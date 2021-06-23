FreeNaveedButt: The Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum Refuses to Meet the Delegation of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan headed by the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil), accompanied by Nasser Reda Muhammad Othman – Head of the Central Communications Committee, Suleiman Al-Dasis – Member of the Council of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, and Abdul Qader Abdul Rahman – Member of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan, and Engineer Ahmed Jaafar, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, visited the Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum today, Monday 06/14/2021, with the purpose of handing over the ambassador, or his representative, a statement issued by the Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir entitled: “A Call to End the Forced Disappearance of Naveed Butt in Pakistan”, but the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum refused to meet the delegation, and refused to receive the statement!

This behavior of the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy is a normal behavior for a person representing a government that kidnaps the loyal people of this Ummah and puts them in the basements of intelligence for more than nine years without trial, as it did with the official spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan, Engineer Naveed Butt since 11th May 2012, for no reason except that he was honest, loyal, and a unique political thinker. He loved his country and wanted it to be in authority and not an obedient servant of America, killing its people in the Pakistani tribal areas in order to relieve pressure from the occupying American army. Naveed openly criticized the corrupt generals and puppet officials who allowed the dangerous spread of American influence into the most sensitive centres of the military and government institutions.

The statement of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir addressed the loyal and devoted officers of all ranks of the Pakistani armed forces, saying: “Recite the noble ayah’s that accompany the emblems that decorate your shoulders. Remember the original combat doctrine of your army. Look at the treachery that has been unleashed upon your brother and sisters of FATA, Jammu and Kashmir. Behold the inaction towards the oppressed in Myanmar, Kashmir, in Masjid Al-Aqsa and in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement expressed: “Brother Naveed is one of the shabab known for their commitment to the rulings of Islam and good manners, a truthful thinker and a prominent politician… He presented a truthful road map that would bring goodness and salvation for Pakistan and all the Muslim countries in the world… the road map of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophet Muhammad (saw)… However, instead of honoring and appreciating him, the corrupt elements among you abducted him to an unknown place, La Hawla wala Quwatta illa Billah… Therefore, we ask each of the sincere amongst you to pressurize the concerned authorities for the immediate release of brother Naveed, returning him to his family, so he again takes up the podium to speak the truth, with the rest of his brothers in Hizb ut Tahrir.”

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir also addressed the members of the Pakistani diplomatic missions, saying: “You represent the image, reputation, history and status quo of the people of Pakistan to the world. Naveed’s enforced disappearance taints the reputation of justice in your motherland. We call upon you to take your part in stopping this embarrassment that the government has brought upon itself.” It also addressed every Muslim and every journalist to join the campaign of pressure on the Pakistani government. “We Call Upon You All: Come forth to take your part in this campaign to put pressure on the Government of Pakistan and the generals of its army to release Naveed Butt, reuniting him with his family. Allah (swt) said:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]



“But if they ask you for help in Deen, you must come to their aid” [Al-Anfal: 72].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

3 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Monday, 14th June 2021

No: HTS 1442 / 70

(Translated)