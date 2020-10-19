The Regime in Tunisia Commits Treason and Intimidates those who Reject It

Rasulullah ﷺ said: «إنَّ مِمَّا أَدْرَكَ النَّاسُ مِنْ كَلَامِ النُّبُوَّةِ الْأُولَى: إذَا لَمْ تَسْتَحِ فَاصْنَعْ مَا شِئْت» “Verily, from what was learnt by the people from the speech of the earliest prophecy is: If you feel no shame, then do as you wish.” (Al-Bukhari)

On Tuesday, 13th October 2020, the security zone in Kharouba / Nabeul Province summoned member of Hizb ut Tahrir, Najmuddin Shuaibin, following a speech he delivered during the stand in front of Al-Ghufran Mosque in Hammamet on Friday, 9th October 2020, to protest the so-called agreement of the US Road Map for Defense Cooperation in Tunisia which was concluded by the Minister of Defense Tunisian Ibrahim Albertaji, and approved by President Qais Saeed.

Without the slightest caution or shame, the security forces harassed the member Najmuddin Shuaibin by interrogating him about who organized the protest and who participated in it and who brought the banners, instead of asking the Prime Minister, his Minister of Defense and President Qais Saeed about the high treason they committed against the right of the Muslim people of Tunisia to surrender our borders, our security, our army and our military bases for the American Crusader forces that conceal villainous hatred against Islam and Muslims, and has shed and is still shedding the blood of our brothers and sisters in Iraq and Afghanistan and conspiring against our brothers and sisters in Libya and Algeria. Instead, they interrogate the Ummah’s sincere Shabab who raise their voices high rejecting this treasonous agreement and called the sincere people in the security and army to reject it and not obeying it. For it, by Allah, is one of the greatest afflictions!!!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia confirm that such cheap styles, that remind us of the political police of the ousted President Ben Ali, will not deter us from continuing our political struggle against the traitorous rulers and their masters of the colonial forces. And we call on our people in Tunisia and the people of power and support, in particular, to stop these rulers who betrayed the land and the honour, abused the allies of Allah, averted people from the way of Allah, and added fuel to the fire, as nothing benefits with them except removal and uprooting. Allah (swt) says:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Saturday, 30th Safar 1442 AH

17/10/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 07