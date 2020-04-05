Brenton Tarrant: The True Face of Western Capitalist War on Islam

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Surprise, relief and a “mix of emotions” greeted the news Thursday that Brenton Tarrant, the man who had carried out New Zealand’s worst peacetime atrocity, had reversed his not-guilty plea and was convicted on all charges. Tarrant killed 51 worshipers and injured dozens at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year. The first of the attacks was live-streamed on the Internet. The Australian national was charged with the highest number of murder counts brought against an individual in New Zealand’s history, to which a terrorism offense and 40 counts of attempted murder were added. The reasons behind Tarrant’s surprise move to switch his plea to guilty remain unclear; he had previously denied culpability, and a trial had been scheduled for June. The news broke as New Zealand began a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Source: Reuters)

Comment:

One year on after the Christchurch terror incident, the Western world civilization was ripped naked from all universality claims of its ideology. The Western Capitalist ideology based on a corrupt secular creed is the motivation and reason that led to the Christchurch terror incident. After the fall of the former USSR in 1991, the Communist ideology was no longer a threat to Western Capitalist system. Hence George W Bush Sr. announced the new world order that was revered by Western intellectuals like Fukiyama in his book, The End of History and the Last Man. The celebration mood was short lived as the new challenge and threat to Capitalism was inevitable. The threat is Islam, the system that was implemented for over thirteen centuries, guided humankind from darkness to light. Today Islam is without a State, but all circumstances indicate of its return. This threat is the only reason for the slander by Capitalist states and main media houses, aiming at creating fear and hatred towards Islam and Muslims.

Brenton Tarrant, the product of Western propaganda and hatred, though as much as they isolate the incident as individual and independent from the malicious foreign policy towards Islam and Muslims. Indeed Tarrant did rip open the ideological struggle and political strife between Islam and Capitalism. This can be witnessed from main media channels presentation of the evil incident as isolated, Lone Wolf attack with no attachment to the whole policy propaganda. By using words like “suspect”, “shooting”, and worshipers to conceal and mislead the masses from comprehending the reality and knowing the truth.

Even changing the plea to guilty of all counts is timely as the world is overtaken by the Covid-19 pandemic. The case rests with little effect on people. This change of plea is a deliberate and timely decision in a collective way as opposed to guilty consciousness of the devil Brenton Tarrant. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا بِطَانَةً مِّن دُونِكُمْ لَا يَأْلُونَكُمْ خَبَالًا وَدُّوا مَا عَنِتُّمْ قَدْ بَدَتِ الْبَغْضَاءُ مِنْ أَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَمَا تُخْفِي صُدُورُهُمْ أَكْبَرُ ۚ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا لَكُمُ الْآيَاتِ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْقِلُونَ “O you who have believed, do not take as intimates those other than yourselves, for they will not spare you [any] ruin. They wish you would have hardship. Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater. We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason.” [Al-i-Imran: 118]

Oh Ummatu Muhammad ﷺ! The Western States power and tools today openly manifest real enmity towards the Deen of Haqq (Truth). It’s high time to realize this as the world is witnessing the fall of Capitalism and rise of Islam, to channel all efforts and realizing this inevitable rise and Return of this great Deen of Islam, by establishing the Islamic State. The State that is incumbent upon to take revenge and establish justice for all innocent lives that were lost in the most gruesome manner وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بنصر الله “And that day the believers will rejoice In the victory of Allah.” [Ar-Rum: 4-5]

Ali Omar Albaity

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya