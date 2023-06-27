Congratulations on the Blessed Eid Al-Adha 1444 AH

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ila Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa Lillahi Alhamd

Bismillahi Ar-Rahman Ar-Raheem. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon the best of messengers, our master Muhammad and his family and all of his companions.

Hizb ut Tahrir extends its warmest congratulations and blessings to the Islamic Ummah, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, asking Allah Almighty to shroud it with days of joy, delight and tranquility, and to encompass it with His blessings.

I am also pleased to extend my congratulations and the congratulations of the Head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and all the brothers and sisters working in its departments and units to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, asking the Lord to honor the Islamic Ummah with victory and empowerment at his hands.

The Islamic Ummah celebrates the advent of the blessed Eid al-Adha, as it is an occasion that embodies the concept of sacrifice and giving that Islam sows in the Muslims’ hearts. Eid al-Adha reminds us of the offerings and sacrifices made by the prophets and those who followed them for the sake of the elevation of Islam. On this blessed Eid, Hizb ut Tahrir finds an occasion to remind the Ummah of the importance of those great meanings in these challenging times.

In recent years, new challenges have emerged with attacks targeting the identity of the Islamic Ummah. After renewed hope for the return of Islam to life again, especially with the events of the Arab Spring revolutions, the demonstrators chanted, “Our leader is forever, our master Muhammad.” The West began its attempts to stifle this hope in the hearts of the Ummah’s young men and women. Accordingly, the current attack being carried out by the colonial Kafir West aims to harm the morale of Muslims and create a sense of despair among them from the possibility of the return of the ideal Islamic life.

What is new this time in the attack of the colonial Kafir West is that it is an attack that targets the Islamic identity, but not in a blatant or direct way, but rather by belittling Islamic concepts in all spheres of life. Where the West aspires to break the will of the Ummah and spread doubt and frustration in the hearts of Muslims instead of evoking their resolve with direct blatant actions. This attack appeared in many ways. Among the most important of them is the attempt to impose a policy of normalization with the Jewish entity in a concealed message whose purpose is to nullify the concept of jihad to liberate the Blessed Land. It also appeared with the relentless and accelerated endeavor to spread manifestations of immorality and depravity in the land of the Two Holy Mosques (Belad al-Haramain), as the rulers of the House of Saud are keen to switch the scene from strict Islam to immoral secularism, in an effort to make Muslims aware of their inability to defend their sanctities. Likewise, the incitement of minor ethnic alliances against the Islamic Ummah, which have lived under its wing for many centuries, as an attempt to remove the Muslims’ sentiments that they are the masters of the country and those responsible for its authority, security, and those within it. All of these actions are intentional, and their aim is to consolidate the secular situation and its principles, so as to sow despair in the hearts of the youth of the Islamic Ummah from the possibility of the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate).

In this regard, the position of Eid al-Adha and one of its main ideas about sacrifice for the sake of Allah and steadfastness on the path of truth, Hizb ut Tahrir urges the Islamic Ummah, especially the influencers, to stand up to this dirty attack directed by the West and implemented by the rulers of the Muslims.

As for the whispers of Satan that haunt the West to thwart the emergence of another Spring in the Islamic Ummah, it is still dissipated whenever it sees the people of the Ummah increasing their respect for their Deen, and their eagerness to practice the Islamic life as in the days of the honourable Companions under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate). The Islamic Ummah looks at the West and sees its apparent failure to melt its societies, its prejudice that is no longer hidden towards Islam and Muslims, its greed that plundered the wealth of the Muslim lands and destroyed economies around the world, and its madness as it became incapable of distinguishing between women and men!

Just as the Ummah has come to know that the West is the primary supporter and the main supporter of its unjust rulers, it has also come to realize all the distortions in the West and its concept about life and has begun to search for a third way, and it is nothing but Islam that is represented by the second Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood, even if the Ummah would not name this solution with the actual name, its compass points to it at every turn and test. Allah (swt) says:

[وَاللهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“but Allah will ˹certainly˺ perfect His light, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.”

[TMQ As-Saf: 8].

Thus, it is evident that the Ummah has chosen Islam as the inevitable reality and the Khilafah as the ruling system. Public opinion was formed and found a fertile ground for the emergence of the Islamic state, and there was nothing left but for the people of strength and resistance in the Ummah to support it. For change hangs on their necks, as they are capable of removing the authority from the puppet rulers and returning it to the Ummah, and this is undoubtedly the change in the self that necessitates change from Allah. Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّ اللهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُواْ مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ]

“Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.” [TMQ Ar-Ra‘d:11].

So Fear Allah! Fear Allah in the Muslims, O people of power and protection! Fear Allah in your world before you turn your pages in it and leave it and you have failed Allah and the Messenger and those who believe! We ask Allah to make the joys of this blessed Eid an indicator of days of victory and empowerment. We also pledge to you in Hizb ut Tahrir that we adhere to the method of Prophethood and are steadfast on the path of serious work to establish the Khilafah. We ask Allah to guide us and you to what achieves His victory and empowerment. Allah (swt) says:

[إِنَّ اللهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْراً]

“Certainly Allah achieves His Will. Allah has already set a destiny for everything.” [TMQ At-Talaq:3].

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ila Allah… Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa Lillahi Alhamd

Eid Mubarak to you, Wa Assalam Alaikum wa Rahmtullahi wa Barakatuh.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

10 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Wednesday, 28th June 2023

NO: AH / 042 1444

(Translated)