Allahu Akbar… Allahu Akbar… Allahu Akbar

Allah is greater than the Jews and their corruption and aggression… Allah is greater than America and its arrogance… Allah is greater than the agent Muslim rulers and their abandonment and betrayal.

Allahu Akbar… In the blessed days, our blood is shed and our homes are destroyed, and the rulers of disgrace issue statements of denunciation.

Allahu Akbar… When will the zeal of men in the Muslim armies move to see their legions grow in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque?!

Allahu Akbar… Isn’t Egypt’s army capable of eradicating the Jewish entity from its roots in an hour of a day?! Is the Jordanian army not capable of crushing the Jewish entity and removing it from existence?! … Aren’t the armies of Turkey and Pakistan capable of liberating Jerusalem and fulfilling Allah’s promise and the glad tidings of His Messenger?!

Allahu Akbar… Didn’t their souls yearn for jihad in the path of Allah and martyrdom on the Blessed Land?!

O Muslims: In Jenin, the land of heroism, a few heroic Mujahideen stood firm in the face of planes, armored vehicles, and thousands of soldiers, and they did not abandon their weapons, so what about you, O soldiers of the Muslim armies?!

The steadfastness of these Mujahideen enraged your enemy, where it came out clothed with shame, and this reveals the strength and determination of the believers in confronting their enemies.

The steadfastness of these heroes, despite their small number and equipment, exposes the rulers of the tyrant who shackle the Ummah’s armies from carrying out their duty in support of Islam and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Those who are angered from desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque morning and evening, destroy homes and shed blood, then someone comes out to us saying we warn “Israel” against crossing the red lines! What red lines are you talking about?!

Are there red lines left after the destruction of homes, the displacement of people, the bloodshed, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque?!

As for those who are in a worst position are those who beg the international bodies and demand them to provide international protection, so will Britain and America provide protection for the people of Palestine?!… Why don’t you address the owners of the cause to move to protect the people of Palestine, or does collusion and betrayal prevent you from seeking the assistance of the Islamic Ummah and its armies to liberate Bayt Al-Maqdis?!

Why are all the statements issued and all the speeches published and the media covers them completely, as for the real liberation speech and the call of the Islamic Ummah and its armies, has no place for them?! Will the media convey our message in these stands to the Islamic Ummah and its armies? Or will they practice obfuscation and siding with the enemies of Islam who do not want this voice to be raised in Muslim countries?!

O Muslims: There is international and regional collusion on the liquidation of the Mujahideen in the Blessed Land, and what is happening in Jenin, Nablus, and other places is one of the fruits of the security meetings sponsored by America in the region, it is the fruits of the ominous Aqaba Summit.

It is criminal complicity of regional states and the Palestinian Authority, whose leaders claim to have stopped security coordination.

Why do the Palestinian Authority’s apparatus enter their headquarters, with every campaign launched by the Jewish entity?! And how do the souls of their affiliates accept humiliation while they are sitting in their headquarters while the enemy is killing their brothers and displacing their families?! How can they feel pleased by themselves by arresting the Mujahideen and confiscating their weapons?!

The Western and Arab countries want the people of Palestine to surrender to the Jewish entity and coexist with it in humiliation and insignificance. Our rulers do not care about Al-Aqsa Mosque, nor do they care about the people of Palestine. Therefore, they consider every movement of struggle in the Blessed Land as a movement that disturbs their sleep and arouses the spirit of struggle that they work day and night to kill in the hearts of Muslims.

O our Islamic Ummah: We are from Palestine addressing you and telling you, if the people of Palestine are the spearhead, would the living Ummah accept that its spear be broken?! And if the heroes of Jenin are your sons, will the Ummah fail its heroic sons?! Is not betrayal punished by abandonment from Allah?! The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«مَا مِنَ امْرِئٍ يَخْذُلُ مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ وَيُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ مِنْ حُرْمَتِهِ إِلَّا خَذَلَهُ اللهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ فِيهِ نُصْرَتَهُ وَمَا مِنْ أَحَدٍ يَنْصُرُ مُسْلِماً فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُنْتَقَصُ فِيهِ مِنْ عِرْضِهِ وَيُنْتَهَكُ فِيهِ مِنْ حُرْمَتِهِ إِلَّا نَصَرَهُ اللهُ فِي مَوْطِنٍ يُحِبُّ فِيهِ نُصْرَتَهُ»

“No (Muslim) man will desert a man who is a Muslim in a place where his respect may be violated and his honour aspersed without Allah deserting him in a place here he wishes his help; and no (Muslim) man who will help a Muslim in a place where his honour may be aspersed and his respect violated without Allah helping him in a place where he wishes his help.” (Narrated by al-Tabarani with a good chain of transmission).

Will you leave your Aqsa and your Masrah, your children and your brothers in Deen and belief under the bombardment of the Jewish entity and their criminality and oppression while you’re just looking?!

O People of the Blessed Land: be patient, and endure; be united, and you will be supreme with your faith and steadfastness, and turn to your Ummah and seek its assistance for your victory, and be the catalyst of its revival and the source of glory. Trust in your Deen and your Ummah, trust in your Lord, in Whose hand alone is your victory, and renounce the surrendering projects and agent regimes, and do not despair of the Spirit of Allah.

[إِنَّهُ لَا يَيْأَسُ مِنْ رَوْحِ اللَّهِ إِلَّا الْقَوْمُ الْكَافِرُونَ]

“for no one loses hope in Allah’s mercy except those with no faith.” [Yusuf 12:87]

Do not despair of your Ummah for they are the substance of the heroes and men, for the calls of the Blessed Land that seek the assistance (Nusrah) of the Islamic Ummah and its armies to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) and liberate the Blessed Land, Allah will make a way for them to reach the hearts of Muslims, where hearts that yearn for the Day of Victory and Empowerment will listen to them. Do not stop calling them with the words of Allah Almighty:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنْفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَاباً أَلِيماً وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئاً وَاللَّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to ˹your˺ land?1 Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter. If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything. [At-Tawbah 9:38-39].

The mobilization of the Ummah’s armies and the liberation of Bayt Al-Maqdis will take place, Allah willing, that is an earnest promise.

Oh Allah, convey this good (khair) on our behalf, and open the hearts of Muslims for what is in it of goodness and wisdom, and give us a victorious leader from You, O Allah, accept our martyrs and heal our wounded, and let us achieve Your victory that You promised us.

Oh Allah, punish those who incurred Allah’s wrath and those who conspired with them. Oh Allah, make their destruction in their management, and their deceit against them, and protect our Ummah and our Deen and make us among those whom You have chosen to establish Your Deen and raise the status of your call. Alhamdulillah Rabb Al Alamin.