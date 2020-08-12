FSB of Russia Arrests and Kills Migrants from Central Asia

On the 27th of July Russian FSB announced the elimination of the so-called “terrorist” in the city of Khimki near Moscow. According to the Special Services, 19-year-old Tajik Odil Kayumov allegedly planned to stage a terrorist attack in crowded places.

“During the arrest, he opened fire on the officers and was killed by return fire” the FSB’s public relations center stated. “The offender began to shoot at the officers who carried out the arrest with automatic weapons… a submachine gun and several grenades were found in his apartment – he was preparing to shoot in a crowded place in Moscow,” – the security officers said. RBC distributed a video where the body of the murdered person is being searched by FSB officers and a dog handler.

Famous human rights activist and president of the Society of Political Emigrants of Central Asia Bakhrom Khamroev called the FSB’s special operation to prevent the terrorist attack a repetition of their previous operations involving migrants. He doubted the connection of the deceased with the Syrian paramilitary groups and is sure that he found a discrepancy in the history of the FSB that Kayumov came out with a machine gun from an abandoned garages in Khimki and was going to go to Gorky Park to shoot people. According to Khamroev, the entire FSB operation was a “clumsy attempt” by the Russian authorities to divert public attention from the protests in Khabarovsk and other cities of the Far East.

A similar opinion was also expressed by many users of social networks. “As the people began to rebel, the terrorists immediately crawled out of all the cracks. Now in Khabarovsk, now in Khimki. Such detentions are an old scheme of power from the 2000s: to intimidate people with an external enemy”, – said Russian Twitter user Sergei Yegorov.

Recall that less than a week before, Russian special services have already conducted several special operations in the capital and various cities of Siberia and the Far East to detain the so-called “terrorists”, as a result of which several dozen people from Central Asian countries were detained and arrested. At once after that on July 29, a new special operation was carried out in St. Petersburg: a group of immigrants from Tajikistan was detained on suspicion of so-called “terrorism”, a criminal case was initiated and against one of them under the article “Assistance in terrorist activities by financing”, – reports the media outlet “Operational cover”.

Human rights activists note that labor migrants from Central Asia are increasingly becoming either victims of the political games of the Russian government, which has long been accustomed to extinguishing opposition protests and uniting the people with unexpected or prevented terrorist attacks, or victims of the economic interests of the management of the special services, which, by fanning the so-called “terrorist threat” in Russia, get fabulous sums from the federal budget to fight this nonexistent threat.

The peoples of Central Asia are historically victims of the Russian colonial policy, which, after long years of occupation, left in the region secular dictators, that are unable to provide the people even with jobs, but only capable of fighting Islam and its cariers. As a result, entire peoples were doomed to constant labor migration, to stay for years away from their families, to perform the most difficult and humiliating work in Russia. And finally Russian special services easily “appoint” disenfranchised labor migrants as terrorists, taking their lives and freedom, just to achieve their political goals or economic interests. And despite the fact that in Russia this trend is obvious to everyone – neither the Russian opposition, nor the Russian independent media cover this side, preferring to bypass the toxic topic of the so-called “terrorism”, which carries image risks for them.

Muhammad Mansour