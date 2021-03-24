Fourth Week Activities of Hizb ut Tahrir Tanzania Concluding the Centenary for the Destruction of the Khilafah Campaign

With the guidance of the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, Eminent Scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him and take care of him and send victory at his hands, following ongoing campaign of the painful centenary of the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on 28 Rajab 1342 AH, Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania in the fourth week concluded campaign by conducting activities and events as follows:

1-PUBLIC TALKS

1. Masjid Rahma, Buguruni Dar es Salaam on 28 Rajab 1442 AH / 12 March 2021 CE

2. Masjid Ridhwan/ Pampu, Magogoni, Zanzibar on 29 Rajab 1442 AH / 13 March 2021 CE

3. Masjid Twariqah/ Mdogo, Bububu, Zanzibar on 29 Rajab 1442 AH / 13 March 2021 CE

4. Question and answers Madrasa Competition, Fuoni, Zanzibar on 23 Rajab / 07 March 2021 CE

5. Masjid Mbuyuni, Zanzibar town on 28 Rajab 1442 AH / 12 March 2021 CE

6. Masjid kwa Dumba, Mbagala, Dar es Salaam on 29 Rajab 1442 AH / 13 March 2021 CE

7. Masjid Swabirina, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam on 27 Rajab 1442 AH / 11 March 2021 CE

2-FRIDAY KHUTBAS – 28 RAJAB 1442 AH / 12 March 2021 CE

1. Masjid Rahma, Buguruni, Dar es Salaam

2. Masjid Taqwa, Mbagala kuu, Dar es Salaam

3. Masjid Fathi, National, Mwanza

4. Masjid Kiparang’anda, Mkuranga, Coastal region

5. Masjid Mahfoudh, Fuoni (Michenzani) Zanzibar)

6. Masjid Yombo Mpera, Kisemvule, Dar es Salaam

7. Masjid Kilimahewa, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam

8. Masjid Rahmah, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam

9. Masjid Taqwa, Mashine ya Maji no.5, Yombo, Dar es Salaam

10. Masjid Bomeza, Temeke Mikoroshini, Dar es Salaam

11. Masjid Simba mbali, Temeke Mikoroshini, Dar es Salaam

12. Masjid of Amani Stadium, Zanzibar

13. Masjid Kilimahewa, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam

3-MULTIMEDIA ACTIVITIES:

a. Weekly live Facebook programme: On 26 Rajab 1442 AH – 10 March 2021 CE, a panel of 2 Shabs of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania held a Facebook live programme in which they conveyed the theme of campaign as well as receiving comments and questions from the audience.

b. Island TV: Two of Hizb Shabs appeared weekly (every Saturday) in this private TV program in Zanzibar aired campaign thoughts.

4-VISITS

In Dar es Salaam on 24 Rajab 1442 AH / 9 March 2021 CE, the Head of Central Contact Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Tanzania Sheikh Mussa Kileo with one member of his office visited Dr. Khalid Masoud, the prominent doctor of Natural Health Care Clinic at Ilala, Dar es Salaam.

5-PICKETINGS

Several picketing events took places in various places and regions as follow:

1. Outside Masjid Nuur, Mbagalakuu, Dar es Salaam (28 Rajab 1442 AH)

2. Outside Masjid Mikwambe, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam (27 Rajab)

3. Outside Masjid Dar ur Salaam, Kigamboni Ferry, Dar es salaam (28 Rajab after Friday Salah)

4. Outside Masjid of Zanzibar State University (SUZA), Zanzibar (28Rajab after Friday Salah)

5. Outside Masjid Rawdhwa, Mwanza (28 Rajab after Friday Salah)

6. Outside Masjid Chihota, Tandika, Dar es Salaam (28 Rajab after Friday Salah)

7. At Mikwembe Chekechea ground, Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam (28 Rajab after Friday Salah)

8. Outside Masjid Nuur, Tandika, Dar es Salaam (24 Rajab 1442 AH)

6-OTHERS

a. Stickers distribution

Cards distribution pasting stickers in various public places took places at Zanzibar town public places such as Jamhuri Garden etc. Also at Masjid Dar us Salaam, Kigamboni and Mbagala area at Dar es Salaam.

b. Visit at public places

This was made in various places such as, Mwanakwerekwe, Zanzibar, Mbande, Mbagala Dar es Salaam reminding public on issue of Bishara of Khilafah as Aqeedah issue as well as Sharia obligation upon them of reestablish it.

c. Seminar

A seminar was held on 22 Rajab 1442 AH at Machimbo, Tandika that brought together some religious figures such as Ustadhs and Sheikhs of local area reminding them on issue of Khilafah, obligation of its re-establishment as well as Bishara of its coming.

d. Madrassa competition

The Question and answers Madrasa Competition took place at Fuoni Michenzani, Zanzibar on 23 Rajab / 07 March 2021 CE that involved 7 madrassas. At the end, a talk was made on issue of Khilafah destruction, Bishara of it, and obligation upon students of madrassa, their teachers and Ummah as whole to work on it.

While we conclude this noble campaign, we pray to Allah Taala for His Tawfiq on these activities and others throughout the world. In Him we trust for His Nusra of the reestablishment of Second Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate). Ameen

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو #أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah #YenidenHilafet

#TurudisheniKhilafah

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

2 Sha,aban 1442 – Monday, 15 March 2021

No: 07 / 1442