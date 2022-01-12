De Facto Governments are Rushing to Win the Approval of their Masters Regardless of the Size and Type of Concessions!

On Monday 27/12/2021, Abdel Rahman Mustafa, head of the so-called interim Syrian government, participated in the celebration of the so-called Mass of the Nativity of Jesus Christ, which was held in the Church of Saint Thomas the Apostle of the Syriac Orthodox in Ras al-Ain.

The mass was attended by the governor of Urfa, Abdullah Erin, the Minister of Local Administration and Services, the official in charge of foreign relations in the government, leaders of the Syrian National Army, and the head and members of the local council in Ras al-Ain.

The head of the so-called Syrian Interim Government congratulated what he called his Christian brothers on the occasion of Christmas and wished them a year full of love, security and peace.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Sham:

Undoubtedly, Islam came to organize people’s relations in various aspects of life, so it organized the human relationship with himself, his relationship with others, and his relationship with his Creator, and made the implementation of systems and laws entrusted to the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, as it is the one who applies the systems and laws to all its subjects who bear Islamic affiliation; whether they are Muslims or not, they enjoy rights and abide by Sharia duties. It is not permissible for it to have any discrimination between the members of society in terms of ruling, judging, taking care of affairs, or the like. Rather, it must look at all in the same way. Regardless of race, religion, colour, or otherwise, the state implements Islamic law on all those who hold Islamic affiliation, whether they are Muslims or non-Muslims, as follows:

– All the rules of Islam are implemented on Muslims without any exception.

– Non-Muslims are left with what they believe and worship, within the public order.

– Apostates from Islam, the rule of apostate applies to them if they are apostates, but if they are children of apostates and were born non-Muslims, they are treated as non-Muslims according to their status as polytheists or People of the Book.

– Non-Muslims are treated in matters of food and clothing according to their religions within what is permitted by Sharia rulings.

– Matters of marriage and divorce between non-Muslims is judged according to their religion, and between them and the Muslims according to the rules of Islam.

– The state implements the rest of the legal rulings and other matters of Islamic Shari’a such as transactions, punishments, evidence, systems of governance, economy and so on for everyone, and its implementation is on Muslims and non-Muslims alike. It is also implemented on covenants and trustees and everyone who is under the authority of Islam, as it is implemented on members of the subjects except for ambassadors, messengers and those like them; they have diplomatic immunity.

Based on that, there is no problem in Islam for minorities, and this is what made non-Muslims live under the shade of the Islamic state a stable life that the so-called states of freedom could not provide to their citizens without distinguishing between black and white, between Muslim and non-Muslim, or between Arab and foreigners. Minorities as a cover for the Kafir West to interfere in the affairs of states.

O Muslims in Ash-Sham, the abode of Islam:

The de-facto governments that have seized control of your necks are rushing to gain the approval of their masters, some of them guard the Russian patrols and receive Martin Smith at a time when every media person or independent who violates their policies is arrested, and some of them seek to participate in the so-called liturgy to whitewash their page in the West, even if it turns black with Allah the Almighty ignoring the words of Allah the Almighty:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ مِنْكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ]

“O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians—they are guardians of each other.1 Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.” [TMQ Al-Ma‘ida: 51].

At the same time, they claim to represent the people of Ash-Sham and participate in treacherous conferences and meetings to implement America’s pernicious political solution.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria call upon our people in Ash-Sham to rush to work with us to establish the Khilafah Rashida (Rightly-guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood whose return was heralded by the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him). Because establishing it is one of the most obligatory duties; by establishing it, the rules of Islam are applied, and Muslims are liberated from the yoke of colonialism in all its forms, so they get rid of their torments and misery and obtain contentment in both worlds, and return to what they were, the best nation brought out for people.

Allah the All-Mighty said:

[وَسَارِعُوا إِلَى مَغْفِرَةٍ مِنْ رَبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا السَّمَاوَاتُ وَالْأَرْضُ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ]

“And hasten towards forgiveness from your Lord and a Paradise as vast as the heavens and the earth, prepared for those mindful ˹of Allah˺.” [TMQ Aali-Imran: 133].

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

24 Jumada II 1443 – Tuesday, 28th December 2021

No: 05 / 1443

(Translated)