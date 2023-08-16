Elections Are Not a Solution and Will Not Bring Anything New, Even if the People Implementing the Regime Change and the Military is Removed from the Equation

These days, voices are calling for Sisi to step down and for his safe exit from the scene. Critics of his policies and decisions have emerged from those who were brought up in the embrace of the regime and were among its pillars during the Mubarak era.

In an interview with The Independent, Hossam Badrawi called for the military institution to retreat from investment and competition, and for it to “remain the protector of the state and the constitution” and demanded a transfer of power, while former parliamentarian Ahmed Tantawi announced his intention to run for state president. This was preceded by criticism from opponents abroad and media professionals, including those at home, such as Imad Adeeb in his article, “The Illusion that “the situation is under control”!” dated last February 28. These loud voices would not have appeared and publicized their criticisms, nor would they have dared to oppose the regime and its policies from inside the country, nor run for the presidency, had it not been for a green light from the regime itself and had it not been satisfied with that because it serves its interests.

What we must decide from the beginning is that the system is not a person and is not represented by the president, the government, or any of the tools for implementing the system in which changing them, the system does not change and its policies do not change. Rather, the system is the ideology on the basis of which the state is established and determines its form and borders, and from which the constitution, policies, laws, and all the provisions that are applied in the state emerge. Mubarak, Morsi, Sisi, or others apply them as long as the foundation remains the same and has not changed.

The regime that has ruled Egypt for decades, and that has caused people misery is the secular democratic system, which people revolted to change. Had it not been for the West and its agents turning around and deceiving them by changing the regime’s head and keeping the regime as it is, and even reproducing it in a worse manner, which is what people suffer from, for more than a decade, during which they have tasted the scourge of poverty, high prices, looting, oppression, humiliation and humiliation, in addition to the crushing economic crises, which foreshadows a real mighty revolution that neither the army nor the police will be able to face. Perhaps the masters saw the sacrifice of Sisi in order for the regime to stand for another period, until they rearrange the papers and deceive the people of Egypt once again.

O People of Egypt, the Kinana: You do not need elections that only change the head of the regime and keep the corrupt regime as it is, nor do you need a failing democracy by which it is governed. Rather, you need a real awareness of the rulings of Islam and that it is the only one that improves your situation and takes you out of what you are in. Therefore, be with, your brothers, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir and urge your loyal sons in the armies to support them, to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, for it is the glory of this world and the Hereafter.

O Sincere Ones in the Army of the Kinana: When Ibn Taymiyyah, may Allah have mercy on him, was imprisoned in Damascus, the executioner came to him and said to him: “Forgive me, our sheikh, for I am commanded.” Ibn Taymiyyah said to him:

“By Allah, had it not been for you, they would not have been unjust.”

And we say, by Allah, had it not been for you, the regime would not have been unjust to your people in Egypt, nor would it oppress them, nor would it be able to enslave them as it is doing now. By Allah, you are responsible on the Day of Presentation, the day when it is called upon you.

[وَقِفُوهُمْ إِنَّهُمْ مَسْئُولُونَ]

“And detain them, for they must be questioned.” [As-Saffat 37:24]

So prepare your answer. By Allah, you are faced with two choices; To remain panting behind the world and its fleeting enjoyment, then you will meet Allah Almighty and you have failed your Ummah, so what shame and regret at that time! Or to be beside with your Ummah and your Deen, and giving Nussrah (support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of the Prophethood.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed, migrated, and struggled in the cause of Allah, and those who gave ˹them˺ shelter and help, they are the true believers. They will have forgiveness and an honourable provision.” [Al-Anfal 8:74]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Press Release

27 Muharram 1445 – Monday, 14th August 2023

No: 01 / 1445

(Translated)