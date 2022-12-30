Hasina Government Resorted to Slandering Hizb ut Tahrir by Linking it with Militancy to Please the Kafir Colonialists

Hasina government has lost its sanity and is attempting to malign the da’wah of Hizb ut Tahrir with half-cooked slanders, wicked plots and defamation. It is desperate to create a media frenzy by arresting innocent peoples with false accusations of militancy. Last Friday night, the government’s thuggish paramilitary force RAB-2 arrested Hafez Maulana Mamunur Rashid Mamun, labelling him as the Media Secretary of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh. RAB and all the other notorious forces of the government very well know that Maulana Mamun is not with Hizb ut Tahrir anymore and left the party years ago due to his personal reason. Yet they arrested him in a so-called raid in Narayanganj by inventing false stories of ‘subversive activities’. This heinous plan of the Hasina government was poorly thought through because Hizb ut Tahrir works within the Ummah and together with it, and the people never perceives the party as either militant or violent. Even the police forces of Hasina are also well aware that Hizb ut Tahrir is a non-violent political party which restricts itself to intellectual and political work only to restore the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the methodology of the Prophethood and rule by what Allah Almighty revealed.

It is clear as daylight that Hasina government has chosen this despicable plot to win over their Kafir Colonialist masters before the upcoming national election. They want to remain in power by projecting their ability to crush ‘Islamic militancy’. And since Hizb ut Tahrir is the only party that has been constantly exposing the geopolitical conspiracies of the Western powers and their interventions in Bangladesh, and the collaboration of the secular politicians in these crimes, Hasina government is trying to link this sincere and courageous party with militancy. By tarnishing the image of righteous Islamic parties and fanning Islamophobia, Hasina government wants to turn the people away from the party and Islam to prove to their Western masters that they are the best frontline soldiers in their ‘war against Islam’.

O Law Enforcement Officers of Hasina Government! No matter how much you try to slander Hizb ut Tahrir, fabricate criminal cases against innocent people and Da’wah carriers, and imprison them, we are not afraid of you and your tyrant Hasina regime. Such arrests, tortures and slanders only strengthen our resolve and make us more patient and steadfast in this great cause of Allah Almighty. And all your plots to prevent the return of the Khilafah are bound to fail miserably by the Will of Allah until Allah (swt) grants His victory to us. So, come out of your delusion, O Officers! As you are our brothers as Muslims, we want to warn you about your support for the tyrant regime. You should fear Allah (swt) in what you are doing. By obeying Hasina, you are not only torturing the sincere carriers of Islam but also committing the great sin of trying to repel people away from the truth with these ugly plots. So, come to your senses and disassociate yourself from this Firauni regime of Hasina and save yourself from the wrath of Allah Almighty. Allah the Exalted, says,

(وَالَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ بِغَيْرِ مَا اكْتَسَبُوا فَقَدِ احْتَمَلُوا بُهْتَانًا وَإِثْمًا مُبِينًا)

“And as for those who malign believing men and believing women without their having done any wrong – they surely burden themselves with the guilt of calumny, and [thus] with a flagrant sin!” [Surah Al-Ahzab: 58].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

4 Jumada II 1444 – Wednesday, 28th Decmber 2022

No: 14 / 1444