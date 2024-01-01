American Colonialism Slaps Evidence and Floats Hemedti Despite his Crimes Against the People of Sudan

Al-Burhan declared his compliance with Blinken’s dictates, which were presented as a necessity, and sent his approval to meet Hemedti in Djibouti. Furthermore, he dispatched a delegation in advance. Pulse News quoted U.S. Secretary of State Blinken as saying, “as about a week ago, we helped get an agreement that the two leaders – Burhan and Hemedti, generals – would meet and commit to a ceasefire. Now, that still has to happen, and we’re pressing to make sure that it does.”

IGAD had announced, according to “Al-Sharq” on Thursday,28 December, is the date to meet Al-Burhan and Hemedti in Djibouti. However, news began to leak in a ‘Hollywood-style’ production that Hemedti would not be able to meet with Al-Burhan, and he did not receive an official invitation. People started speculating about Hemedti’s long-disappeared status, and Ugandan television broadcast still images of a meeting between Hemedti and Museveni, raising doubts among those who believed in Hemedti’s death narrative. At this time, IGAD announced the postponement of the meeting until January, citing technical reasons related to the Rapid Support Forces’ commander, as confirmed by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement on the matter.

The timing of the tour, the postponement of IGAD’s meeting, Hemedti’s public appearance, and his alleged tour, which was suggested to include an Arab country, possibly the UAE, all seem to be orchestrated by American dictates to further their poisoned agenda in Sudan. Ethiopian television then aired live footage on Thursday, December 28, 2023, welcoming Hemedti at his country’s airport, denying the news of his death and reviving hope for the meeting between Al-Burhan and Hemedti, diverting attention from the catastrophic war atrocities.

Hemedti’s tour is intended to legitimize him as a partner for Al-Burhan in leading political opposition while retaining his forces to counter that opposition. This serves a dual purpose: a political one for the United States to remove the Forces of Freedom and Change associated with English colonialism, and a military one to counter armed movements in Darfur, especially groups like Jibril, Minawi, and Abdelwahid, who have English leanings. Hemedti is floated despite Al-Burhan spreading terror and fear in Sudanese by handing over the state of Al-Jazirah and a portion of the White Nile to the Rapid Support Forces, causing corruption. This is happening despite Hemedti’s crimes against the people of Sudan!

O People of Sudan, know that you will not be liberated from the yoke of Western kufr colonialism except through Islam, implemented by the Khilafah (Caliphate). Let us work with Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. With it, we will free our lands from the filth of disbelievers and satisfy the Lord of the Worlds.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا للهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Surat Al-Anfal:24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

16 Juamda II 1445 – Friday, 29th December 2023

No: HTS 1445 / 16

(Translated)