compelled to deploy its border security forces across the country to maintain peace and order. It also restricted access to Facebook and its messaging app to prevent easy mobilization of protesters. The demonstrators criticized Modi for his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat pogrom, in which at least 1000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. The protesters also lashed out at the Indian prime minister for the deteriorating human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi and other parts of India (TRT World, 29 March 2021).

Comment:

Muslims in Bangladesh nurtures deep hatred against the Mushrik enemy state India, which never fails to bring harm upon us at every opportunity. It is people’s ‘Iman’ (belief) that makes them hate anti-Muslim bigot like Modi:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا عَدُوِّي وَعَدُوَّكُمْ أَوْلِيَاءَ تُلْقُونَ إِلَيْهِمْ بِالْمَوَدَّةِ وَقَدْ كَفَرُوا بِمَا جَاءَكُمْ مِنَ الْحَقِّ]

“O you who believe! Do not take My enemies and your enemies for friends, offering them love and affection, even though they deny what has come to you of the truth” [Sura Al-Mumtahanah, Ayah 1]. But very much like the puppet rulers of the rest of the Muslim world, Sheikh Hasina also wishes to be in power by befriending these disbelieving enemies. She claims that the massacre of the Muslims in Gujarat and Kashmir and the demolishment of the Babri Mosque by Modi are not her issues. When she turns blind eye to the brutal killings of the unarmed civilians of Bangladesh by the Indian border force, the blood and sanctity of the Muslims in India is immaterial to this secular nation-state leader. Rather, she moved one step ahead and spilled blood of the Muslims who were peacefully protesting Modi’s visit to Bangladesh. This is important to note that there were no such pre-planned violent attacks on the left-wing parties which were also protesting Modi’s visit during that time. So, the sudden violent attack on the general Muslims by the thugs of the government party’s student wing (Bangladesh Chatra League) and her thuggish police force was completely deliberate in order to portray the peaceful protesting Muslims as violent and to create islamophobia. This is the Kafir colonialist’s lens of ‘war on terror’ aka ‘war against Islam’ through which Hasina wants the world to view the sincere Muslims of Bangladesh. And, by doing so, she wants to assure her Western colonial masters that there is no choice for them other than her to tackle the Islamists in Bangladesh. This is how she intends to fit into the colonialists’ plot to suppress Islam and act as their biggest pillar here to delay the return of the imminent Khilafah (Caliphate).

When the Ummah in Bangladesh is standing firm and relying on the Allah Azza Wa Jal, Sheikh Hasina is desperate to hold onto power by keeping our Kafir-Mushrik enemies satisfied. This struggle will continue until the imminent victory from Allah comes and we are again blessed by the righteous Khilafah to re-establish the rule of Allah on earth:

[وَمَا جَعَلَهُ اللَّهُ إِلَّا بُشْرَى لَكُمْ وَلِتَطْمَئِنَّ قُلُوبُكُمْ بِهِ وَمَا النَّصْرُ إِلَّا مِنْ عِنْدِ اللَّهِ الْعَزِيزِ الْحَكِيمِ]

“Victory comes from no one but Allah. Allah is Almighty, All-Wise” [Al-Anfaal: 10].

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Imadul Amin

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh