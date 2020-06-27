Following the Defunct Regime, the Transitional Government is Subject to the Recommendations of the International Monetary Fund

The International Monetary Fund said that it had reached an agreement with the Khartoum government to implement structural reforms for Sudan’s economy, and a statement issued by the IMF late on Tuesday, 23/6/2020, stated that the Sudanese authorities requested to implement the reform program for the next twelve months under its supervision.

It is well known that the International Monetary Fund is one of the institutions of the capitalist system, that controls the economies of the world today; It is based on the capitalist foundation in economics, and it is a tool of colonialism. Through it the major capitalist countries control the wealth of politically weak states such as Sudan, this country is full of visible and hidden riches. It is also known that the recommendations provided by this fund are not for the well-being of the vulnerable people. But rather to weaken the purchasing power of the local currency, to facilitate the theft of the country’s wealth of raw materials; which is needed by the brutal capitalist countries. The IMF has given the same recommendations to the defunct regime; that are presented in the name of economic reform, to lift the alleged subsidies on fuel, electricity, and bread, and to liberate the Sudanese pound exchange rate… When the ousted Al-Bashir regime applied these recommendations, the result was; increase in prices, increase in poverty, the collapse of the pound to the bottom, leading to the demise of the regime. And now the transitional government is falling into the same trap and following in the footsteps of the defunct regime in submitting to the deadly IMF’s recommendations. The regime began by raising the price of bread and fuel; so, life became an unbearable hell, and the pound collapsed until it became unseen by the enlarged microscopes. The inflation increased above normal rates, and Sudan’s economy is near collapsing point. Despite that, the current regime is treading the same murky path of the defunct regime, implementing the IMF’s recommendations in the hope of the mirage of donors, whose meeting will be held in Berlin tomorrow, Thursday, 25/6/2020!!

O People of Sudan! There is no solution for you, and there is no way out of what you are in, except by referring to the way of your Lord; by establishing the state of truth and justice; The second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which manages the economy for the benefit of the Ummah and stops the colonists who are tampering with its wealth, and takes care of your affairs in a way that achieves a peaceful and dignified life for you. So work with Hizb ut Tahrir in that which brings you good in this world and the Akhirah.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُون

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Wednesday, 3rd Dhul Qi’dah 1441 AH

24/06/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 56