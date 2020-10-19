وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ قَوْلاً مِمَّنْ دَعَا إِلَى اللَّهِ وَعَمِلَ صَالِحًا وَقَالَ إِنَّنِي مِنَ الْمُسْلِمِينَ

“And who is better in speech than one who invites to Allah and does righteousness and says, Indeed, I am of the Muslims” [Surah Fussilat: 33]

When Allah (swt) praises the dawah carriers: وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ قَوْلاً مِمَّنْ دَعَا إِلَى اللَّهِ وَعَمِلَ صَالِحًا وَقَالَ إِنَّنِي مِنَ الْمُسْلِمِينَ “And who is better in speech than one who invites to Allah and does righteousness and says, Indeed, I am of the Muslims” [Surah Fussilat: 33], whereas only because someone is an advocate of Islam, thugs in the security forces of Hasina regime have arrested an activist of Hizb ut Tahrir, named Abdullah ibn Yunus, and kept him in an unknown place for more than 2 months.

On July 22, 2020, this student of geography of Mohammadpur Kendriyo College, Dhaka, was forcefully picked up security forces of 8-10 men in plain-clothes from his relative’s home in Mohammadpur, Dhaka. Then his family members went to the local police office, various RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) offices and DB (Detective Branch) offices, but none of them admitted taking him. His parents became sick due to uncertainty and anxiety. Even many national newspapers published news of his ‘forced disappearance’ by security forces, but yet neither have they produced him in court showing arrested nor have they freed him.

These thugs in the security forces have become so callous about the people misery due to their long running oppression of people that, after arresting someone, they can keep him in their dungeons for days and months, and forget him, and for not getting higher authority’s schedule and indecision they keep someone days after days in an inhuman atmosphere.

We want to remind the members of the security forces – the tools of Hasina regime’s tyranny – that the leaders and activists of Hizb ut Tahrir are working for the Khilafah Rasidah (rightly Caliphate) to establish the Deen of Allah (swt) in this Earth only to get His (swt) satisfaction. On the other hand, Hasina regime is being used as tools to resist the re-establishment of the imminent Khilafah only to satisfy their Kafir-imperialist masters. And as part of that, this regime ordered you to oppress and torture the leaders and activists of Hizb ut Tahrir. So you should fear the anger of Allah (swt) and take heed from the Hadith of RasulAllah ﷺ: «إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَالَ: مَنْ أَهَانَ لِي وَلِيًّا فَقَدْ بَارَزَنِي بِالْعَدَاوَةِ» “Indeed, Allah (swt) said: The one who humiliates my waly (pious servant) he has displayed hostility towards me…” (at-Tabaraani).

Finally reminding the crimes committed against Islam, we want to warn the members of the security forces and Hasina regime who ordered them that such activities are so heinous to Islam that, despite the Messenger of Allah ﷺ saying: «الْإِسْلَامُ يَجُبُّ مَا قَبْلَهُ» “Islam removes that which comes before it” (Ahmad and Tabarani), i.e., the cases that were solved in the time of Jahiliyyah will be regarded as solved cases, there will be some exceptions; and, one of those are the ones who harmed Islam and Muslims – they are excluded from this hadith. This is because the Messenger ﷺ, when he conquered Makkah, declared that the blood of some people to be shed with impunity as they used to harm Islam and Muslims in Jahiliyyah. He asked that their blood be shed even if they held on to the curtains of the Ka’bah. However, the Messenger ﷺ forgave some of them (such as, Ikrimah ibn Abu Jahl) later on; so, the imminent Khilafah will forgive some of them by assessing their levels of crime and bring some of the others under exemplary punishment. Therefore, you must take heed – do not make your sins heavier, refrain from torturing and oppressing the members and activists of Hizb ut Tahrir, and immediately release the ones you have arrested. مَنْ عَمِلَ سَيِّئَةً فَلَا يُجْزَى إِلَّا مِثْلَهَا “Whoever does an evil deed will not be recompensed except by the like thereof” [surah ghafir:40]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Thursday, 28th Safar 1442 AH

15/10/2020 CE

Ref: 1442 / 07