Fuel Prices Doubled, as Happened – and will Get Worse – on all Basic CommoditiesPursuing Towards the Hegemony of International Institutions!!

With the absence of authority in all its names; the presidency, the government and the representatives, from the conditions of the people, and their failure to perform their duties, the price of gasoline rises from about 20,000 Lebanese pounds to exceed 44,000 pounds per tank, and the diesel fuel tank rises from 16,000 pounds, to more than 31,000 pounds. Instead of someone from the authority and its parties comes out to calm the fear of the people, the Minister of Energy in the government freezing business comes out to us with rude statements that do not indicate any responsibility of taking care for the people, but rather a tax thinking, to say on 17/06/2021: “Those who can’t pay 200,000 Lebanese pounds for a tank should stop using a car and use something else, the real price of the tank is about 200,000 pounds, and those who are able must pay the materials at their real price.”

Then, a member of the Syndicate of Petrol Station Owners, George Al-Birx, states: “The market needs are available. The market needs 6 million liters per day, and the last supply of companies was 12 million liters of gasoline… But not all of the quantities distributed in the market reach the owners of the stations… Therefore, the Ministry of Economy must do its duty… It has the necessary mechanisms, powers and laws for that… so that these materials do not go to smuggling or storage or remain in tanks… This is the work of the Ministry of Economy…”

People think that the materials are not available to importers, and that they will be cut off, so you see the queues at the gas stations reaching kilometers long, in addition to the quarrels and problems that have reached the point of using cold and military weapons to obtain the materials.

There is no ruling authority concerned except with who to appoint as a minister, how many to appoint for ministerial posts, and how it controls its positions and chairs, no minister authorizes responsible statements, and no ministry or agencies perform their duty to prevent smuggling and monopolization of materials. Rather, these agencies are only seen mobilized when they hear that there is a movement of people, or that there is a meeting that discusses the political, economic and social conditions of the country and the people, so that it sends its spying eyes to find someone to oppress; But it sleeps about smuggling money, about monopolistic merchants, about thefts, and about its masters, the protectors of the corrupt politicians. Then, when people move, these eyes open, watching the poor people who demand a decent living, and even those who demand milk for their children.

And here we say it clearly to our people: The corrupt ruling authority in Lebanon follows with you the approach of taming and potions to reach its goal, rather the goal of its masters, especially America, which is to include Lebanon in the system of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, especially after the shores of Lebanon began to float on gas and oil wealth. And the position of Lebanon in the eastern Mediterranean, which contains trillions of cubic meters of gas, and billions of barrels of recoverable oil, which made Lebanon coveted and the focus of a new conflict between America on the one hand, and Europe, led by France on the other. But it is clear that those who control the institutions and the apparatus in the country, prevail in it i.e. America and its men directly, or indirectly through regional intermediaries, which is the same policy of direct economic domination that America has pursued and is following with countries under its control, such as Egypt, Pakistan and Sudan.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, we remind you today as we reminded you before and we will continue to remind you:

First: These rulers, who are just employees of the colonial West, carry out its instructions and commands with complete meekness, and they do not regard any pact or honor in respect of the people of the country, and all their concern is to satisfy the international riba-based institutions; the arm of capitalist companies seeking to control the country’s emerging wealth and capabilities.

Secondly: These employed politicians do not feel the bad living conditions that people have reached. The grinding rise in prices, extreme poverty, queues for obtaining life necessities, suffering, hardship, lack of medicine and transportation, and other things that are to come, all aim to make our life an unbearable hell, until we are filled with pain, misery, distress and depression, and we submit to solutions that include dominating the country’s new capabilities.

Third: What is happening to gasoline today has affected all our basic commodities before, but it will worsen more and more, because these agents are continuing to create a more gloomy, distressed and miserable future, after this deplorable present that they made, so do not expect good from them, as they are continuing to implement the agenda of the IMF International programs that include floating the currency, lifting subsidies on commodities, privatizing public sector producing companies such as electricity and others, and reducing public sector jobs, which have become a reality due to their low wages to the point of poverty.

O our People in Lebanon:

Your attempts to move, which you made, were stolen by the parties in power and behind them by the colonial West, so they reproduced a government out of the same womb of corruption, and from the grim faces of the same corrupt political class, who are obviously hasty to create poverty, to intervene between you and your wealth and then present it on a silver platter to their masters’ transcontinental companies.

And we say to you with a full mouth, the truth of those who say: “I am amazed at the one who does not find his daily sustenance, how he does not go out to the people with his sword drawn!” But at the same time, we say: There will be no real change unless your sincere ones move, whose loyalty is not to the capitalist system and the agents who apply it, nor to the sect, faction, and ruling parties, so that those sincere will return to you and to the Ummah of which you are an integral part of it, your usurped authority.

Allah Almighty says:

[وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَنْ ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنْكاً]



“And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed life.” [Ta-Ha: 124].

And in light of the current economic system that angers Allah Almighty, there will be no end to our poverty and our need. Therefore, we call up you to participate with us in getting rid of these oppressive regimes until the establishment of the state of justice and righteousness, the Khilafah (Caliphate) that applies the sublime provisions of Islam in politics, economics and society to people, all people, regardless of their religion and race, but rather as a human being.

[وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ إِلَّا كَافَّةً لِّلنَّاسِ بَشِيراً وَنَذِيراً وَلَٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ النَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ]



“And We have not sent you except comprehensively to mankind as a bringer of good tidings and a warner. But most of the people do not know.” [Saba: 28].

The only provisions that are capable to reset the direction oflife, with the collapse of all the systems around us, as you see and live, then we and you will distinguish between the enemy and the friend, and we will build our revival with our great capabilities and abundant wealth, under the leadership of the sincere politicians of the Ummah and its sons.

[وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ الْقُرَى آمَنُوا وَاتَّقَوْا لَفَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ بَرَكَاتٍ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَلَكِنْ كَذَّبُوا فَأَخَذْنَاهُمْ بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ]

“And if only the people of the cities had believed and feared Allah, We would have opened upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth; but they denied [the messengers], so We seized them for what they were earning.” [Al-A’raf: 96].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

8 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Sunday, 19th June 2021

No: HTL 1442 / 11

(Translated)