Capitalist Educational System Would Never Bring Any Progress

Recently, the International Development Association (IDA) granted $50 million (approximately Sh116.7 billion) to Zanzibar, with the aim of enhancing teaching abilities and assisting in bridging the gender gap in basic school transition rates.

Through above-mentioned project, it was claimed that more than 400,000 primary school pupils in Zanzibar would have access to a comfortable learning environment via Zanzibar Improving Quality of Basic Education Project (ZIQUE) run by the World Bank.

Zanzibar has attempted several initiatives with the aim of improving education such as in 2006, it endorsed a new Educational and Training policy named “Zanzibar Basic Education Improvement Project”. Also in 2015, it removed school fees in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in 2018, resulting in a large rise in enrollment in public schools, which now serve over 467,000 pupils.

However, what Zanzibar and all developing nations suffer in terms of education is a lack of independence and ideological motive behind their educational systems. Thus, the rise in student enrollment, improvement in teaching and providing so-called quality education would have no benefit, since the system itself is colonial, secular and capitalist in nature, meant only to create a class of Western agents and a group of people with the sole objective of rushing to ‘clerical jobs’ for personal interest not progress of nations.

The current education system utilized in developing nations including Zanzibar has nothing serious in terms of innovation and creativity to assist people and improve progress, instead is bundled with Western cultures (hadhara) that exhaust students to memorize useless contents for the sake of strengthening neo-colonialism and evil Western culture.

Unlike the capitalist education system, in the Khilafah (Caliphate) State its system would have purpose only to form the Islamic personality in thought and behaviour. Therefore, all subjects in the curriculum must be chosen on this basis. Also, the state would teach every individual, male or female, those matters that are necessary for the mainstream of life and provided freely in the primary and secondary levels of education and to the best of its ability would provide the opportunity for everyone to continue higher education free of charge.

Furthermore, a state would have libraries and laboratories and all means of knowledge outside schools and universities, to enable those who want to continue their research, inventions, discoveries, in the various fields of knowledge and sciences to create in the Ummah an abundance of mujtahideen, outstanding scientists and inventors.

It is high time to work for the re-establishment of Khilafah in the Muslim world, since it is the only state that has the ideological capability to change current evil, colonial, capitalist educational system to an Islamic one.

Masoud Msellem

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania

Press Release

5 Jumada II 1444 – Thursday, 29th December 2022

No: 02 /1444