“Each of you is a guardian and responsible for your guardianship”

Responsibility and guardianship are the key Islamic aspects upon which the prosperity of the Ummah is basically dependent on executing these two duties. The duties of a guardian are to oversee the welfare and the interests of people under guardianship. On other hand responsibility is the state or fact of having a duty to deal with matters.

Abdullah ibn Umar reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said,

عن عَبْدِ اللَّهِ بْنِ عُمَرَ رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمَا أَنَّ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ: «أَلَا كُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ فَالْإِمَامُ الَّذِي عَلَى النَّاسِ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ وَالرَّجُلُ رَاعٍ عَلَى أَهْلِ بَيْتِهِ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ وَالْمَرْأَةُ رَاعِيَةٌ عَلَى أَهْلِ بَيْتِ زَوْجِهَا وَوَلَدِهِ وَهِيَ مَسْئُولَةٌ عَنْهُمْ وَعَبْدُ الرَّجُلِ رَاعٍ عَلَى مَالِ سَيِّدِهِ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْهُ أَلَا فَكُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ»

“Every one of you is a shepherd and is responsible for his flock. The leader of people is a guardian and is responsible for his subjects. A man is the guardian of his family and he is responsible for them. A woman is the guardian of her husband’s home and his children and she is responsible for them. The servant of a man is a guardian of the property of his master and he is responsible for it. No doubt, every one of you is a shepherd and is responsible for his flock.”

In this authentic Hadith, the Messenger of Allah (saw) is allocating responsibility and a duty upon every Muslim to undertake his or her responsibility towards the flock that the Shar’a has specified for him or her. So the caretaking of the people’s affairs is the responsibility of the ruler and the caretaking of the affairs of the household is the responsibility of the head of the household.

Prior to the establishment of Islamic State in Madina, the Prophet (saw) and his companion (ra) felt the sense of responsibility as they embarked the work of calling the Makkan society to Islam. They challenged the Aqeedah of Shirk and all its concepts as well as its supporters. During this struggle, the Messenger of Allah (saw) and his noble Companions were faced torture, boycott and persecution which did not deter them from calling people to Islam.

With the help of Allah, the state of weakness and subjugation changed into mighty and triumph after they decided to perform their duties Allah granted them victory – a STATE in Madina. Complete application of the rulings of Islam existed in political, social, economic and judicial matters thus making many people to Islam and embrace it. The Companions led by the Messenger of Allah (saw)executed these duties and performed their responsibility upon realizing their position they deserve to stand i.e. they were created to carry out great responsibility of changing the societies from darkness of Shirk into the Light of Islam.

Allah (swt) says:

[وَٱذْكُرُوٓاْ إِذْ أَنتُمْ قَلِيلٌ مُّسْتَضْعَفُونَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ تَخَافُونَ أَن يَتَخَطَّفَكُمُ ٱلنَّاسُ فَـَٔاوَىٰكُمْ وَأَيَّدَكُم بِنَصْرِهِ وَرَزَقَكُم مِّنَ ٱلطَّيِّبَٰتِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ]

“And remember when you were few and were reckoned weak in the land, and were afraid that men might kidnap you, but He provided a safe place for you, strengthened you with His help, and provided you with good things (for livelihood) so that you might be grateful” [TMQ 8:26].

When the Prophet (saw) established Islamic State in Madina, he executed his duties and responsibilities as a state leader. He cared for the affairs of the poor and applied Hudud. After the death of the Prophet (saw), Abu Bakr (ra) was elected as the Khalifah to execute his duties and responsibilities as a leader. Then followed Umar bin Khattab, Uthman bin Affan and Ali Bin Abi Talib (Radhia llhahu anhum) all whom were leaders and guardians. The Khilafah did not cease at the death of Ali (ra) rather it proceeded until it was destroyed 3rd March 1924 CE corresponding to 28th Rajab 1342 AH.

Likewise, today the Islamic Ummah faces oppressions of the brutal capitalist leaders. The Muslims have now been subject to all types of humiliation divided, weak, defeated, vanquished, and standing in a state of confusion, its resources are plundered. The laws emanating from the irrational creed of secularism along with Democracy implemented by the puppets have put the Ummah into stagnation. Suspending the ruling by the Quran and the Sunnah has brought countless crises.

100 years of distress and degradation should make the Ummah take its responsibility which is none other than carrying Islam to all humankind. The Ummah should be proud that it is He Allah (swt) who has elevated and chosen it as His dawah carriers to all humanity. The Ummah that has been made witness over nations thus should dust off the Kufr system of Capitalism and liberate the humanity from its impurity by working towards the resumption of Islamic way life by reestablishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) upon the Method of the Prophethood.

[وَكَذَلِكَ جَعَلْنَاكُمْ أُمَّةً وَسَطاً لِتَكُونُوا شُهَدَاءَ عَلَى النَّاسِ وَيَكُونَ الرَّسُولُ عَلَيْكُمْ شَهِيداً]

“And thus we have made you a just community that you will be witnesses over the people and the Messenger will be a witness over you.” [Al-Baqara: 143]

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya