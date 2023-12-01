Closing Our Facebook Page Will Not Prevent Us from Exposing Your Government’s Lies

Indeed, as the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«إِذَا لَمْ تَسْتَحْيِ فَاصْنَعْ مَا شِئْتَ»

“If you don’t feel ashamed (from Haya’: pious shyness from committing religious indiscretions) do whatever you like.”

Are you disturbed by Hizb ut Tahrir’s comment to the Prime Minister’s statement showing that the Prime Minister has lied to Voice of the Kingdom that the security services did not arrest anyone except those who assaulted policemen and attacked property, even though he knew that ten of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir were arrested in the context of the painful events in Gaza, after distributing a leaflet from the party addressing the armies of the Ummah? Motivating them to mobilize to support the people of Gaza and repel the Jewish aggression against them?!

Have you been disturbed by our exposition of what you conceal of the barbaric arrests of a group of pious and faithful people who are enjoining M’aruf (good) and forbidding Munkar (evil) and our call to the armies of the Ummah to do what Allah has commanded them to do, in response to His Almighty saying:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“if they seek your help ˹against persecution˺ in faith, it is your obligation to help them” [Al-Anfal 8:72]

To the extent that you use your electronic flies to report the Facebook page of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Jordan to close it, as you have done constantly for fear of our call for truth spreading among the people, and ashamed of exposing the lies of your prime minister?!

The page of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Jordan on Facebook is one of the many platforms in which we address the Ummah with the discourse of Islam and the statement of Allah’s commands and the call to adhere to them and not fail to carry them out. Even if you close our page a thousand times, and if you report it a thousand times, we will reopen it every time, and nothing will befall upon you except disgrace and dishonor in front of the people, and the falsity of your claims of freedom of expression will be exposed, our call is the truth that you do not want people to hear.

We repeat here, on our page, our journalistic comment that mobilized your electronic flies about the absence of prisoners of conscience, which is entitled: “The Jordanian Prime Minister lies to the people publicly”!

[وَالَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ بِغَيْرِ مَا اكْتَسَبُوا فَقَدِ احْتَمَلُوا بُهْتَاناً وَإِثْماً مُّبِيناً]

“As for those who abuse believing men and women1 unjustifiably, they will definitely bear the guilt of slander and blatant sin.” [Al-Ahzab 33:58]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

14 JUmada I 1445 – Tuesday, 28th November 2023

No: 01 / 1445

(Translated)