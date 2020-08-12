إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ

“Allah does not change the condition of a people unless they change what is in themselves”

The government on Tuesday unveiled a new political map of the country essentially asserting its long standing position on Kashmir and Sir Creek dispute” (Dawn News 5th August 2020)

Comment:

Muslims of Pakistan are extremely sensitive to prevalent Western ideas and solutions, but do nothing to remove them. Muslims living in Pakistan know that democracy has divided them and subjugated them to Western domination. They long for a leader, who will unify Balochi, Pakhtoon, Punjabi and Sindhi into a single polity, and liberate them from the shackles of Western colonialism, but simultaneously tolerate traitors amongst them who stand in the way of realizing their dream. We the Muslims of Pakistan lament the impact of Western capitalist solutions on our lives and know that only Islamic solutions will safeguard our property, wealth and livelihood but are prepared to give their Western imposed leaders more time in the vain hope that our lives will improve. The people of Pakistan yearn for the liberation of Kashmiris from despotic Hindus, and they crave for a sincere leadership to perform Jihad, crush the Hindus and annex Kashmir. However, on the other hand remain mute towards the stasis of their powerful army, which is more than capable of seizing Kashmir from the Hindus.

By staying quiet and hoping for change, we run the risk of living under Western domination for a long time. The Quran warns us about remaining inactive about changing our situation. إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ “Allah does not change the condition of a people unless they change what is in themselves.” [Al Raad: 11] Peace process is a false dawn that has consumed the Ummah in a cheap struggle for 70 odd years. We must resist all attempts by our rulers to normalize Pakistan’s relations with the Hindu and Jewish state, and we must actively support the liberation of Kashmir and Palestine from the tyranny of the Idolaters and Jews. Furthermore, we must expunge the America’s FOBs on Afghani and Pakistani territory established by Musharraf and his successors in connivance with the US.

Pakistan’s infidel powers colluded with sell out Muslims and India to dismember Pakistan into two, and later collaborated with a coalition of Muslim countries to invade and occupy Afghanistan under the auspices of ISAF. It is painfully obvious that the Ummah has not learnt from its history to stand together as one against the infidel powers. Hence, Muslims of Pakistan must spearhead endeavors to break down artificial nation-state borders and unify the Ummah under the shade of the Khilafah (Caliphate). It is important for us to recognize our own strength, develop a global view, and understand the strength and weakness of regional and global infidel powers and uproot this rotten man made capitalist Democratic system and establish Caliphate on the method of Prophethood.

Mohammad Adel