Forced Sterilization of Uighur Muslim Women Proven by First hand Accounts

On the 4th of September 2020 the Guardian Newspaper reported on the first-hand account of a Uighur Muslim teacher who was forced to undergo multiple birth control measures after repeated threats upon her life and that of her family.

50-year-old Qelbinur Sidik was considered a “moderate’ Muslim who worked in government Chinese schools and had complied by the 1 child policy. She had committed herself to not having any children and was above the usual child bearing age. However, she received text message instructions which threatened her and her family if she did not have an IUD device fitted. The text messages were shown to reporters as evidence and they read; “If anything happens, who will take responsibility for you? Do not gamble with your life, don’t even try. These things are not just about you. You have to think about your family members and your relatives around you…If you fight with us at your door and refuse to collaborate with us, you will go to the police station and sit on the metal chair!”

Fearing for her life and family, she had the devices fitted against her will but paid to have them removed “illegally” after experiencing severe health problems. In a routine check local officials found out and she was ordered to have new devices inserted. Eventually her treatment culminated in a forced sterilization. She expressed that this is the new common order for all Uighur women 18-59 years of age.

The Women’s Section of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir have reported on the persecution of the sincere good Muslims in China for many years. We have exposed the horrific concentration camps where men, women and children disappear and are held against their will, and they are often tortured.

We do not wait for the government collaborators in the Western world and Muslim world to speak out on behalf of these innocent victims. We know financial and power interests come first before their own fake human rights policies. Our own Muslim leaders have no independence to come to the rescue of our dear sisters as their cowardly persona’s only serve to protect their illegitimate positions as puppet rulers in our lands. We only have confidence in the true, unified voices and actions of our Ummah across the world to expose these vile crimes against our women and expose the intolerable suffering on every media platform available. We call upon our brothers and sisters everywhere to do this together with supporting the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophet ﷺ so all of our sisters globally can be liberated from oppression in all forms.

Allah (swt) says in the Quran that being a Muslim is crime enough for many and the story of our sister Qelbinur is an example of that; وَلَن تَرْضَى عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلاَ النَّصَارَى حَتَّى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى اللّهِ هُوَ الْهُدَى وَلَئِنِ اتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَاءهُم بَعْدَ الَّذِي جَاءكَ مِنَ الْعِلْمِ مَا لَكَ مِنَ اللّهِ مِن وَلِيٍّ وَلاَ نَصِيرٍ “Never will the Jews or the Christians be satisfied with you unless thou follow their form of religion. Say: “The Guidance of Allah,-that is the (only) Guidance.” Were you to follow their desires after the knowledge which hath reached thee, then wouldst thou find neither Protector nor helper against Allah.” [2-120]

Understanding the guidance of our Creator, Allah (swt) is the only correct means to empower ourselves as women and it is only with the Khilafah that we can truly see security and safety for all of our rights as one global ummah, with all of humanity looked after as ordered by Allah (swt).

Imrana Mohammed

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir